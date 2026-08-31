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For Tenders

When awarding contracts, business customers are placing greater emphasis on meeting ecological and social standards, as well as on responsible and proactive management of challenges. On this page, you'll find quick links to answers for frequently asked questions.

Frequently Asked Questions about Sustainability

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  • Telekom Procurement

    Deutsche Telekom AG Procurement contributes to efficiency, quality, and innovation by carefully selecting suppliers and negotiating competitive terms. Here you can find all the information you need as a supplier.

    Telekom Procurement
    Telekom Procurement

  • CR Report

    On our way to becoming a leading sustainable telecom company. Key figures, data, facts, and progress on ESG topics.

    CR Report
    CR Report