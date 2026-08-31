You don’t need to worry about your data. We take care of it for you.

Data privacy is a top priority for us. This is also due to where we are based. As a German company, we are subject to European data protection requirements, which are among the strictest worldwide. But we don’t just want to meet legal requirements, we want to actively shape data privacy. To do this, we work closely with data privacy experts, continuously enhance technical standards, and promote as much transparency as possible. So you can always be sure of one thing: Your data is secure.

Request your data

According to Article 15 GDPR, you can request information about your data and ask us to provide you with a copy of this data or check by yourself in our customer center. Request it here