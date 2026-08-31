Shareholder structure

¹ Direct holdings Federal Republic of Germany; for total holdings take reference to voting right announcement (PDF, 185 KB) dated June 05th 2024.

² more on voting right anouncements of individual institutional investor

Shareholder as of 06/30/2026 as of 04/22/2026 as of 03/31/2026 as of 12/31/2025 as of 09/30/2025 as of 08/20/2025 as of 08/06/2025 as of 06/30/2025 as of 03/31/2025 as of 12/31/2024 as of 09/30/2024 as of 06/30/2024 as of

06/05/2024 as of

03/31/2024 as of

12/31/2023 as of

09/30/2023 as of

06/30/2023 as of 03/31/2023 as of 12/31/2022 as of 09/30/2022 as of

06/30/2022 as of

03/31/2022 as of

12/31/2021 as of 09/30/2021 as of 06/30/2021 as of 03/31/2021 as of 12/31/2020 as of 09/30/2020 as of

06/30/2020 as of 03/31/2020 as of 12/31/2019 as of 09/30/2019 % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares % Number of shares Free float³ 71.41 3,463,397,938 71.41 3,463,397,938 71.74 3,518,810,094 71.74 3,518,810,094 71.74 3,518,810,094 71.74 3,518,810,094 72.20 3,600,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 67.69 3,375,078,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.03 3,242,678,477 65.0 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 68.1 3,242,678,477 Softbank³ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0 0.43 21,161,250 0.43 21,161,250 0.42 21,161,250 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 4.51 225,000,000 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Bund 14.22 689,601,413 14.22 689,601,413 14.06 689,601,413 14.06 689,601,413 14.06 689,601,413 14.06 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 13.83 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 14.5 689,601,413 KfW 14.37 696,778,706 14.37 696,778,706 14.20 696,778,706 14.20 696,778,706 14.20 696,778,706 14.20 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 13.97 696,778,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 16.63 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 17.4 829,178,706 Total 100.00 4,849,778,057 100.00 4,849,778,057⁴ 100.00 4,905,190,213 100.00 4,905,190,213 100.00 4,905,190,213 100.00 4,905,190,213 100.00 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,986,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596 100.0 4,761,458,596

³ Softbank shares from Aug 05th to Dec 31th 2025 counted as free float

⁴ Capital reduction signed Apr 21st 2026 BANZ Capital redcuction (PDF, 63 KB)