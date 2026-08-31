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Consensus

4 min read

Prior the the publication of the quarterly results, Deutsche Telekom provides a detailed consensus for the upcoming quarterly results, the current financial year and the next four years.

The following consensus numbers are still as of June 21, 2026.

(€ million)

Q2

FY26FY27FY28FY29

FY30

Group revs

29,955

123,418

128,068

132,517

134,782

140,212

EBITDA AL* (adjusted)

11,702

47,000

50,306

52,878

55,448

57,841

Cash Capex

4,071

16,786

16,629

17,001

16,986

17,341

Free Cash Flow AL* (before dividend payment)

4,882

19,773

21,653

23,403

25,116

26,460

Net debt (incl. lease obligations)

138,276

136,738

138,100

135,945

136,259

131,635

Net debt (excl. lease obligations)

104,249

102,183

103,299

98,935

94,436

91,299

Net income (adjusted)

2,628

10,779

12,121

13,222

14,501

16,070

* AL = After Leases (IFRS 16)

      

(€)

Q2

FY26

FY27

FY28

FY29

FY30

Earnings per share (adjusted)

0.56

2.26

2.55

2.86

3.13

3.69

Dividends per share

 

1.12

1.25

1.38

1.51

1.67

Detailed Consensus

Deutsche Telekom will start to collect the usual sell side analyst estimates for Q2/2026 on 1st of July 2026.

The following points DT has given analysts to remind when compiling their projections:

  • FX: As always, please keep in mind that each 1cent move in the $US between balance sheet dates corresponds to approximately €1bn change in net debt. The $US exchange rate was 1,139 at 30 June 2026 vs. 1,150 at 31 March 2026.
  • DT buyback: In Q2 we bought approx. 0.5bn € worth of DT shares.
  • DT dividend: €4.8bn paid in Q2.
  • TMUS spectrum: TMUS acquired licenses in 102 markets for $278mn in the AWS-3 spectrum auction.
  • TMUS M&A: TMUS announced two new fiber JVs in Q2 (combined ~$2.7bn investment upon closing; expect to pass 1.8mn homes by year end 2026). 
  • TMUS shareholder returns: In April 2026, TMUS increased the 2026 total shareholder return program from initially $14.6bn towards up to $18.2bn, consisting of dividends and share buybacks. From Q4 2025, TMUS increased the dividend by 16% to $1.02. In Q2, TMUS paid a total dividend of $1.1bn, thereof c.$0.5bn to third parties and c.$0.6bn to DT (cumulative YTD $2.2bn). In Q1, 23.3mn TMUS shares were repurchased for $4.9bn. In February, DT declared that it does not intend to sell into the TMUS share buyback in 2026 (6.4mn TMUS shares worth €1.3bn were sold in 2025). On 24 April DT’s stake amounted to 53.8%.
  • UScellular Synergies: Following deal closing on 1 August 2025, UScellular to generate approx. $1.2bn annual run rate synergies comprised of approx. $950mn in Opex and approx. $250mn in Capex. The integration is expected to be achieved in approx. two years, with costs to achieve of ~$2.6bn (o/w ~$1.2bn in 2026, ~$0.5bn in 1Q26).
  • # TMUS CMD update guidance items: On 11 February TMUS provided guidance for service revenues, core adj. EBITDA, and adj. FCF in 2026 and 2027. In addition, TMUS guided for: 1) cash interest expense of ~$4.3bn in FY 2026 (~$5bn in FY 2027); 2) cash income taxes of ~$1.5bn in FY 2026 (~$3.5bn in FY 2027); 3) merger, network optimization & restructuring ~$2.5bn in FY 2026 (~$1bn in FY 2027).
  • Other: Please also note that TMUS will report their Q2 results on July 23rd.

Please see detailed time schedule for compilation of consensus

Deadline for Submission:

EOB Monday, July 6th 2026

Feedback:

Thursday, July 9th 2026 onwards

Start of Quiet Period:

Friday, July 17th 2026

Publication of Consensus:

EOB Tuesday, July 21st 2026 at the latest

Publication of Results:                    

Thursday, August 6th 2026

Consensus files for previous quarters are available on the page for the quarterly results and the download page.

Background on the Consensus and Disclaimer

Financial results for the second quarter of 2026

On Thursday, 08/06/2026, Deutsche Telekom AG published its Q2 2026 results.

Financial Results
Illustrative image: Deutsche Telekom AG quarterly results

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