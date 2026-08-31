2026 Dates
|Date
|Location
|Event
|
02/26/2026
|
Bonn
|2025 Annual Report
|
03/23/2026
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Telekom AG
|
5/13/2026
|
Bonn
|
5/27/2026
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|
8/6/2026
|
Bonn
|9/7/2026
|Bonn
|Q2 2026: Live Webcast for retail investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|
11/5/2026
|
Bonn
You can find dates for retail investors from previous years in our financial calendar under “Archive.”
Connecting
Your world