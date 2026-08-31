In sports promotion and inclusion, Deutsche Telekom is committed to greater participation and visibility. As a partner of Team D Paralympics, Special Olympics, the Sepp Herberger Foundation, and Köln99ers, the company supports athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities.

A key priority is helping people experience the perspectives and lives of people with disabilities. That is why Telekom supports selected sports such as blind soccer and wheelchair basketball with the "Neuen Sporterfahrung".

This commitment is complemented by the partnership with Stiftung Deutsche Sporthilfe, which supports athletes and provides guidance throughout their athletic journeys.