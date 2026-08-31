Stakeholder Management

For us, actively involving our stakeholder groups (stakeholders) is central to our journey toward greater sustainability. This applies to customers and employees, as well as partners from politics, civil society, academia, and industry. Dialogue with them helps us identify trends early. It also strengthens existing alliances and opens up new partnerships.

We are convinced that we can achieve our sustainability goals only together with them. We are always open to their concerns. We address their criticism while also taking up their requests and suggestions to align our management processes accordingly. To this end, we also engage in a number of national and international associations and partnerships.

Trade associations are a cornerstone of Deutsche Telekom Group's public affairs work. Accordingly, membership fees in their entirety, for associations, industry associations, initiatives, and other groups, make up the main portion of Deutsche Telekom Group's contributions in this area. We do not make contributions or provide benefits or support of any kind, either directly or indirectly, to political parties, political movements, or labor unions, or to their representatives or candidates, unless required by applicable laws and regulations. For example, the binding internal "Grundsätze für Spenden im politischen Bereich" stipulate that donations from the Group to political parties are prohibited: Deutsche Telekom may not provide cash or in-kind benefits to parties or elected representatives.

Sustainability Report Provides Transparent Information

Our annual Sustainability Report is an example of transparent stakeholder communication. It provides detailed information about our activities, progress, and results in areas that matter to society. Through the comment function, we offer our readers a direct way to share feedback and engage in dialogue about the content.