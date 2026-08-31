For more than two decades, we have successfully participated in various ESG ratings with our share (T-Share). The Ratings we select depend on their relevance to financial markets, independence, quality of analysis, and the strategic relevance of the results. If Telekom receives a favorable ESG assessment from rating agencies, the T-Share is listed in the corresponding sustainability indices on the financial market.

In 2025, the T-Share was once again listed in key sustainability indices. These included the „Climate-A-List“ and the „Supplier Engagement Leader“ designation from CDP.

Here is a selection of T-Share listings:

Rating agency Indices / distinctions / rankings 2025 2024 2023 2022 CDP STOXX Global Climate Change Leaders ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Supplier Engagement A-List ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ MSCI Universal Indicesa,b ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ EMU Climate Action Index ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ISS-ESG "Prime" status (sector leader) ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Bloomberg Gender Equality Indexc ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ESG "Leading" Status ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Sustainalytics STOXX Global ESG Leadersa ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ STOXX® Europe ESG Leaders 50 Index ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ DAX ESG Target ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FTSE Financial Times Stock Exchange FTSE4Good Index Seriesa ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓

✓ listed

a Listed in additional indices within the relevant universe.

b Renamed during the reporting year.

c Classification for the reporting year is based on the assessment from 2023.