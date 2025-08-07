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Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges and 3 finfluencers on Q2 2025

2 min read
BI_Cover Sheet ConfCall Investors Q2-2025 PA

After announcing the results for Q2 2025, we once again gave you the opportunity to engage directly with us—this time with special guests: Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, spoke live about our latest Q2 2025 figures. The following Q&A session was opened by three well-known finfluencers: Christian Röhl (Scalable Capital), Lisa Osada (Aktiengram), and Jonathan Neuscheler (Abilitato).

With this offering, unique in the DAX, Deutsche Telekom enabled anyone interested to learn directly about their investment, just as professional investors do. Our goal was to strengthen #Aktienkultur and break new ground in capital market communications—directly, openly, and clearly.

Questions could be easily submitted and rated on our online question platform. No sign-up or registration was required—either to ask a question or to participate in the Webcast.

We thank all participants for the lively exchange and their strong interest in this new form of capital markets communication.

You can find an overview of previous live Webcasts further down this page.

Live stream on YouTube

Online question platform

Dates for private investors

Date

Location

Event

02/26/2025

Bonn

Release of Q4 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors

03/06/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Christian P. Illek, CFO Deutsche Telekom AG

05/15/2025

Bonn

Release of Q1 2025 financial results

05/26/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

08/07/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2025 financial results

08/28/2025

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

Private investors

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Private investors