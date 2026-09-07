We collaborate with our suppliers through various access-protected portals.
- One.Source 2.0 is Deutsche Telekom AG's main supplier portal. When you register on our portal, we add you to our supplier database. We contact all potential suppliers whose products or services are of interest to us.
- SAP Ariba Network is the portal for electronical billing and purchase ordering exchange with our suppliers.
- Following general terms of use apply for all electronic communication procedures provided by the Deutsche Telekom Group.
Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Systems International
Suppliers of Deutsche Telekom AG or T-Systems International can reach us by phone Monday through Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM, at +49 (0) 228 18 4003.
Alternatively, you can use our PTP SelfService externally. There, you can contact us through the "New Support Request" tab.
Connecting
Your world