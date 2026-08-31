Climate action is a clear focus of our Corporate Responsibility Strategy. Since the end of 2025, our own operations (Scope 1 & 2) have been greenhouse gas neutral on a balance-sheet basis across the Group. By 2030, we will reduce our absolute emissions by 55 percent across all scopes to achieve climate neutrality (Net Zero) across our entire value chain (Scopes 1–3) by 2040. The Science Based Targets initiatve has confirmed that our Net Zero targets contribute to meeting the Paris Climate Agreement. Our integrated climate strategy rests on four pillars: value chain emissions, renewable energy, energy efficiency, and enablement (positive climate action effects for our customers). We have defined targets or key performance indicators for each of these four pillars. Learn more in Deutsche Telekom's Sustainability Statement.