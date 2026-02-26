Leading Digital Telco
With over 273 million mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, we are one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies worldwide.
With over 273 million mobile customers, more than 24 million fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, we are one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies worldwide.
We offer our consumer customers products and services in fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, internet, and internet-based television, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for wholesale and business customers. We operate internationally and have a presence in more than 50 countries. In the 2025 financial year, we generated revenue of EUR 119.1 billion with approximately 200 thousand employees worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). Our international revenue share is 78.0 percent.
In our mobile business, we offer consumer and business customers mobile voice and data services. We also sell mobile devices and other hardware. We also market mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchase network services and market them to third parties (Mobile Virtual Network Operator).
Our ambition is to become the leading digital telecommunications company. To achieve this, we are advancing the responsible digital transformation of our company and leveraging the potential of our data and AI. This supports both internal processes, helping us further improve quality and efficiency, and specific offerings for our customers. As a global company with a strong presence in Europe and the United States, we are well positioned to do so. The procurement and distribution of convergent networks remain our core business.
As part of our Group strategy, sustainability is systematically and organizationally embedded in our business model and corporate culture.
Source for all figures: Annual Report 2025
|Topic
|Informationen
|Headquarters:
|Deutsche Telekom AGFriedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
53113 Bonn, Germany
Bonn District Court HRB 6794
|Chairman of the Board of Management, CEO:
|Timotheus Höttges
|
Board of Management:
|
Ferri Abolhassan, Board member for T-Systems
Here you can find the curricula vitae of the board members.
|Supervisory Board:
|The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AGhas 20 members in total (with 10 employee representatives and 10 shareholder representatives)
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board:
|Dr. Frank Appel
|T-Share:
|Number of shares: 4,905,190,213 as of December 31, 2025
ISIN: DE0005557508
Securities-ID (WKN): 555750
|Stock markets:
|Germany (all stock exchanges) and OTCQX (USA)
|Revenue:
|119.1 billion euros (2025 financial year)
|Employees:
|
about 200.000 employees worldwide (December 31, 2025)
Find more information about our employees and diversity here.
|Internationalization:
|Deutsche Telekom is represented in more than 50 countries worldwide.