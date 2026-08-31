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Shareholders' Meeting

Information about the Internet dialog for shareholders.

Internet dialog

Terms of Use for the Internet dialog (PDF, 737 KB)

Information on data protection (PDF, 560 KB)

Speech by Telekom CEO Tim Höttges

Here you can find the media information and (PDF, 363 KB)speech by Timotheus Höttges.

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All Annual General Meeting documents at a glance

Total Number of SharesArticles of Incorporation of Deutsche Telekom AGExplanation regarding shareholders' rightsCountermotions and nominations for elections
Download (PDF, 26 KB)Download (PDF, 1.48 MB)Download (PDF, 1.48 MB)Online

Archive: Shareholders' Meeting of past years

An Overview of past Shareholders' Meeting.

Archive

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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