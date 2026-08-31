To help you build this background understanding, we have offered a new format since 2013: topic-specific webinars.

Each webinar provides an in-depth presentation on a single topic, followed by an opportunity to ask questions. The information comes directly from the source: the presenters are the managers directly involved in and responsible for the respective topic. The webinars are planned as an ongoing series. We welcome suggestions for future webinar topics at any time at investor.relations@telekom.de.