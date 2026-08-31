Shareholder structure split by investor group²
All data have been updated as of June 30, 2026.
¹ Direct holdings Federal Republic of Germany; for total holdings take reference to voting right announcement (PDF, 185 KB) dated June 05th 2024.
² more on voting right anouncements of individual institutional investor
|
Shareholder
|as of 06/30/2026
|
as of 04/22/2026
|
as of 03/31/2026
|
as of 12/31/2025
|
as of 09/30/2025
|
as of 08/20/2025
|
as of 08/06/2025
|
as of 06/30/2025
|
as of 03/31/2025
|
as of 12/31/2024
|
as of 09/30/2024
|
as of 06/30/2024
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of 03/31/2023
|
as of 12/31/2022
|
as of 09/30/2022
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of
|
as of 09/30/2021
|
as of 06/30/2021
|
as of 03/31/2021
|
as of 12/31/2020
|
as of 09/30/2020
|
as of
|as of 03/31/2020
|as of 12/31/2019
|as of 09/30/2019
|%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|
%
|
Number of shares
|%
|
Number of shares
|
Free float³
|71.41
|3,463,397,938
|
71.41
|
3,463,397,938
|
71.74
|
3,518,810,094
|
71.74
|
3,518,810,094
|
71.74
|3,518,810,094
|
71.74
|
3,518,810,094
|
72.20
|
3,600,078,477
|
67.69
|
3,375,078,477
|
67.69
|
3,375,078,477
|
67.69
|
3,375,078,477
|
67.69
|3,375,078,477
|
67.69
|
3,375,078,477
|
67.69
|
3,375,078,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.03
|
3,242,678,477
|
65.0
|3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|68.1
|3,242,678,477
|
68.1
|
3,242,678,477
|
Softbank³
|0
|0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|0.43
|
21,161,250
|
0.43
|
21,161,250
|
0.42
|
21,161,250
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
4.51
|
225,000,000
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
Bund
|14.22
|689,601,413
|
14.22
|
689,601,413
|
14.06
|
689,601,413
|14.06
|689,601,413
|14.06
|
689,601,413
|
14.06
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
13.83
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
14.5
|
689,601,413
|
KfW
|14.37
|696,778,706
|
14.37
|
696,778,706
|
14.20
|
696,778,706
|14.20
|
696,778,706
|14.20
|
696,778,706
|
14.20
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
13.97
|
696,778,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|16.63
|
829,178,706
|16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
16.63
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
17.4
|
829,178,706
|
Total
|100.00
|4,849,778,057
|
100.00
|
4,849,778,057⁴
|
100.00
|
4,905,190,213
|
100.00
|4,905,190,213
|
100.00
|
4,905,190,213
|
100.00
|
4,905,190,213
|
100.00
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,986,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
|100.0
|4,761,458,596
|100.0
|4,761,458,596
|
100.0
|
4,761,458,596
³ Softbank shares from Aug 05th to Dec 31th 2025 counted as free float
⁴ Capital reduction signed Apr 21st 2026 BANZ Capital redcuction (PDF, 63 KB)