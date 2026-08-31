This committee advises the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG on the optimal allocation of resources from both an operational and strategic perspective, as well as on investment projects and measures of significant economic importance.
- Board of Management member for Finance (Chair)
- Board of Management member for Product and Technology
- Chief Operating Officer
- Chief Information Officer
- Head of Group Controlling
- Head of Group Strategy
- Head of Group Procurement
- Head of Finance for the D, EU, and GHS-TI segments
- Chief Technology Officer D
- Head of Consumer Business D
- Head of Technology (NT/IT) EU
- Head of Commercial Europe
This committee decides on the execution of certain M&A transactions that fall below defined value thresholds and monitors integration following completed transactions.
- Chairman of the Board of Management (Chair)
- Board of Management member responsible for Finance
- Board of Management member responsible for Human Resources and Legal Affairs
- Head of M&A
- Head of Group Strategy
Connecting
Your world