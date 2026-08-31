Social engagement
Telekom sees itself as part of society and takes responsibility for social issues.
Telekom sees itself as part of society and takes responsibility for social issues.
Digitalization increasingly shapes people’s everyday lives and society as a whole. As a telecommunications company, we see it as a key responsibility to support this change responsibly. We want to help ensure that everyone can participate equally in the information and knowledge society. We provide the necessary network infrastructure and relevant products, and through our Corporate Citizenship program, we support society in many ways. We focus in particular on projects that promote digital education. This is where we can contribute our expertise, for example through our corporate initiative „Teachtoday“.
We coordinate our social engagement projects across countries and share experiences and best practices. Through in-kind and monetary donations, we also support social and environmental projects as well as disaster relief through our „Corporate-Giving“ program.
Many of our employees volunteer. We support their commitment in many ways, too.
For us, acting responsibly also means setting binding goals. We measure our success using KPIs , for example, to assess media literacy.
We want to make sure that our aid goes where it is needed, which is why many of the projects we support focus on our core expertise – digital communication. A classic example of this is our 25-year partnership with the "Nummer gegen Kummer" hotline, Germany's largest free advice hotline for children, young people and parents.
Long-term partnerships are an important pillar of our commitment.
As a central point of contact for IT security and data protection, Deutschland sicher im Netz e.V. (DsiN) offers services for consumers and smaller companies. As a member of the association, Deutsche Telekom works with other companies and associations on projects including: Aktionsbund Digitale Sicherheit, and Digital-Kompass.
Since 1997, Telekom has provided the two phone numbers 0800/1110111 and 0800/1110222 free of charge from mobile and landline networks for callers and organizers at Telefonseelsorge. Employees also volunteer their time.
For more than 30 years, we have supported the work of the "Nummer gegen Kummer" association, both financially and through technical expertise. Telekom covers all connection costs and handles the technical implementation of routing and anonymizing calls and online inquiries.
As part of our initiative against online hate, launched in 2020, we work with a wide range of partners to promote constructive dialogue in the digital world. Here is an overview.
Deutsche Telekom has supported DKMS for 25 years. We regularly carry out joint activities as part of "engagement@telekom" and "Verantwortung gewinnt" - through hands-on help at Social Days as well as skills-based support.
Deutsche Telekom has supported Lebenshilfe since 2010. Joint activities take place regularly as part of "engagement@telekom" and "Verantwortung gewinnt" - both through hands-on support during Social Days and through skills-based volunteering.
Since 2003, Deutsche Telekom has supported "Aktion Deutschland Hilft" by providing immediate financial assistance, helping with reconstruction after disasters, and supporting prevention efforts.
Together with BAGSO (Bundesarbeitsgemeinschaft der Senioren-Organisationen e.V.), Deutsche Telekom promotes media literacy among older adults and supports a range of BAGSO projects. As an advisory board member, it supports "Digital-Kompass", a platform for everyone who guides older adults online and helps them get online, and promotes the Goldenen Internetpreis. Telekom also takes part in a variety of events, including "Deutscher Seniorentag" and "BAGSO-Wirtschaftsdialog".