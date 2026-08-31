​​​​​​​#1 Overall: Deutsche Telekom. Leading among all 1,652 participating publicly listed companies. The gap to #2 widened by +15% compared with the previous year.

#2 CEO: Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom

#3 CFO: Thomas Dannenfeldt, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom

#1 IR Professional: Stephan Eger. Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom. Best IR professional among 5,751 participants.