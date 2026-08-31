Our Approach – Living Responsibility
We take responsibility for the environment and society.
We take responsibility for the environment and society.
Our core business is connecting people. Our corporate strategy is clearly focused on being the leading digital telecommunications company.
That also means we want to be a leader in our sustainability ambitions: this is both our goal and our expectation for every team member. We combine our technological expertise and innovative strength with a strong commitment to sustainability and social responsibility. "Living responsibility. Enabling sustainability." - this principle guides everything we do. We believe every connection we create is an opportunity for sustainable development, and we integrate environmental and social responsibility into our core processes and every aspect of our business. What sets us apart is that we see responsibility not as an obligation, but as an opportunity - and we've done so since 1995. Because we want to make a positive difference in the world and ensure our company's long-term success.
Our comprehensive approach to sustainability focuses on four key priorities where we are committed to leading by example. These include
Other key topics that are part of strong governance for us include data protection and data security, an effective corporate compliance and risk management system, upholding the core principles of digital responsibility, respecting human rights and shaping sustainable supply chains, investments based on environmental and social criteria, as well as transparent communication about our activities in environmental and social sustainability.
With the help of our integrated corporate governance structure, clear guidelines and policies, and sustainability goals linked to compensation, we make sure our central corporate responsibility strategy is implemented throughout the Group. We consistently manage the risks and opportunities arising from our business activities. We regularly monitor our progress using performance indicators (our Key Performance Indicators) and communicate them transparently.