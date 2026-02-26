We offer our consumer customers products and services in fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, internet, and internet-based television, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for wholesale and business customers. We operate internationally and have a presence in more than 50 countries. In the 2025 financial year, we generated revenue of EUR 119.1 billion with approximately 200 thousand employees worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). Our international revenue share is 78.0 percent.

In our mobile business, we offer consumer and business customers mobile voice and data services. We also sell mobile devices and other hardware. We also market mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchase network services and market them to third parties (Mobile Virtual Network Operator).

Our ambition is to become the leading digital telecommunications company. To achieve this, we are advancing the responsible digital transformation of our company and leveraging the potential of our data and AI. This supports both internal processes, helping us further improve quality and efficiency, and specific offerings for our customers. As a global company with a strong presence in Europe and the United States, we are well positioned to do so. The procurement and distribution of convergent networks remain our core business.

As part of our Group strategy, sustainability is systematically and organizationally embedded in our business model and corporate culture.

Source for all figures: Annual Report 2025

