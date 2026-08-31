- Further integration of ESG into financial management systems and corporate decision-making (ongoing)
Since the beginning of Deutsche Telekom AG 30 years ago, we have been committed to operating sustainably – out of conviction, because it also makes economic sense.
Our mission is to run Deutsche Telekom as a successful, sustainable company, always in the interplay of economy, ecology and society.
Our commitment
Connecting people is not just our job, it's our responsibility. And beyond that, we are committed to more sustainability, more responsibility and more digital participation.
Climate
- 100% renewable electricity across the entire DT Group (achieved since 2021) ✅
- Reduce direct and indirect CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 & 2) to Net Zero (more than 94% absolute reduction compared with 2017; only around 6% high-quality CO2 removal) ✅
- 50% of electricity from fixed renewable energy supply contracts (Power Purchase Agreements, PPAs) and own generation (excluding the U.S.; in 2025)
- Keep energy consumption stable (excluding the U.S.; 2027 vs. 2024)
- Reduce CO2 emissions (Scopes 1–3) by an absolute 55% (2030 vs. 2020)
- Reduce CO2e emissions (Scopes 1–3) to Net Zero, with at least a 90% absolute reduction by 2040 (vs. 2020) and no more than 10% high-quality emissions removal
Circular economy
- No ICT waste sent to landfills in Europe (from 2022)
- Sustainable packaging in Germany and the EU:
- 100% for all new T-branded devices (in 2022)
- ~100% for all devices (in 2025)
- 100% ready for circularity in technology and devices (by 2030)
- 30% women in the leadership team (by 2027)*
- 80% diverse age distribution (by 2027)*
- Refresh and make the leadership team more global (by 2027)*
- Increase the share of digital experts to 25–30% (by 2027)*
- >80 million „Beneficiaries“ of our initiatives to advance the digital society (2024 to 2027)
*excluding the United States
In this recording of the Investor Conference Call Q4 2025, Dr. Christian Illek discusses ESG in the FY 2025 presentation.
Taking responsibility, shaping sustainability
For 30 years, we have been committed to sustainability and social responsibility. To make them easier to understand, we divide our activities into the following ESG areas:
E – Environment: Environment
S – Social: Social responsibility
G – Governance: Responsible corporate governance
For more than two decades, we have successfully participated in various ESG ratings with our share (T-Share). The Ratings we select depend on their relevance to financial markets, independence, quality of analysis, and the strategic relevance of the results. If Telekom receives a favorable ESG assessment from rating agencies, the T-Share is listed in the corresponding sustainability indices on the financial market.
In 2025, the T-Share was once again listed in key sustainability indices. These included the „Climate-A-List“ and the „Supplier Engagement Leader“ designation from CDP.
Here is a selection of T-Share listings:
|
Rating agency
|
Indices / distinctions / rankings
|
2025
|
2024
|
2023
|2022
|
CDP
|
STOXX Global Climate Change Leaders
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Supplier Engagement A-List
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
MSCI
|
Universal Indicesa,b
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|EMU Climate Action Index
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
ISS-ESG
|
"Prime" status (sector leader)
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Bloomberg
|
Gender Equality Indexc
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
ESG "Leading" Status
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
Sustainalytics
|
STOXX Global ESG Leadersa
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
STOXX® Europe ESG Leaders 50 Index
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
DAX ESG Target
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
FTSE Financial Times Stock Exchange
|FTSE4Good Index Seriesa
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
|
✓
✓ listed
a Listed in additional indices within the relevant universe.
b Renamed during the reporting year.
c Classification for the reporting year is based on the assessment from 2023.
SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) products include securities issued by companies that have successfully undergone ESG criteria assessments. Changes in demand for T-Shares in this investment category serve as an indicator of how investors perceive our sustainability performance.
The ESG KPI “Sustainable Investment” indicates the proportion of T-Shares held by institutional investors with an SRI investment focus. As of December 31, 2025, this proportion was approximately 29.3% of T-Shares. (Source: Nasdaq)
ESG KPI “Sustainable Investment”
The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) aims to make it more transparent to what extent financial products have principal adverse impacts on sustainability factors. Against this background, we provide investors and financial service providers with a table of the key indicators under the SFDR, known as Principal Adverse Impacts (PAIs).
The Group Tax Department is responsible for ensuring that the Deutsche Telekom Group pays the taxes it owes under applicable legal requirements, both domestically and internationally. This applies, on the one hand, to the Group's income taxes, which must also be explained regularly as part of IFRS financial reporting img; and, on the other hand, to sales and payroll taxes remitted for the Group's customers and employees, as well as other types of taxes incurred within the Group.
You can find more information in the following documents: