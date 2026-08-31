Our Approach – Living Responsibility

Our core business is connecting people. Our corporate strategy is clearly focused on being the leading digital telecommunications company.

That also means we want to be a leader in our sustainability ambitions: this is both our goal and our expectation for every team member. We combine our technological expertise and innovative strength with a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. "Living responsibility. Enabling sustainability." - this principle guides everything we do. We believe every connection we create is an opportunity for sustainable development, and we integrate environmental and social responsibility into our core processes and every aspect of our business. What sets us apart is that we see responsibility not as an obligation, but as an opportunity - and we've done so since 1995. Because we want to make a positive difference in the world and ensure our company's long-term success.