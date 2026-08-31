This committee advises the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG on the optimal allocation of resources from both an operational and strategic perspective, as well as on investment projects and measures of significant economic importance.

Board of Management member for Finance (Chair) Board of Management member for Product and Technology Chief Operating Officer Chief Information Officer Head of Group Controlling Head of Group Strategy Head of Group Procurement Head of Finance for the D, EU, and GHS-TI segments Chief Technology Officer D Head of Consumer Business D Head of Technology (NT/IT) EU Head of Commercial Europe