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Webinars

A solid understanding of the background is important for accurately assessing Deutsche Telekom's business, trends, and positioning.

To help you build this background understanding, we have offered a new format since 2013: topic-specific webinars.

Each webinar provides an in-depth presentation on a single topic, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. The information comes directly from the source: the presenters are the managers directly involved in and responsible for the respective topic. The webinars are planned as an ongoing series. We welcome suggestions for future webinar topics at any time at investor.relations@telekom.de.

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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