Financial Calendar

|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/13/2026
|
New York
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/04/2026
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
05/20/2026
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
05/29/2026
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
06/08–06/09/2026
|
virtual
|
Head of CR
|
08/19/2026
|
virtual
|
CFO
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|02/26/2026
|
Bonn
|Full Year Results 2025
|
04/01/2026
|
Bonn
|
Shreholder's Meeting 2026
|
05/13/2026
|
Bonn
|
1st Quarter 2026
|
08/06/2026
|
Bonn
|
2nd Quarter 2026
|05/10/2026
|Bonn
|AI Investor Day
|
11/05/2026
|
Bonn
|
3rd Quarter 2026
* All dates are expected.
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/12/2026
|
New York
|Commerzbank OddoBHF German Investment Seminar
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
01/19/2026
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/09/2026
|
London
|
BNP Paribas Exane TMT Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/10/2026
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
03/11/2026
|
London
|
Citi 2025 TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
03/24/2026
|
London
|NewStreet Telecom Leader Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/25/2026
|
London
|
European Credit Conference by UniCredit
|
IR
|
05/22/2026
|
London
|
J.P. Morgan European TMT CEO Conference
|
CFO
|
05/22/2026
|
Milan
|
BNPP IR Days 2026
|
IR
|
05/26/2026
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess European Champions Conference
|
IR
|
06/10/2026
|
London
|
BofA Global Research TM Conference
|
CEO Germany/Head of IR
|
06/25/2026
|
London
|
Barclays European IG Conference
|
IR
|
09/01/2026
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
09/01/2026
|
virtual
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
09/02/2026
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
Date
|
Location
|
Event
|
2/26/2026
|
Bonn
|Full Year Results 2025
|
3/23/2026
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Dr. Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer, Deutsche Telekom AG
|
5/13/2026
|
Bonn
|
8/6/2026
|
Bonn
|
9/7/2026
|
Bonn
|
Q2 2026: Live Webcast for Private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|
11/5/2026
|
Bonn
|
Q3 2026 financial results
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/25/2027
|
Bonn
|
2026 Annual Report
|
04/14/2027
|
Bonn
|
Shareholders' Meeting
|
05/12/2027
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q1 2027 financial results
|
08/05/2027
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q2 2027 financial results
|
11/11/2027
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q3 2027 financial results
* All dates are tentative
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/26/2025
|
Bonn
|
04/09/2025
|
Bonn
|
05/15/2025
|
Bonn
|
08/07/2025
|
Bonn
|
11/13/2025
|
Bonn
* All dates are tentative
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/13/2025
|
New York
|
Commerzbank & ODDO German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/22/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/10/2025
|
London
|
BNP Paribas Exane TMT Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
03/11/2025
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
03/11/2025
|
London
|
Citi 2025 TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/27/2025
|
London
|
NSR & BCG Future of Connectivity Leaders Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
05/21/2025
|
London
|
Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
05/22/2025
|
London
|
JPMorgan European TMT Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
05/27/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAcess European Champions Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
06/11/2025
|
London
|
BofA Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|
CEO
|
09/02/2025
|
virtual
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
CFO
|
09/03/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
09/03/2025
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMTM Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/17/2025
|
London
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia EU
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/22/2025
|
Munich
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/24/2025
|
Munich
|
Baader Investment Conference
|
Investor Relations
|11/13/2025
|Barcelona
|Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|CEO/Head of IR
|11/25/2025
|virtual
|KeplerCheuvreux Virtual CFO Tour
|CFO
|11/25/2025
|Frankfurt
|Eigenkapitalforum
|Investor Relations
|12/10/2025
|virtual
|GS Digital Infrastructure Conference
|CEO Germany
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/14/2025
|
New York
|
CFO
|
03/05/2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
03/20/2025
|
London
|
CEO
|
03/26/2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
04/03/2025
|
Frankurt
|
CFO
|
06/16-06/18/2025
|
Middle East
|
CEO
|
06/18/2025
|
Vienna
|
IR
|
06/26/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
Head of CR
|
07/14-07/15/2025
|
US West Coast
|
CFO
|
07/24/2025
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
08/14/2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
08/27/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
09/11/2025
|
Milan
|
IR
|
09/18/2025
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
11/20/2025
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
11/27/2025
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO Germany
|
12/08/2025
|
virtual
|
CEO
|
12/10/2025
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
Date
|
Location
|
Event
|
02/26/2025
|
Bonn
|
03/06/2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO Deutsche Telekom AG
|
05/15/2025
|
Bonn
|
05/26/2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|08/07/2025
|Bonn
|Q2 2025
|
08/28/2025
|
Online
|
11/13/2025
|
Bonn
|
11/26/2025
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/23/2024
|
Bonn
|
04/10/2024
|
Bonn
|
05/16/2024
|
Bonn
|
08/08/2024
|
Bonn
|
11/14/2024
|
Bonn
|
Nov. 2024
|
Hamburg
|
Börsentag Hamburg
* All dates are tentative
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/08/2024
|
New York
|
Commerzbank OddoBHF German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/15/2024
|
Frankfurt
|
KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
01/16/2024
|
virtual
|
OddoBHF Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
03/12–13/2024
|
London
|
Citi Annual Communication Services Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/12/2024
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
03/20/2024
|
London
|
Capital Research’s flagship European Conference
|
CEO
|
03/22/2024
|
virtual
|
New Street Research/BCG FIBER TO THE FUTURE
|
CEO Germany
|
05/08/2024
|
London
|
BNP Paribas Exane Digital Infrastructure Day
|
Head of IR
|
05/16/2024
|
virtual
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conference
|
CFO (fireside chat)
|
05/22/2024
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess European Champions Conference
|
IR
|
06/04/2024
|
Paris
|
BNP Paribas Exane 26th CEO Conference
|
CEO
|
06/11–06/12/2024
|
London
|
Bofa Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|
Head of IR
|
06/27/2024
|
London
|
Barclays European IG Credit Conference
|Head of IR
|
09/03/2024
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference (09/03–09/04/24)
|
IR
|
09/03/2024
|
Virtual
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
IR
|
09/03/2024
|
Milan
|
HSBC Investor Conference
|
IR
|
09/04/2024
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference (09/04–09/05/2024)
|
IR
|
09/18/2024
|
London
|
Goldman Sachs EU Communacopia “Media & Telecoms“
|
Head of IR
|
11/20/2024
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO/CFO
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/09/2024
|
New York
|
CFO
|
02/28/2024
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
03/05–03/06/2024
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|
Investor Relations
|
03/13/2024
|
New York
|
Investor Relations
|
03/20–03/21/2024
|
London
|
CEO
|
03/20/2024
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
03/26–03/27/2024
|
New York/Boston
|
CFO
|
03/27/2024
|
virtual US West Coast
|
CEO
|
04/15/2024
|
virtual US West Coast
|
CEO
|
10/28/2024
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
12/09–12/10/2024
|
NL, Paris
|
Head of CR
|
12/12/2024
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
12/18/2024
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
Date
|
Location
|
Event
|
02/23/2024
|
Bonn
|04/03/2024
|Bonn
|Live-Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges
|
04/10/2024
|
Bonn
|
04/11/2024
|
Ex-dividend date
|
04/15/2024
|
Dividend payment
|
04/26–04/27/2024
|
Stuttgart
|
INVEST investor fair
|
05/16/2024
|
Bonn
|28/05/2024
|Bonn
|Live-Webcast for private investors with Srini Gopalan
|
08/08/2024
|
Bonn
|08/13/2024
|Bonn
|Live-Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig
|
10/10–10/11/2024
|
Bonn
|10/22/2024
|Bonn
|Live-Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges
|
11/14/2024
|
Bonn
|11/25/2024
|Online
|Live-Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/23/2023
|
Bonn
|
04/05/2023
|
Bonn
|
04/06/2023
|
Ex-dividend date
|
04/12/2023
|
Dividend payment date
|
05/11/2023
|
Bonn
|
08/10/2023
|
Bonn
|
11/09/2023
|
Bonn
* All dates are subject to change
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/09/2023
|
New York
|
Commerzbank & ODDO German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/10/2023
|
virtual
|
Oddo BHF Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
01/17/2023
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/15/2023
|
London
|
Citi TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
03/28/2023
|
virtual
|
New Street Fibre to the future Conference
|
Head of IR
|
04/19/2023
|
virtual
|
BofA Global Research European ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
05/15/23
|
virtual
|
ODDO BHF Sustainability Forum
|
Head of CR
|
05/15/23
|
London
|
J.P. Morgan European TMT CEO Conference
|
Head of IR
|
06/02/23
|
virtual
|
GS Digital Infrastructure Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
06/20/23
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess German Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
06/20/23
|
London
|
BofA Global Research C-Suite TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
09/05/23
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank ODDO BHF Corporate Conference
|
IR
|
09/05/23
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
09/06/2023
|
London
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
09/11/2023
|
virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
09/18/2023
|
Munich
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
09/20/2023
|
Munich
|
Baader Investment Conference
|
IR
|
11/15/2023–11/17/2023
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO, CFO
|
12/13/2023
|
virtual
|
NSR/BCG Future of Wireless, AI & Convergence
|
Head of Product Development
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/10/2023
|
Boston
|
CFO
|
02/27/2023
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
03/01/2023
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
03/16/2023
|
London
|
CEO
|
06/13/2023
|
New York
|
IR
|
06/14/2023
|
Los Angeles
|
CFO
|
06/19/2023
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
06/22/2023
|
virtual
|
CEO Germany
|
07/20/2023
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
09/12/2023
|
virtual
|
Chair of the Supervisory Board
|
11/23/2023
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
11/27–28/2023
|
virtual
|
Head of CR
|
11/30/2023
|
virtual
|
CFO
|
12/01/2023
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
12/07–08/2023
|
virtual
|
Chair of the Supervisory Board
|
12/11–12/2023
|
virtual
|
Head of CR
You can also find this schedule of events, along with plenty of other information, on our page for private investors.
|
Date
|
Location
|
Event
|
Participants
|
02/23/2023
|
Bonn
|
Investor Relations
|
March 17, 2023
|
Stuttgart Trade Fair Center
|
Invest Trade Fair + Conference: Presentation at the DSW Investor Forum
|
Investor Relations
|
April 5, 2023
|
Bonn
|
Management Board and Supervisory Board
|
May 11, 2023
|
Bonn
|
Investor Relations
|
June 9, 2023
|
Bonn,
|
1st Deutsche Telekom Investor Relations Community Event
|
Investor Relations
|
August 10, 2023
|
Bonn
|
Investor Relations
|
August 15, 2023
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors on the second-quarter results
|
Investor Relations
|
September 21, 2023
|
Cologne
|
Digital X: Presentation and guided tour (raffle)
|
Investor Relations
|
November 9, 2023
|
Bonn
|
Investor Relations
|
November 11, 2023
|
Hamburg
|
Börsentag Hamburg
|
Investor Relations
|
November 13, 2023
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors on the third-quarter results
|
Investor Relations
|
December 8, 2023
|
Online
|
Investor Relations
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/24/2022
|
Bonn
|
04/07/2022
|
Bonn
|
05/13/2022
|
Bonn
|
08/11/2022
|
Bonn
|
10/12/2022
|
Bonn
|
Sustainability Day (ESG)
|
11/10/2022
|
Bonn
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/10/2022
|
Virtually
|
Oddo BHF Forum
|Investor Relations
|
01/11/2022
|
Virtually
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/17/2022
|
Virtually
|
KeplerCheuvreux/Unicredit GCC
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
03/24/2022
|
Virtually
|
Citi Annual Communication Services Conference
|
CFO
|
05/18/2022
|
London
|
JP Morgan European TMT conf.
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
05/19/2022
|
Virtually
|
Jefferies Structural Winners Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
05/26/2022
|
Frankfurt
|
dbAccess German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/21/2022
|
virtual
|
BofA Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/21/2022
|
virtual
|
Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
|Investor Relations
|
09/09/2022
|
virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/19/2022
|
Munich
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
11/15/2022
|
London
|
New Street Wireless Innovation Conference
|
CTO Germany
|
11/16–18/2022
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/10/22
|
Virtually
|
CEO Germany
|
01/12/22
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
02/25/22
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
03/02/22
|
Virtually
|
CFO
|
03/09/22
|
Virtually
|
CEO
|
04/04/22
|
Virtually
|
CEO Germany
|
05/24/22
|
NL
|
CFO
|
05/25/22
|
Zürich
|
CFO
|
06/02/22
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
|
06/13/22
|
New York
|
CEO
|
06/14/22
|
Boston
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
07/01/22
|
London
|
CEO Germany
|
09/15/22
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
09/21-22/22
|
Scandi (virtual)
|Investor Relations
|
10/06/22
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO Company
|
10/12-13/22
|
London
|
CFO
|
11/23/22
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|Date
|Location
|
Event
|Participants
|
09/13/22
|
Cologne
|
Event for retail shareholders at Digital X
|
Investor Relations
|
11/12/22
|
Hamburg
|
Hamburg Stock Exchange Day: Presentation
|
Investor Relations
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/26/2021
|
Bonn
|
04/01/2021
|
Bonn
|
Shareholders' Meeting (virtual)
|
05/12/2021
|
Bonn
|
08/12/2021
|
Bonn
|
11/12/2021
|
Bonn
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participant
|
01/11-01/13/2021
|
Virtual
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/20/2021
|
Virtual
|
KeplerCheuvreux GCC
|
Head of IR
|
03/02/2021
|
Virtual
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference – Virtual
|Investor Relations
|
03/09/2021
|
Virtual
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference - Virtual
|Investor Relations
|
03/17/2021
|
Virtual
|
Citi Annual Communication Serv. Conf
|
CEO
|
03/18/2021
|
Virtual
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference – Virtual
|Investor Relations
|
05/27/2021
|
Virtual
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
06/10/2021
|
Virtual
|
New Street 5G Conference
|
Board Member, Technology & Innovation
|
06/10/2021
|
Virtual
|
BofA Global Research Telecoms & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/02/2021
|
Virtual
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|Investor Relations
|
09/02/2021
|
Virtual
|
Commerzbank Corporate Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/03/2021
|
Virtual
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
09/21/2021
|
Virtual
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
09/22/2021
|
Virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
11/17/2021 - 11/19/2021
|
Virtual
|
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom
|
CFO
|
12/07/2021
|
Virtual
|
UBS Global TMT conference
|Investor Relations
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
03/03/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
03/10/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO Germany
|
03/10/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
03/11/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
05/26/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
05/27/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO Germany
|
06/09/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
06/21/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
06/24/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
07/07/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
07/13–07/14/2021
|
Virtual
|
Head of CR
|
09/06/2021
|
Virtual
|Investor Relations
|
09/23/2021
|
Virtual
|
Head of CR
|
10/07/2021
|
Virtual
|Investor Relations
|
10/13/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
11/25/2021
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
12/10/2021
|
Virtual
|
CEO Germany
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/19/2020
|
Bonn
|
06/19/2020
|
Bonn
|
2020 Shareholders' Meeting
|
05/14/2020
|
Bonn
|Q1 2020
|
08/13/2020
|
Bonn
|
11/12/2020
|
Bonn
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
01/14/2020
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
01/20/2020
|
Frankfurt
|
Kepler Cheuvreux/Unicredit GCC
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
02/05/2020
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
03/09/2020
|
Virtual
|
Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conf
|Investor Relations
|
03/18/2020
|
Virtual
|
Citi Communications Services Conference
|
CEO
|
05/20/2020
|
Virtual
|
JP Morgan Cazenove European TMT CEO Conf.
|
CFO
|
06/04/2020
|
Virtual
|
dbAccess Berlin Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
06/04/2020
|
Virtual
|
New Street 5G Conference
|
Board Member, Technology & Innovation
|
06/17/2020
|
Virtual
|
BofA Telecom & Media Conference
|
CFO
|
06/24/2020
|
Virtual
|
Deutsche Bank Issuer & Investor Bond Forum
|
Head of Treasury
|
09/03/2020
|
Virtual
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/04/2020
|
Virtual
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
09/16/2020
|
Virtual
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
CEO
|
09/22/2020
|
Virtual
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conf.
|
CFO
|
11/18/2020
|
Virtual
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
11/19/2020
|
Virtual
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
12/01/2020
|
Virtual
|
KeplerCheuvreux One-Stop-Shop Tour
|Investor Relations
|
12/08/2020
|
Virtual
|
UBS Global TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
01/15/2020
|
New York
|
CFO
|
01/16/2020
|
London
|
CEO Germany
|
02/20/2020
|
London
|
CFO
|
02/21/2020
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
02/24/2020
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
03/19/2020
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
04/23/2020
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
05/25/2020
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
06/05/2020
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
09/01/2020
|
Vienna (Virtual)
|
IR
|
09/03/2020
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
09/21/2020
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
10/14/2020
|
Virtual
|
CEO
|
10/20/21/26/2020
|
Virtual
|
Chair of the Supervisory Board
|
11/23/2020
|
Virtual
|
CFO
|
12/09/11/2020
|
Virtual
|
Head of CR
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/21/2019
|
Bonn
|
03/28/2019
|
Bonn
|
05/09/2019
|
Bonn
|Q1 2019
|
08/08/2019
|
Bonn
|
11/07/2019 Bonn
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
12/10–12/11/2019
|
New York
|
UBS Global TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
12/05/2019
|
Pennyhill
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
11/14/2019
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
11/13/2019
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley Technology Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO
|
09/23/2019
|
Munich
|
Berenberg/Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/18–09/19/2019
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|
Head of Investor Relations
|
09/06/2019
|
London
|
dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
Head of IR
|
09/04/2019
|
London
|
Barclays Media and Telecom Forum
|
Head of IR
|
06/18/2019
|
London
|
BoAML Telecom and Media Conference
|
Head of IR
|
06/07/2019
|
Berlin
|
dbAccess Berlin Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05/22/2019
|
Terrytown
|
Berenberg Conference USA
|Investor Relations
|
05/21/2019
|
London
|
JP Morgan TMT CEO Conference
|
Head of IR
|
03/21/2019
|
Zurich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/20/2019
|
London
|
Citi European & EM Telecoms Conference
|
CEO
|
03/12–03/13/2019
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media & Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
02/25–02/26/2019
|
Barcelona
|Mobile World Congress
|Investor Relations
|
02/06/2019
|
Frankfurt
|HSBC Germany ESG Conference
|
Head of CR
|
01/21/2019
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
01/04/2019
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
12/09–10/2019
|
NL/Paris
|
Head of CR
|
11/19–20/2019
|
Dublin/Edingburgh
|Investor Relations
|
11/18–19/2019
|
Brussels/NL
|Investor Relations
|
11/08/2019
|
London
|
CFO
|
10/11/2019
|
Frankfurt
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
10/09/2019
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
10/08/2019
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
10/02/2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
09/25/2019
|
Zurich
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
09/23/2019
|
New York
|
CFO
|
09/11/2019
|
Madrid
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
09/03–09/04/2019
|
Boston/Toronto
|
CFO/IR
|
08/29/2019
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
08/22/2019
|
London
|Investor Relations
|
06/17/2019
|
New York
|
CFO
|
06/14/2019
|
San Francisco
|
CFO
|
06/13/2019
|
Los Angeles
|Investor Relations
|
06/04–06/05/2019
|
New York
|
Head of CR
|
05/23/2019
|
London
|
Head of Treasury (Debt)
|
05/17/2019
|
London
|
CFO
|
05/16/2019
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Dept)
|
03/13/2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
03/06/2019
|
London
|
CEO
|
03/01/2019
|
Brussels
|Investor Relations
|
02/28/2019
|
NL
|
CFO
|
02/25/2019
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
02/22/2019
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
01/15/2019
|
Munich
|Investor Relations
|Date*
|Location
|Event
|
02/22/2018
|
Bonn
|
2017 financial results and annual press conference
|
05/09/2018
|
Bonn
|
First quarter 2018: interim report as of March 31
|
05/17/2018
|
Bonn
|
2018 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
|
08/09/2018
|
Bonn
|
Second quarter 2018: interim report as of June 30
|
11/08/2018
|
Bonn
|
Third quarter 2018: interim report as of September 30
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
12/05/2018
|
London
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
12/03/2018
|
New York
|UBS Global Media & Communication Conference
|
CFO
|
11/15–11/16/2018
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CEO/CFO
|
09/26/2018
|
London
|
Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference
|
CEO
|
09/24/2018
|
Munich
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/13–09/14/2018
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|Investor Relations
|
09/07/2018
|
London
|dbAccess European TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
09/05/2018
|
London
|
Barclays Media & Telecom Forum
|Investor Relations
|
08/30/2018
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/14/2018
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC SRI Conference
|
Head of CR
|
06/07/2018
|
London
|
BofAML Global Telecom and Media Conference
|
CEO
|
06/07/2018
|
Berlin
|
db Access German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/20-03/21/2018
|
London
|
Citi´s European and Emerging Markets Conference
|
CEO/Head of Treasury
|
03/13/2018
|
Zürich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
01/15/2018
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
01/10/2018
|
Las Vegas
|
Citi Global TMT West Conference
|Investor Relations
|
01/09/2018
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
12/04/2018
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
|
11/28/2018
|
New York
|
CEO
|
11/26–11/27/2018
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|Investor Relations
|
10/15/2018
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
10/12/2018
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
10/11/2018
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
10/08–10/10/2018
|
Stockholm/Copenhagen/Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
09/27/2018
|
London
|Investor Relations
|
09/25–09/27/2018
|
Scandinavia
|Investor Relations
|
07/18–07/19/2018
|
US East Coast
|
CFO
|
07/05/2018
|
London
|
CFO
|
07/03/2018
|
Brussels
|Investor Relations
|
07/02/2018
|
NL
|
CFO
|
07/02/2018
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
06/22/2018
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
06/22/2018
|Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
06/21/2018
|
London
|
Head of Treasury (Debt)
|
06/11+14/2018
|
US West Coast
|
CFO
|
06/06/2018
|
London
|
CEO
|05/28-05/30/2018
|
Toronto/NY/Boston
|
CEO Germany
|
03/15/2018
|Milan
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
03/13/2018
|Madrid
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
03/07-03/08/2018
|
London
|
CFO
|
02/23/2018
|Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
02/08/2018
|Frankfurt
|
CEO Germany
|
01/16-01/17/2018
|
Amsterdam/Paris
|
Head of CR
|Date
|Location
|Event
|03/02/2017
|Bonn
|2016 Financial Results
|05/11/2017
|Bonn
|Q1 2017: Interim Report as of March 31
|05/31/2017
|Cologne
|Shareholder's Meeting
|08/03/2017
|Bonn
|Q2 2017: Interim Report as of June 30
|11/09/2017
|Bonn
|Q3 2017: Interim Report as of September 30
|Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
12/06/2017
|
Stockholm
|
UBS Nordic Investor Days
|Investor Relations
|
12/06/2017
|
London
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
12/04/2017
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media & Communications Conference
|
CEO
|
11/15-11/16/2017
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
|
CEO, CFO
|
09/18/2017
|
Munich
|
Goldman Sachs/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
09/13/2017
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia
|Investor Relations
|
09/07-09/08/2017
|
London
|
db access European TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/05/2017
|
London
|
Barclays Telecom & Media Conference
|Investor Relations
|
08/31/2017
|
London
|Credit Suisse European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
08/31/2017
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
08/10/2017
|
New York
|
Morgan Stanley Telecom & Media Corporate Access Day
|Investor Relations
|
06/22/2017
|
Berlin
|db Access German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/13/2017
|
London
|GS 7th Annual Cable and Convergence Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/13/2017
|
Paris
|
Exane BNP Paribas European CEO Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|
06/07-08/2017
|
London
|
BofAML Global Telecom & Media Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
06/06/2017
|
New York
|
Baird & Co. Global Consumer, Technology and Services
|Investor Relations
|
05/30/2017
|
Copenhagen
|
Danske German Corporate Day
|Investor Relations
|
05/23-25/2017
|
Boston
|JP Morgen Global TMT Conference
|
Investor Relations
|
05/19/2017
|
Frankfurt
|
ESN Equinet Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05/19/2017
|
London
|
JP Morgan Media & Telecoms CEO
|
Board Member, Technology & Innovation
|
05/12/2017
|
New York
|
Citibank IR
|Investor Relations
|
03/22/2017
|
London
|
Citi European and Emerging Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
03/16/2017
|
Zurich
|
Goldman Sachs European Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/06-07/2017
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Media Internet and Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/02/2017
|
San Francisco
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
02/07/2017
|
Frankfurt
|
HSBC Sustainability Conference
|
Head of CR
|
01/18/2017
|
Frankfurt
|Unicredit/KeplerCheuvreux German Corporate Conference
|Investor Relations
|
01/11/2017
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|Date
|Location
|Participants
|
12/07/2017
|
Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
12/05/2017
|
Copenhagen
|Investor Relations
|
12/04/2017
|
Munich
|Investor Relations
|
12/01/2017
|
Boston
|
CEO
|
11/28–29/2017
|
Texas/Atlanta
|Investor Relations
|
11/28–29/2017
|
Lugano/Milan
|Investor Relations
|
11/23/2017
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
11/21/2017
|
Brussels/ Amsterdam
|Investor Relations
|
09/28/2017
|
Paris
|
Head of CR
|
09/27/2017
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|08/17/2017
|
Frankfurt
|Investor Relations
|
08/07–08/08/2017
|
London
|
CFO
|
07/14/2017
|Montreal
|
Investor Relations
|
07/13/2017
|
Toronto (via Telepresence)
|
CFO
|
06/28/2017
|
Paris
|
Head of CR
|
06/19–06/23/2017
|
Asia
|Investor Relations
|
06/14–06/15/2017
|
US West Coast
|Investor Relations
|
05/30/2017
|
US Mid Atlantic
|Investor Relations
|
05/25/2017
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Debt)
|
05/18/2017
|
Chicago (via Telepresence)
|
CFO
|
05/16/2017
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
05/15/2017
|
Amsterdam / The Hague
|
CFO
|
05/15-17/2017
|
New York / Boston
|
CEO
|
04/06-07/2017
|
Stockholm / Helsinki
|Investor Relations
|
03/16/2017
|
US Midwest
|Investor Relations
|
03/13-15/2017
|
Toronto / NY / Chicago
|
CFO
|
03/09-10/2017
|
London
|
CFO
|
03/03/2017
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|Date
|Location
|Event
|Participants
|07/18/2017
|Bonn
|DSW Forum
|IR
|05/23/2017
|Cologne
|DSW Forum
|IR
|
Date
|Location
|Event
|
11/10/2016
|Bonn
|Q3 2016: Interim report as of September 30
|
08/11/2016
|Bonn
|
Q2 2016: Interim report as of June 30
|
05/25/2016
|Cologne
|
Annual General Meeting
|
05/04/2016
|Bonn
|
Q1 2016: Interim report as of March 31
|
04/13/2016
|Bonn
|
Webinar: "Cloud strategy"
|
02/25/2016
|Bonn
|Financial results 2015
|
01/15/2016
|Bonn
|Webinar: "Accounting Changes 2016"
|
Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participant
|
12/05/2016
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media and Communications Conference
|Investor Relations
|
12/05/2016
|
London
|
Berenberg European Pennyhill Conference
|Investor Relations
|
11/17/2016
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CFO
|
11/16/2016
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley TMT Conference
|
CEO
|
11/08/2016
|
Paris
|
SocGen ESG & SRI Conference
|
Head of CR
|
10/05/2016
|
London
|
Berenberg Telco CTO Conference
|
Senior VP Technology Architecture, Innovation & Engineering
|
09/20/2016
|
Munich
|
GS/Berenberg German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
09/20 to
|
New York
|
GS Communacopia
|
CEO
|
09/07/2016
|
London
|
Barclays Media & Telecoms Conference
|Head of Public and Regulatory
Affairs
|
09/01 to
|
London
|
Credit Suisse European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
09/01/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/16/2016
|
Paris
|
Exane BNP European CEO Seminar
|
CEO Germany
|
06/08/2016
|
Berlin
|
dbAccess German, Swiss & Austian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/08/2016
|
London
|BoAML Global Telecom and Media Conference 2016
|
CFO Germany
|
04/21/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Metzler Dialog
|
CEO
|
04/12/2016
|
London
|
HSBC Telecoms Regulatory and Technology Conference
|
Head of Regulation
|
04/07/2016
|
Luxembourg
|
HSBC Luxembourg Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/21/2016
|
Zurich
|
Goldman Sachs European Large Cap Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/16/2016
|
London
|
Citi 2016 European & Emerging Markets Telecoms Conference
|
Board Member for Human Resources
|
03/16/2016
|
Paris
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove SRI Conference
|
Head of CR, SRI IR
|
03/07/2016
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank 24th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
CFO
|
01/18 through
|
Frankfurt
|
UniCredit Kepler/Cheuvreux 15th German Corporate Conference
|
CFO
|
01/11 through
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CEO Germany
Here you can find this year's roadshows, including the presentations, in chronological order.
|
Date
|Location
|Participants
|
12/13 through
|
Dublin/Edinborough
|Investor Relations
|
12/12/2016
|
Paris
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
12/07/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
12/07/2016
|
London
|
CFO
|
12/06/2016
|
Boston
|Investor Relations
|
12/01/2016
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
|
11/30/2016
|
Warsaw
|Investor Relations
|
11/29 to
|
Benelux
|Investor Relations
|
11/23 to
|
Scandinavia
|
Investor Relations
|
11/23/2016
|
Munich
|
Investor Relations
|
11/23/2016
|
London
|
Investor Relations (Debt RS)
|
11/22/2016
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
11/14 to
|New York /
Bosten
|
Head of CR
|
11/11/2016
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
10/24/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
CEO
|
08/12/2016
|
London
|
CFO
|
08/11/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
Head of IR
|
06/20 to
|
US Mid West
|Investor Relations
|
06/16 to
|
US West Coast
|
CFO
|
06/14/2016
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
06/01 to
|
Asia
|Investor Relations
|
05/19/2016
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
05/18/2016
|
Paris
|
CEO
|
05/12/2016
|
Brussels
|Investor Relations
|
05/12/2016
|
Chicago
|Investor Relations
|
05/09 to
|
Boston, New York
|
CEO
|
05/11/2016
|
Netherlands
|
CFO
|
05/09 to
|
London
|
CFO
|
03/21 to
|
New York
|
CFO Telepresence
|
03/15/2016
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
03/09 to
|
Scandinavia
|Investor Relations
|
03/09/2016
|
Geneva
|Investor Relations
|
03/04/2016
|
Toronto
|
CFO
|
03/03/2016
|
Boston
|Investor Relations
|
02/29/2016
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO, CFO Germany
|
02/29/2016
|
London
|
CEO
|Date
|Location
|Event
|11/05/2015
|Bonn
|
Third-quarter financial results
|08/06/2015
|Bonn
|
Second-quarter financial results
|05/21/2015
|Cologne
|Annual General Meeting
|05/13/2015
|Bonn
|
First-quarter financial results
|02/26 to
02/27/2015
|Bonn
|Capital Markets Day
|02/26/2015
|Bonn
|
2014 financial results
|
Date
|Location
|Conference
|Participants
|
12/10/2015
|
London
|
New Street Seminar for German Telco and Media companies
|Investor Relations
|
12/08 to
|
New York
|
UBS Annual Global Media and Communications Conference
|
CEO
|
12/01/2015
|
London
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
11/11 to
|
Barcelona
|
Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
|
CEO, CFO, CEO Germany
|
10/07/2015
|
London
|
Berenberg Telcoms CTO Conference
|
CTIO Europe, Head of Network Architecture
|
10/01/2015
|
Milan
|
J.P. Morgan Cazenove Milan Investor Forum
|Investor Relations
|
09/30/2015
|
London
|
Bernstein`s Pan European 2015 Strategic Decisions Conference
|
CEO
|
09/22/2015
|
Munich
|
Berenberg and Goldman Sachs German Corporate Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
09/17 to
|
New York
|
Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/14 to
|
London
|
Credit Suisse 2015 European Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
09/05/2015
|
Frankfurt
|
Commerzbank Sector Conference
|Investor Relations
|
09/04/2015
|
London
|
dbaccess European TMT Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/17/2015
|
Berlin
|
Deutsche Bank German, Swiss & Austrian Conference
|Investor Relations
|
06/03/2015
|
Copenhagen
|
Danske Bank German Corporate Day
|Investor Relations
|
06/02 through
|
London
|
BoAML Global Telecom & Media Conference 2015
|
CFO
|
06/02/2015
|
Zurich
|
DZ Bank Sustainable Technology Conference (SRI)
|
Head of SRI
|
05/20/2015
|
New York
|
Berenberg European Conference
|Investor Relations
|
05/19/2015
|
Boston
|
J.P. Morgan Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
|Investor Relations
|
03/18 through
|
London
|
Citi`s15th Annual European & Emerging Markets Telecoms Conference
|
CFO
|
03/10/2015
|
Palm Beach
|
Deutsche Bank Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference
|
CEO Germany
|
01/12 through
|
New York
|
Commerzbank German Investment Seminar
|
CFO
|
Date
|Location
|Participants
|
12/18/2015
|
Amsterdam
|
Head of CR
|
12/02/2015
|
Vienna
|Investor Relations
|
11/19/2015
|
Munich
|
CFO
|
11/09/2015
|
Zurich
|
CFO
|
10/21 to
|
US West Coast
|Investor Relations
|
10/16/2015
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
10/15/2015
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
10/08/2015
|
Madrid
|Investor Relations
|
10/07 to
|
Dublin, Edinborough, London
|Investor Relations
|
10/05 to
|
Chicago, Boston
|Investor Relations
|
10/02/2015
|
Connecticut
|Investor Relations
|
10/01/2015
|
Warzaw
|Investor Relations
|
09/21 to
|
Midwest U.S.
|
Investor Relations
|
09/11/2015
|
Netherlands
|
CEO Germany
|
08/07/2015
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
06/26/2015
|
Montreal
|Investor Relations
|
06/22/2015
|
Milan
|Investor Relations
|
06/18/2015
|
Hamburg
|Investor Relations
|
06/09/2015
|
Luxembourg
|Investor Relations
|
06/08 to
|
Asia
|Investor Relations
|
06/03 to
|
Toronto, U.S. West Coast
|
CEO
|
06/01/2015
|
London
|
Head of CR
|
05/26 to
|
Paris
|
CFO
|
04/09/2015
|
Paris
|Investor Relations
|
03/16/2015
|
Frankfurt
|
CFO
|
03/12/2015
|
London
|
CEO
|
03/02 to
|
New York, Boston
|
CFO
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
03/06/2014
|Annual Report as of 12/31/2013
|Bonn
|
05/08/2014
|Interim Report as of 03/31/2014
|Bonn
|
05/15/2014
|DTAG 2014 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
08/07/2014
|Interim Report as of 06/30/2014
|Bonn
|
09/01/2014
|Webinar: Pension Obligations
|Bonn
|
10/16/2014
|Webinar: Deutsche Telekom SRI Story
|Bonn
|
11/06/2014
|Interim Report as of 09/30/2014
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
02/28/2013
|Annual Report as of 12/31/2012
|Bonn
|
05/08/2013
|Interim Report as of 03/31/2012
|Bonn
|
05/16/2013
|DTAG Annual General Meeting 2013
|Cologne
|
05/17/2013
|Ex-dividend date
(ex dividend)
|Bonn
|
06/12/2013
|Dividend payment
|Bonn
|
06/18/2013
|Vectoring webinar
|Bonn
|
08/08/2013
|Interim Report as of 06/30/2013
|Bonn
|
09/04/2013
|Presentation for retail shareholders at SdK
|Kaiserslautern
|
10/09/2013
|All-IP Europe webinar
|Bonn
|
11/07/2013
|Interim report as of September 30, 2013
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
02/23/2012
|Annual press conference
|Bonn
|
05/10/2012
|Report as of March 31, 2012
|Bonn
|
05/24/2012
|2012 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
08/09/2012
|Report as of June 30, 2012
|Bonn
|
11/08/2012
|Report as of September 30, 2012
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
01/20/2011
|T-Mobile USA Investor Day
|New York City
|
02/25/2011
|Annual Press Conference
|Bonn
|
05/06/2011
|Report as of March 31, 2011
|Bonn
|
05/12/2011
|2011 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
08/04/2011
|Report as of June 30, 2011
|Bonn
|
11/10/2011
|Report as of September 30, 2011
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
02/25/2010
|Annual results press conference for fiscal year 2009
|Bonn
|
03/17–03/18/2010
|Investor Day
|Bonn
|
05/03/2010
|2010 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
05/12/2010
|Report as of 03/31/2010
|Bonn
|
08/05/2010
|Report as of 06/30/2010
|Bonn
|
09/28/2010
|United Kingdom Joint Venture Investor Day with France Telekom
|London
|
11/04/2010
|Report as of 09/30/2010
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
02/27/2009
|Press conference on the 2008 financial statements
Conference Call
|Bonn
|
04/30/2009
|2009 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
05/07/2009
|Report as of 03/31/2009
Conference Call
|
08/06/2009
|Report as of 06/30/2009
|Bonn
|
11/05/2009
|Report as of 09/30/2009
|Bonn
|
11/19/2009
|Extraordinary General Meeting
|Hanover
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
02/28/2008
|Annual press conference on fiscal year 2007
Conference Call
|Bonn
|
03/19/2008
|Deutsche Telekom Investor Day
|
05/08/2008
|Report as of 03/31/2008
|
05/15/2008
|Annual General Meeting 2008
|Cologne
|
08/07/2008
|Report as of 06/30/2008
|Bonn
|
11/06/2008
|Report as of 09/30/2008
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
03/01/2007
|Annual results press conference and Investor Day for fiscal year 2006
|Bonn
|
05/03/2007
|Deutsche Telekom AG Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
05/10/2007
|Report on the first quarter of 2007
|Bonn
|
08/09/2007
|Report as of June 30, 2007
|Bonn
|
11/08/2007
|Report as of September 30, 2007
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
January 26, 2006
|Publication of 2005 subscriber figures
|Bonn
|
March 2, 2006
|Annual press conference on fiscal year 2005
|Bonn
|
March 14, 2006
|2005 Annual Report
|Bonn
|
March 14, 2006
|CeBIT Investor Day
|Hanover
|
May 3, 2006
|2006 Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
May 11, 2006
|Report on the first quarter of 2006
|Bonn
|
August 10, 2006
|Report on the first half of 2006
|Bonn
|
November 9, 2006
|Report on the third quarter of 2006
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
January 27, 2005
|2004 Participant Figures
|
March 3, 2005
|Annual press conference on fiscal year 2004 and conference call
|Bonn
|
March 15, 2005
|2004 Annual Report
|Bonn
|
March 15, 2005
|CeBIT Investor Day
|Hanover
|
April 26, 2005
|2005 Annual General Meeting
|Hanover
|
April 28 and April 29, 2005
|2005 Annual General Meeting of T-Online International AG
|Hanover
|
May 12, 2005
|Report on the first quarter of 2005
|Bonn
|
August 11, 2005
|Report on the first half of 2005
|Bonn
|
November 9, 2005
|Report on the third quarter of 2005
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
01/27/2004
|Full-Year 2003 Subscriber Figures
|Bonn
|
03/10/2004
|Preliminary Results for Full-Year 2003
|Bonn
|
03/23/2004
|CeBIT Investor Day
|Hanover
|
03/30/2004
|Publication of the 2003 Annual Report
|Bonn
|
05/13/2004
|Q1 2004 Report Conference Call - 9 AM
|Bonn
|
05/18/2004
|Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
08/12/2004
|First-Half 2004 Report Analysts' Meeting
|Bonn
|
11/11/2004
|Interim Report for Q1 Through Q3 2004
|Bonn
|
Date
|Event
|Location
|
01/28/2003
|Full-year 2002 subscriber figures
|
03/10/2003
|Press conference: Preliminary results for full-year 2002
|Bonn
|
03/18/2003
|CeBIT Investor Day
|Hanover
|
04/15/2003
|Publication of the annual report for full-year 2002
|Bonn
|
05/15/2003
|Q1 2003 report and analysts' meeting
|Bonn
|
05/20/2003
|Annual General Meeting
|Cologne
|
08/14/2003
|First-half 2003 report and analysts' meeting
|Bonn
|
11/13/2003
|Q3 2003 report and analysts' meeting
|Bonn