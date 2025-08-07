Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges and 3 finfluencers on Q2 2025

After announcing the results for Q2 2025, we once again gave you the opportunity to engage directly with us—this time with special guests: Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, spoke live about our latest Q2 2025 figures. The following Q&A session was opened by three well-known finfluencers: Christian Röhl (Scalable Capital), Lisa Osada (Aktiengram), and Jonathan Neuscheler (Abilitato).

With this offering, unique in the DAX, Deutsche Telekom enabled anyone interested to learn directly about their investment, just as professional investors do. Our goal was to strengthen #Aktienkultur and break new ground in capital market communications—directly, openly, and clearly.

Questions could be easily submitted and rated on our online question platform. No sign-up or registration was required—either to ask a question or to participate in the Webcast.

We thank all participants for the lively exchange and their strong interest in this new form of capital markets communication.

You can find an overview of previous live Webcasts further down this page.

Live stream on YouTube

Online question platform

Dates for private investors