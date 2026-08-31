IR Awards
It is very difficult to measure the quality of investor relations. The shareprice performance depends on many factors that are independent of the quality of the investor relatons efforts. And investor relations makes no revenue or profit on its own, which could be a measure for success.
That is where surveys and expert rankings come into play. They are a key means for monitoring the success of our work and complement the direct feedback we continually receive. They give us background on customer satisfaction and provide input for our quest to continuously improve.
For us, the primary target is not to win awards, but to provide the best investor relations experience across all sectors in Europe. Please help us to further improve our services. We appreciate any feedback. Awards above show either company or individual IR awards for the relevant year.