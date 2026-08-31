What personal data do we store?

For the duration of your contractual relationship, Telekom stores, for example, your name, address, date of birth, and bank details. After your contract ends, we retain your contract data for up to 12 months in our service systems and in access-restricted archive systems until the statutory limitation period expires or as needed to meet legal requirements.

How do we use personal data?

We always want to offer our customers the very best. That is why we need personal data for certain processes, such as your city and street address. Both help us recommend the best possible Internet connection from a technical perspective for your current home or work location. Your personal data also helps us assist you more quickly if you contact us.

Do we share data with third parties?

As a general rule, we do not share your personal data with third parties. In some cases, we use anonymized data for analysis. This helps us continuously improve the quality of our services. These analyses help us better understand certain trends and, for example, improve network coverage. The data used for this purpose can no longer be traced back to you as an individual. We also use names and addresses to check our customers' creditworthiness with Schufa. We share data only if a customer fails to meet their contractual obligations. Or if personal data has been misused and a court has ordered its disclosure. In exceptional cases defined by law, we are required to provide personal data to authorities for criminal prosecution; see e.g. §§170ff TKG.. However, this happens very rarely. If you would like to be listed in the phone book, we need your explicit consent.

Your anonymized contract data helps us plan services

Telekom Deutschland GmbH also uses anonymized contract data (age group, ZIP code, gender), for example, to improve infrastructure such as public transportation.

You can object to the use of anonymized data for purposes other than our own, such as improving infrastructure. You can easily do this using the Opt-Out Button.

Anonymization makes it impossible to identify individual people.

The technical procedures used were reviewed in independent testing situations for their functionality and the security of the anonymization.

On this page, you can object to the use of anonymized contract attributes (age group, ZIP code, gender).

To do so, enter your cell phone number in the form and click "Please send code." After submitting it, you will receive a 4-digit code by SMS. Then enter it there.