Whistleblower Portal "TellMe"

For Deutsche Telekom, it is essential that laws, internal policies, and principles of conduct are observed, because we know that corporate success is built on integrity, ethics, and personal responsibility. We therefore seek to avoid any risks that could call our integrity into question and harm others.

To fulfill this responsibility, it is important that we become aware of compliance-related misconduct.

Since 2006, Deutsche Telekom has enabled both internal and external whistleblowers to report compliance violations through the "TellMe" whistleblower portal – including anonymously and through the whistleblowing system of the external provider EQS (formerly BKMS).

Here, you can also report information about human rights or environmental risks, as well as legal violations along our global supply chain, that relate to the actions of our employees within the group companies’ own business operations or to those of our suppliers or business partners.

Upon request, we treat your information confidentially in accordance with legal requirements. We carefully review every report, investigate suspected cases, and consistently follow up on any violations.

Help us remain a reliable business partner and successful service provider for our customers in the future by alerting us to legal violations or breaches of rules involving Deutsche Telekom.