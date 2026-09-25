Responsibility in the supply chain
We respect human rights and take environmental concerns into account throughout our supply chains. Together with our suppliers, we work to implement social and environmental requirements.
We respect human rights and take environmental concerns into account throughout our supply chains. Together with our suppliers, we work to implement social and environmental requirements.
As part of our Group policies, we are committed to respecting and promoting human rights and protecting the environment throughout global supply chains. This commitment has shaped how we do business for more than three decades and is a core part of our corporate culture.
We work with more than 20,000 direct suppliers in over 150 countries. Through defined environmental and social requirements, established risk management, including regular supplier reviews, and close, collaborative dialogue, we actively engage our suppliers. We support them in meeting our requirements and to make progress together in implementing them:
Through these measures, we are further developing our processes for assessing and addressing human rights and environmental risks.