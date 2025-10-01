Legal Notice

Address:
Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Commercial Register:
Local Court Bonn HRB 6794,
Registered office: Bonn
VAT ID No. DE 123475223
Email: impressum@telekom.de
Phone: 0228 / 181-0
Contact:
For editorial inquiries, please email: telekom.com-redaktion@telekom.de.
Authorized representatives:
Timotheus Höttges
Dr. Feri Abolhassan Pur-Moghaddam
Birgit Bohle
Rodrigo Diehl
Dr. Christian P. Illek
Thorsten Langheim
Dominique Leroy
Supervisory authority:
Federal Network Agency for Electricity, Gas, Telecommunications, Post, and Railways
Tulpenfeld 4, 53113 Bonn
Responsible:
Deutsche Telekom AG
Philipp Schindera
Head of Corporate Communications
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
53113 Bonn