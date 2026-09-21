Telekom launches global eSIM product T-Travel for international travelers

Deutsche Telekom is launching T-Travel, a new eSIM product for international travelers. Through the digital platform, users can book mobile data packages for more than 200 destinations and activate them directly on an eSIM-enabled device—regardless of their current mobile provider.

Travelers can book and activate data packages digitally

The service is entirely digital through eSIM-enabled infrastructure. Travelers can choose the right data package for their destination from four different options and activate it before they travel. T-Travel launches with four package families: Lite, Standard, Max, and Unlimited. Depending on the offer, customers can choose a duration between one and 30 days; data allowance and price vary by destination and trip length.

The benefits of T-Travel include easy activation and premium networks in more than 200 destinations, all at affordable, transparent prices with no contract commitment. This makes mobile internet abroad worry-free. Telekom offers a global mobile network with around 600 international partners and is also among the leaders in 5G Roaming.

Travelers want to be online as soon as they land, without having to buy a local SIM card or worry about high Roaming charges. Telekom developed T-Travel specifically for this purpose. The focus is on simplicity, so customers receive support with every aspect of booking and using the service. A web portal is available at www.t-travel.com, or you can use the "T-Travel" app instead.

Available in multiple languages

The market for travel eSIMs is growing worldwide. More and more travelers are using digital data offerings to stay online easily while abroad. With T-Travel, Telekom is expanding its presence in this growing international market and extending the reach of its brand beyond its traditional mobile business. The service launches in numerous languages widely spoken worldwide and across Europe, including English, Spanish, French, German, and Croatian. Additional languages will be added over time.

“With T-Travel, we are creating an accessible offering for mobile data use while traveling. At the same time, we are strengthening the international presence of the Telekom brand and reaching people who are not yet Telekom mobile customers,” says Dr. Kerstin Baumgart, Managing Director, Telekom Wholesale.

Convenient for families

Users can manage multiple eSIM data packages centrally, for example for family members or fellow travelers. Customer service is available around the clock to help with questions about using the offer. For Telekom mobile customers, T-Travel does not change how they use or book their existing roaming offers. They can continue to use and book their data passes or roaming options as usual through existing Telekom channels. T-Travel complements the portfolio as a standalone digital travel eSIM offer for additional audiences.

T-Travel launches globally on 09/21/2026.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom Group profile