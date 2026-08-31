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Financial Calendar

2026

Date*LocationEvent
02/26/2026

Bonn

Full Year Results 2025

04/01/2026

Bonn

Shreholder's Meeting 2026

05/13/2026

Bonn

1st Quarter 2026

08/06/2026

Bonn

2nd Quarter 2026

05/10/2026BonnAI Investor Day 

11/05/2026

Bonn

3rd Quarter 2026

* All dates are expected.

2027

Date*LocationEvent

02/26/2025

Bonn

Full Year Results 2024

04/09/2025

Bonn

Shareholders' Meeting 2025

05/15/2025

Bonn

Q1 2025

08/07/2025

Bonn

Q2 2025

11/13/2025

Bonn

Q3 2025

* All dates are tentative

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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