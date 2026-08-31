Financial results for the second quarter of 2026
On Thursday, August 6, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for Q2 2026.
Q2 documents
|
Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|
Consensus
|Download (PDF, 230 KB)
|
All documents of all previous financial results are available on our download page.
First-quarter 2026 financial results
On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG published its results for Q1 2026.
Q1 documents
|
Presentation
|
Backup
|
Interim report
|
Consensus
|
You can find an overview of all documents from previous quarters on our download page.
Connecting
Your world