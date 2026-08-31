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Private investors

More than 1.2 million private shareholders hold 17 percent of Deutsche Telekom shares—a level of support we are proud of. This includes many employees who share in the company's performance.

2026 Dates

DateLocationEvent

02/26/2026

Bonn

2025 Annual Report

03/23/2026

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Telekom AG

5/13/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2026 financial results

5/27/2026

Online

Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

8/6/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2026 financial results

9/7/2026BonnQ2 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

11/5/2026

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2026 financial results

 

You can find dates for retail investors from previous years in our financial calendar under “Archive.”

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Dividend

Deutsche Telekom offers its shareholders a strong dividend yield with high reliability.

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Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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