MagentaGaming: Telekom launches its own cloud gaming platform

All those interested in gaming can now use the MagentaGaming cloud gaming service. With video games from the cloud, Deutsche Telekom combines network, software and innovation for customers.

Processing power comes from the cloud

With MagentaGaming, powerful servers in the cloud stream games directly to Windows PC, Mac or Android devices such as smartphones and tablets. This eliminates the need for long download times or the purchase of necessary, expensive hardware, even for technically demanding games. Deutsche Telekom relies on a decentralized EDGE cloud concept to keep the distance to the customer as short as possible.

Platform has been extensively tested and further developed

At Gamescom 2019 one year ago, Deutsche Telekom launched MagentaGaming initially in a beta phase. More than 20,000 users have tested the service extensively. For the commercial launch, the platform appears in a new design and includes new functions. Customers can also set appropriate age groups for their children via various user profiles. Scores are stored indefinitely in the cloud, so users can continue their game directly on another device. In addition, several players can play on one screen at the same time.

Strong telekom networks provide the necessary performance

In online gaming, gamers depend primarily on stable Internet connections and low latencies. Unlike other streaming services such as movies or music, no buffering is possible when playing. This is where Deutsche Telekom scores with high bandwidths and strong networks, both in the fixed network and mobile via LTE and 5G.

"The future lies in cloud gaming. Cloud-based technology innovations in combination with our strong Telekom networks - fixed network as well as mobile network - enable a perfectly coordinated end-to-end experience. With MagentaGaming, a large number of interested gamers can now experience high-quality gaming without having to buy expensive equipment beforehand," says Claudia Nemat, Board Member for Technology and Innovation.

Offers for the start

Customers who book the service by 31 October 2020 can use it free of charge for three months. After that, a monthly fee of 6.95 euros will be charged.

Everything for the gaming experience from Telekom

The "topp Gaming Miracle" Bluetooth controller will be available soon. It impresses above all with its fast reaction speeds, has a fold-out smartphone holder and can also be used as a mouse for controlling classic PC games. With the StreamOn Gaming offer, Telekom customers can play online without consuming their data volume. In addition, the portfolio of supported platforms is constantly being expanded, and integration into the Telekom Entertainment product MagentaTV will follow soon.

"Online games are more demanding than other media - this applies to speed, capacity and latency. Deutsche Telekom offers everything the customer needs for this - whether mobile or at home," says Michael Hagspihl, Deutsche Telekom's Managing Director for consumer customers. "With the best network, tailor-made hardware and the right offers, we make gaming a unique experience for our customers.

Telekom relies on strong partnerships

Since 2018, Deutsche Telekom has been a proud partner and sponsor of the eSports team SK Gaming, and there are also cooperations with Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. For the MagentaGaming cloud gaming service, Deutsche Telekom also relies on partners and suppliers who guarantee the highest performance. New games and functions will be easily integrated in the future through close coordination with publishers and developers to offer customers the best possible gaming experience.

Telekom represented as sponsor at gamescom

On August 25, Telekom will give selected gaming streamers the opportunity to test the new MagentaGaming service at an exclusive launch event in the SK Gaming Facility in Cologne. In the evening, insights will be provided primarily on social media and on Telekom's Twitch channel, which was launched three months ago. In addition to gaming content with SK players, technology formats will also be streamed in which, among other things, the inner workings of smartphones will be put under the microscope.

From August 27 to 30, Deutsche Telekom will be present at gamescom as a sponsor with a digital trade fair stand. This year, the world's largest games event will take place purely digitally due to corona.

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