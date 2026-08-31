At Deutsche Telekom AG, we do everything we can not only to meet this expectation, but also to continue strengthening the trust people place in us every day. Together with our globally organized data protection organization and through the “Privacy by Strategy” approach, we ensure that our products and services meet the same high data protection standards everywhere.

By design, we offer a high level of data protection. At the same time, we help users retain control over how their data is used. This also includes transparently explaining how data-driven business models work and how customers can actively exercise their digital sovereignty