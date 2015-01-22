Magyar Telekom listed in CEERIUS index

2015 Magyar Telekom is again index member of CEERIUS (Central and Eastern European Responsible Investment Universe).

Magyar Telekom has been included in the Central-Eastern European responsible investment index CEERIUS since its launch. The index was launched by the Vienna Stock Exchange (Wiener Börse) in 2009 and it includes the companies from eight countries of the region that perform the best from environmental, social and economic points of view.

The companies have been evaluated on the basis of their responsible stakeholder relations. In the evaluation, they studied, among others, the relation of companies to their own employees, to customers, market partners, to the society as a whole and to the environment.