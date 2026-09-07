Deutsche Telekom AG and T-Systems International

Suppliers of Deutsche Telekom AG or T-Systems International can reach us by phone Monday through Wednesday from 9 AM to 4 PM, and Thursday and Friday from 10 AM to 3 PM, at +49 (0) 228 18 4003.

Alternatively, you can use our PTP SelfService externally. There, you can contact us through the "New Support Request" tab.