Whistleblower Portal "TellMe"
If you have reason to suspect violations of Deutsche Telekom laws or policies, you can report them to us through our "TellMe" whistleblower portal - anonymously and/or externally.
If you have reason to suspect violations of Deutsche Telekom laws or policies, you can report them to us through our "TellMe" whistleblower portal - anonymously and/or externally.
For Deutsche Telekom, it is essential that laws, internal policies, and principles of conduct are observed, because we know that corporate success is built on integrity, ethics, and personal responsibility. We therefore seek to avoid any risks that could call our integrity into question and harm others.
To fulfill this responsibility, it is important that we become aware of compliance-related misconduct.
Since 2006, Deutsche Telekom has enabled both internal and external whistleblowers to report compliance violations through the "TellMe" whistleblower portal – including anonymously and through the whistleblowing system of the external provider EQS (formerly BKMS).
Here, you can also report information about human rights or environmental risks, as well as legal violations along our global supply chain, that relate to the actions of our employees within the group companies’ own business operations or to those of our suppliers or business partners.
Upon request, we treat your information confidentially in accordance with legal requirements. We carefully review every report, investigate suspected cases, and consistently follow up on any violations.
Help us remain a reliable business partner and successful service provider for our customers in the future by alerting us to legal violations or breaches of rules involving Deutsche Telekom.
Toll-free international service number: +498000 3824 835
The hotline is available internationally 24/7. You can submit reports to the hotline in German and English.
Deutsche Telekom AG
TellMe Whistleblower Portal
Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140
D-53113 Bonn
Submit a report anonymously online
We treat your reports as strictly confidential. If you still have concerns about providing your name, you can use the system „Business Keeper Monitoring Systems“ (BKMS). It works like an electronic mailbox. You can also use it to engage in an anonymous dialog with us. The IT system used for this purpose is certified and technically safeguards the anonymity of our whistleblowers at all times.
More information about external reporting channels
In addition to Deutsche Telekom's contact points and reporting channels, external reporting channels are also available to whistleblowers.
For reports concerning only financial reporting and audits, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG has established a contact point through the Audit Committee.
You can send reports to the following postal address:
Deutsche Telekom AG, Audit Committee
Audit and accounting matters
P.O. Box 2643
53016 Bonn
Germany