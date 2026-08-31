Shareholders' Meeting

Combined management report (PDF, 1.35 MB)
DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2024 acc. § 285 HGB (PDF, 349 KB)
Consolidated financial statements (PDF, 1.09 MB)
DT Statement of investment holdings Dec. 31, 2025 acc. § 313 HGB (PDF, 795 KB)
Deutsche Telekom AG Annual Financial Statements as of December 31, 2024 (PDF, 1.65 MB)
Supervisory boards report (PDF, 107 KB)
Explanatory Report to § 289a HGB (PDF, 82 KB)
Proposal on the appropriation of net income 2025 (PDF, 86 KB)
Resolution passed by the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG (DOCX, 42 KB)