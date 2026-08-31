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Shareholder structure

Shareholder structure split by investor group²

All data have been updated as of June 30, 2026.

¹ Direct holdings Federal Republic of Germany; for total holdings take reference to voting right announcement (PDF, 185 KB) dated June 05th 2024.

² more on voting right anouncements of individual institutional investor

Shareholder

as of 06/30/2026 

as of 04/22/2026

 

as of 03/31/2026

 

as of 12/31/2025

 

as of 09/30/2025

 

as of 08/20/2025

 

as of 08/06/2025

 

as of 06/30/2025

 

as of 03/31/2025

 

as of 12/31/2024

 

as of 09/30/2024

 

as of 06/30/2024

 

as of
06/05/2024

 

as of
03/31/2024

 

as of
12/31/2023

 

as of
09/30/2023

 

as of
06/30/2023

 

as of 03/31/2023

 

as of 12/31/2022

 

as of 09/30/2022

 

as of
06/30/2022

 

as of
03/31/2022

 

as of
12/31/2021

 

as of 09/30/2021

 

as of 06/30/2021

 

as of 03/31/2021

 

as of 12/31/2020

 

as of 09/30/2020

 

as of 
06/30/2020

 as of 03/31/2020 as of 12/31/2019 as of 09/30/2019 
 % 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

%

Number of shares

Number of shares

Free float³

71.413,463,397,938

71.41

3,463,397,938

71.74

3,518,810,094

71.74

3,518,810,094

71.74

3,518,810,094

71.74

3,518,810,094

72.20

3,600,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

67.69

3,375,078,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.03

3,242,678,477

65.0

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

68.13,242,678,477

68.1

3,242,678,477

Softbank³

00

0

0

0

0

0.00

0

0.43

21,161,250

0.43

21,161,250

0.42

21,161,250

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

4.51

225,000,000

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Bund 

14.22689,601,413

14.22

689,601,413

14.06

689,601,413

14.06689,601,41314.06

689,601,413

14.06

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

13.83

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

14.5

689,601,413

KfW

14.37696,778,706

14.37

696,778,706

14.20

696,778,706

14.20

696,778,706

14.20

696,778,706

14.20

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

13.97

696,778,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

16.63

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

17.4

829,178,706

Total

100.004,849,778,057

100.00

4,849,778,057⁴

100.00

4,905,190,213

100.00

4,905,190,213

100.00

4,905,190,213

100.00

4,905,190,213

100.00

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,986,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

100.04,761,458,596100.04,761,458,596

100.0

4,761,458,596

³ Softbank shares from Aug 05th to Dec 31th 2025 counted as free float

⁴ Capital reduction signed Apr 21st 2026 BANZ Capital redcuction (PDF, 63 KB)

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More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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