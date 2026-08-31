Deutsche Telekom is one of the leading telecommunications companies. Here you can find facts and figures about the Group.
An overview of our global locations and holdings.
Our strategic ambition is to be the leading digital telecommunications company.
As an international Group with numerous equity interests, we place great importance on sound and sustainable Corporate Governance.
'Connecting your world.' – This is both our slogan and our commitment.
We are offering diverse career opportunities, a commitment to inclusion, and responsibility for people and society.
The most important annual milestones since our founding in 1995.
The new Product Emissions Calculator is ready to use. Robert Metzke, Head of Corporate Responsibility, explains how the tool helps.
Telekom integrates Codesphere into the T Cloud ecosystem.
Telekom is introducing an installment plan with "Telekom Rückgabedeal" to make high-quality smartphones easier for you to finance.
Five findings that are now decisive for Germany’s AI competitiveness.
cec Ingenieure and Deutsche Telekom have automated the documentation of project data. Using n8n and AI, photos can be automatically assigned to civil engineering projects.
The AI service "Voice AI Notes Mobile" is now also available for mobile service. With the next expansion phase, calls will trigger automated follow-up processes.
Security guidance and up-to-date information on privacy and data security.
Principles, background information, and measures related to our compliance management.