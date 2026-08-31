Since October 2006, Telekom has been involved in disability sports. At the heart of this commitment is its support for Team Deutschland Paralympics. Through its long-term commitment, Telekom makes an important contribution to the continued development and stability of disability sports in Germany.
The goal is to sustainably improve the conditions for athletes with disabilities and strengthen their equal participation in society. Supporting elite Paralympic sports and its athletes plays a central role in this effort. It helps create greater visibility and raise awareness of the everyday challenges people with disabilities face.
"We see athletes as role models whom we are pleased to support", says Henning Stiegenroth, Head of Sports and Sponsoring at Deutsche Telekom. "Telekom is committed to inclusion in and through sports in society. It is part of who we are. Our public commitment helps bring inclusion, diversity, equality, fairness, and tolerance to the forefront of public awareness. We do this, for example, by presenting sports sponsorship and our social responsibility together."