Deutsche Telekom listed again in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Deutsche Telekom qualified again this year for the most renowned sustainability indexes, the “Dow Jones Sustainability Index World” and “Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe”, and was the only mobile communications company to do so.

Only the top 10 percent of companies in a sector are included in the indexes and thus recommended to sustainability-oriented investors and fund managers as top investments. The Company was included in the indexes on the back of its very good performance in the company evaluation by the Zurich agency SAM research. Due to the proportion of the net revenue from mobile communications and fixed network business, Deutsche Telekom has been evaluated in the mobile communications sector since 2009. Maximum values in two categories In the evaluation of the sustainability performance in the mobile communications telecommunications sector, Deutsche Telekom came way above average in the core economic, environmental and social dimensions. In fact, maximum values were reached in the “stakeholder involvement" and “supplier standard” categories. The already excellent values from the last year could thus be increased.