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Telekom Procurement

The Procurement unit at Deutsche Telekom AG contributes to efficiency, quality and innovation by selecting suppliers carefully and ensuring competitive conditions.

Phishing emails in circulation
We would like to let you know that emails are regularly circulating that aim to request quotes from Telekom suppliers in order to obtain deliveries fraudulently. If you receive suspicious or clearly forged emails, please inform your Telekom contacts.

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