Group Guiding Principles

Over the past few months, Telekom has held a broad international dialogue on culture through workshops and online formats with its employees and the Board of Management. Participants discussed Telekom’s purpose in society, the kind of culture people want to work in going forward, and the values that matter. For Birgit Bohle, Telekom’s Chief Human Resources Officer, this is a good example of a vibrant corporate culture: “It is pointless to talk about culture if you do not live it.”

However, the guidelines are intended not only for internal use, but also for engaging with Deutsche Telekom’s external environment. They also underscore the Group’s commitment to society.

Deutsche Telekom’s six guidelines

Delight our customers

Their needs and desires are our North Star. We win their hearts. Turning our customers into fans. With unmatched quality and experiences.

Their needs and desires are our North Star. We win their hearts. Turning our customers into fans. With unmatched quality and experiences. We won’t stop

We always give our very best. We relentlessly drive performance. Embracing technology. We remove bureaucracy that is holding us back. For us, good is not leading.

We always give our very best. We relentlessly drive performance. Embracing technology. We remove bureaucracy that is holding us back. For us, good is not leading. Act with respect and integrity

We are a business with a purpose. We always do the right thing, in the right way. We act with empathy and respect. We value what each person brings.

We are a business with a purpose. We always do the right thing, in the right way. We act with empathy and respect. We value what each person brings. One team, together

We challenge and empower each other and win and lose together. We break silos. We openly discuss, decide and commit. Then we act - as one global team.

We challenge and empower each other and win and lose together. We break silos. We openly discuss, decide and commit. Then we act - as one global team. I am T – count on me

We are proud to be T. We are there when it matters most. We act like owners – with passion and responsibility. Trust means everything to us.

We are proud to be T. We are there when it matters most. We act like owners – with passion and responsibility. Trust means everything to us. Stay curious and grow

We aim high and keep evolving. We learn, unlearn, and relearn. We try, fail, and try better. That’s how we grow as individuals and organization.

The Guiding Principles provide the basis for cooperation with our customers, shareholders and the public. All managers and employees at Deutsche Telekom are committed to bring the values to life.

Based on this, our Code of Conduct makes our Guiding Principles even more tangible. It defines the rules for our daily work internally and externally, thus bridging the gap between the Guiding Principles and many different rules and regulations within the group.