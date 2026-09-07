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About us

-> Company profile
-> Strategy
-> Worldwide
-> Corporate governance
    -> Board of Management
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    -> Remuneration
-> Data privacy and security
    -> Data Privacy Governance
    -> Security Governance           
-> Compliance
    -> Code of Conduct
    -> Whistleblower Portal "TellMe"
 

Newsroom

-> Latest News
    -> Media Information
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-> Media inquiries
-> Topic Hub
    -> Telekom as an employer
    -> Bonn
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    -> No Hate Speech
    -> Business customers
    -> Gigabit Region Stuttgart
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    -> Worldwide
-> Media Center
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Investor Relations

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-> ESG
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-> Service
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    -> Internet Dialogue
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-> Annual Report 2025
 

Responsibility

-> Our approach
    -> CR Strategy
    -> Corporate Digital Ressponsibility
    -> Awards
    -> Sustainable portfolio
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-> Info Service
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-> Environment
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-> Social responsibility
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    -> human rights
    -> Responsible employer
    -> Community engagement
-> Governance
    -> sustainable supply chains
    -> risk management
    -> Stakeholder management
-> CR Report
 

Careers

-> Visit the careers website 
-> Diversity and Inclusion
-> Group Works Council
-> Former Employees and Civil Servants