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ESG / Sustainable Investments

Since the beginning of Deutsche Telekom AG 30 years ago, we have been committed to operating sustainably – out of conviction, because it also makes economic sense. 
Our mission is to run Deutsche Telekom as a successful, sustainable company, always in the interplay of economy, ecology and society. Timotheus Höttges, CEO
#Green Magenta, #Good Magenta
© Deutsche Telekom AG/DTAG

Our commitment

Connecting people is not just our job, it's our responsibility. And beyond that, we are committed to more sustainability, more responsibility and more digital participation.

ESG is on top of our agenda: Our ESG commitments

In this recording of the Investor Conference Call Q4 2025, Dr. Christian Illek discusses ESG in the FY 2025 presentation.

Corporate Responsibility Report

For a deeper look at Deutsche Telekom's environmental and social activities, see the 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report or the 2025 sustainability statement in the Annual Report.

CR Report Sustainability statement

Taking responsibility, shaping sustainability

For 30 years, we have been committed to sustainability and social responsibility. To make them easier to understand, we divide our activities into the following ESG areas:

E – Environment: Environment
S – Social: Social responsibility
G – Governance: Responsible corporate governance

Sustainable finance

ESG Data and Background Information

Contact Responsibility / Corporate Responsibility
If you are not an investor and have questions about "Corporate Responsibility," such as environmental and climate protection and social engagement, please use this contact form.

Simone Schlief

Senior Expert IR focus ESG

simone.schlief@telekom.de +49 228 181‐10023 vCard Simone Schlief on LinkedIn
Image:Simone Schlief

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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