Deutsche Telekom will start to collect the usual sell side analyst estimates for Q2/2026 on 1st of July 2026.

The following points DT has given analysts to remind when compiling their projections:

FX: As always, please keep in mind that each 1cent move in the $US between balance sheet dates corresponds to approximately €1bn change in net debt. The $US exchange rate was 1,139 at 30 June 2026 vs. 1,150 at 31 March 2026.

DT buyback: In Q2 we bought approx. 0.5bn € worth of DT shares.

DT dividend: €4.8bn paid in Q2.

TMUS spectrum: TMUS acquired licenses in 102 markets for $278mn in the AWS-3 spectrum auction.

TMUS M&A: TMUS announced two new fiber JVs in Q2 (combined ~$2.7bn investment upon closing; expect to pass 1.8mn homes by year end 2026).

TMUS shareholder returns: In April 2026, TMUS increased the 2026 total shareholder return program from initially $14.6bn towards up to $18.2bn, consisting of dividends and share buybacks. From Q4 2025, TMUS increased the dividend by 16% to $1.02. In Q2, TMUS paid a total dividend of $1.1bn, thereof c.$0.5bn to third parties and c.$0.6bn to DT (cumulative YTD $2.2bn). In Q1, 23.3mn TMUS shares were repurchased for $4.9bn. In February, DT declared that it does not intend to sell into the TMUS share buyback in 2026 (6.4mn TMUS shares worth €1.3bn were sold in 2025). On 24 April DT’s stake amounted to 53.8%.

UScellular Synergies: Following deal closing on 1 August 2025, UScellular to generate approx. $1.2bn annual run rate synergies comprised of approx. $950mn in Opex and approx. $250mn in Capex. The integration is expected to be achieved in approx. two years, with costs to achieve of ~$2.6bn (o/w ~$1.2bn in 2026, ~$0.5bn in 1Q26).

# TMUS CMD update guidance items: On 11 February TMUS provided guidance for service revenues, core adj. EBITDA, and adj. FCF in 2026 and 2027. In addition, TMUS guided for: 1) cash interest expense of ~$4.3bn in FY 2026 (~$5bn in FY 2027); 2) cash income taxes of ~$1.5bn in FY 2026 (~$3.5bn in FY 2027); 3) merger, network optimization & restructuring ~$2.5bn in FY 2026 (~$1bn in FY 2027).

Other: Please also note that TMUS will report their Q2 results on July 23rd.

Please see detailed time schedule for compilation of consensus

Deadline for Submission: EOB Monday, July 6th 2026 Feedback: Thursday, July 9th 2026 onwards Start of Quiet Period: Friday, July 17th 2026 Publication of Consensus: EOB Tuesday, July 21st 2026 at the latest Publication of Results: Thursday, August 6th 2026

Consensus files for previous quarters are available on the page for the quarterly results and the download page.