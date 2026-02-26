Q4 2025: Live Webcast for private investors with Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG

During the event, Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG, shared detailed insights into the quarterly results, the full year 2025, and an outlook for 2026, and answered many participants' questions. Once again, the fourth quarter of 2025 offered an opportunity to engage directly with us and ask questions. #dabei

The Webcast is part of our regular event series for private investors.

Following the event, Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations at Deutsche Telekom AG, took the time to answer the remaining questions. You can find the interview here.

We thank everyone who was interested for participating and for the valuable exchange as part of this form of capital market communication.

The event took place on Monday, March 23, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM as a live stream on YouTube.

When: Monday, March 23, 2026, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM

Live stream on YouTube

2026

You can find dates for private investors from previous years in our financial calendar in the "Archive" section.