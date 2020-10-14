“Magenta Moon” puts digital education center stage

Magenta Moon – Discover digital innovations! That’s the motto for Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta Moon Campus Berlin event, starting October 17, 2020. For two full weeks, the company will shine a light on aspects of digitalization. The interactive experience on Leipziger Platz in Berlin is a learning space and playground, digital workshop and hybrid conversation platform – all in one. Visitors can look forward to a mixture of workshops, talks, maker sessions and music, which can be experienced in person or live-streamed on www.magentamoon.de. Appropriate hygiene and safety measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of all visitors. The Magenta Moon Campus is the kickoff for a campaign for digital participation. It will be continued with a variety of formats and other offerings in 2021.

“In these difficult times, digitalization is shaping our lives like never before. It is an enabler for full participation, particularly right now,” said Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. “Everyone should have access to the many opportunities afforded by digitalization. That's the standard we follow. And digital education opportunities will continue to increase in importance.”

Looking ahead

People experience a new digital connection. Deutsche Telekom is there to help them. The company creates new forms of encounter: cross-generational, virtual and analog. And invites everyone to be #DABEI. The Magenta Moon leitmotif is an invitation to everyone to look ahead – with curiosity, optimism and courage. The moon is a symbol of a change of perspective that casts a new light on the familiar.

“We want Magenta Moon to inspire, connect people, provide food for thought, and enable participation – both locally and digitally,” explains Antje Hundhausen, Head of Brand Experience at Deutsche Telekom. “Even in the current situation, we want to create a place where things can be experienced together, of course with distancing, masks, and hygiene measures. Visitors can dive into the immersive Moon Garden, discover innovations, and get in shape for the digital age. And we’re also offering a broad program online for members of all generations.”

Educational adventure makes you want to discover something new

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The interactive experience centers on the Moon Garden, a large-scale light art installation that blurs the boundaries between the physical and the digital. Visitors can immerse themselves in a magical composition of video and sound. Surrounded by a projection surface that is 30 meters wide and up to seven meters high, the Moon Garden encourages curiosity and improvisational talent. Anyone who likes can have a virtual influence on natural phenomena and thus experience the interaction between technology and sustainability.

In panels, talks and workshops, creative people from music, fashion, gaming, art and tech talk about topics such as media competence, moral courage or digital fitness. Digital expert Verena Pausder and Katrin Suder, Chairperson of the Digital Council, the advisory council on digitalization to the German Federal Government, will be speaking about optimism. Dagmar Hirche, cofounder of the organization “Wege aus der Einsamkeit”, will explain why people are never too old to go online. Author and activist Raul Krauthausen will explore how different generations perceive the digital sphere.

Live podcasts are available from German rap legend Michael "Curse" Kurth. YouTuber Leeroy Matata tells how it feels to ask questions that others shy away from. TikTok stars Levin Hotho and Theo Carow explain how to formulate a successful challenge. And DoctorBenx, the face behind Germany's most visited Minecraft channel, shows his skills in a live gaming session.

Worth knowing about media competence

In collaboration with "Code Week" and "Jungen Tüftlern", visitors will learn how to use artificial intelligence to program a personalized face filter, make room air visible and plants audible. They also learn about media competence, data protection, moral courage and hate speech. Art and music are not neglected either: Synth mastermind Dorian Concept and cello virtuoso Anne Müller make the Magenta Moon sound. And Mat Dryhurst explains the connection between artificial intelligence and music.

Magenta Moon Campus Berlin is an open, free-of-charge educational offering for everyone. Appropriate hygiene and safety measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of all visitors. The number of daily visitors is limited. Binding reservations are required and can be booked under www.magentamoon.de. Face masks must be worn on the premises at all times. Participation in the online formats is possible at any time via the online pages of Magenta Moon. All information about the program under www.magentamoon.de.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group Profile