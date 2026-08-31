Digitalization increasingly shapes people’s everyday lives and society as a whole. As a telecommunications company, we see it as a key responsibility to support this change responsibly. We want to help ensure that everyone can participate equally in the information and knowledge society. We provide the necessary network infrastructure and relevant products, and through our Corporate Citizenship program, we support society in many ways. We focus in particular on projects that promote digital education. This is where we can contribute our expertise, for example through our corporate initiative „Teachtoday“.

We coordinate our social engagement projects across countries and share experiences and best practices. Through in-kind and monetary donations, we also support social and environmental projects as well as disaster relief through our „Corporate-Giving“ program.

Many of our employees volunteer. We support their commitment in many ways, too.

For us, acting responsibly also means setting binding goals. We measure our success using KPIs , for example, to assess media literacy.

Long-term partnerships: Telekom supports counseling hotlines

We want to make sure that our aid goes where it is needed, which is why many of the projects we support focus on our core expertise – digital communication. A classic example of this is our 25-year partnership with the "Nummer gegen Kummer" hotline, Germany's largest free advice hotline for children, young people and parents.