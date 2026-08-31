Thorsten Langheim, born in 1966 and a German national, leads the Board of Management department “USA and Corporate Development.” In addition to Deutsche Telekom’s U.S. business (T-Mobile US), he is also responsible for Deutsche Telekom’s corporate development, portfolio strategy, and mergers & acquisitions. This also includes overseeing the 12 percent stake in BT and managing the 49% interest in GD Towers. In addition, as Supervisory Board Chair and co-founder of Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Langheim is responsible for Deutsche Telekom’s venture capital and private equity activities.

Thorsten Langheim is a member of T-Mobile US’s Board of Directors, a member of the Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Sporthilfe and FC Bayern München AG, and Chair of GD Towers’ Shareholders’ Committee.

Before joining Deutsche Telekom, Langheim was a Managing Director in Blackstone's Private Equity Group from 2004 to 2009. Blackstone is an asset and investment management company. His primary responsibilities there focused on private equity investments in Germany. From 1999 to 2004, Langheim was an investment banker for European M&A at J.P. Morgan in London. Between 1995 and 1999, he served as Deputy Director at WestLB in Düsseldorf.

Thorsten Langheim is a First Lieutenant in the German Air Force Reserve and played in the 2nd Bundesliga for VFB Oldenburg in 1990/91.

Memberships on statutory supervisory boards and comparable domestic and foreign supervisory bodies:

• FC Bayern München AG 1

• Digital Infrastructure Vehicle II SCSp SICAV-RAIF, Luxembourg, Member of the Limited Partner Advisory Committee

• GD Towers Holding GmbH, Bonn, Chair of the Shareholders' Committee

• Incharge Fund, SCSp SICAV-RAIF, Luxembourg, Member of the Limited Partner Advisory Committee



Intra-Group mandates can be found in the Annual Report and are updated annually.

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