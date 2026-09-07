Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG makes no guarantee that the information provided on this website is complete, accurate, and current in every respect. This also applies to all websites referenced by a link. Deutsche Telekom AG is not responsible for the content of any page accessed through such a link. Deutsche Telekom AG reserves the right to make changes or additions to the information provided, or to remove it, without prior notice.

The information on this website does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities and should not form the basis for an investment decision. Under no circumstances shall Deutsche Telekom be liable for damages arising from the inability to use, or loss of, data in connection with the use of documents or information, or the provision of services, accessible on this website.

Other than historical information, the materials and documents available on this website contain so-called "Forward-Looking Statements" (statements based on expectations). These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, many of which are beyond Deutsche Telekom AG's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors, are described in detail in the financial reports available on Deutsche Telekom's website. Visitors to this website are advised not to place undue reliance on these statements based on expectations. Deutsche Telekom neither intends nor is obligated to revise or update such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or other factors.