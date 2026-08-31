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Company History

55 min read

Timeline: The most important milestones since Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995.

Telekom celebrates its 30th anniversary

July 12, 2025 / Deutsche Telekom is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its privatization in 1995, the company has evolved from a government agency into an international telecommunications company. 

Telekom is celebrating its anniversary in its hometown of Bonn with a diverse program of sports, culture, and music. Highlights include a major city festival in downtown Bonn and along the Beuel Rhine riverbank, a free live concert by Clueso at Münsterplatz, and a large drone show. The sporting program begins the day before with an international 3x3 basketball festival featuring world-class athletes.

AI Phone: A new smartphone concept with integrated AI

August 14, 2025 / With the AI Phone, Telekom presents its vision for the next generation of smartphones. At the heart of the concept is an AI assistant integrated directly into the device, supporting users in a wide range of everyday situations. With an attractive entry-level price, Telekom is deliberately lowering barriers to accessing AI-based applications.

T-Mission: Portfolio for secure emergency communications

September 10, 2025 / At Digital X 2025 in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom introduces its new T Mission product portfolio. Under this name, Telekom brings together products and solutions designed specifically for public safety authorities and organizations. With T Mission, Telekom is strengthening its position in mission-critical services and supporting emergency personnel with future-ready, standards-compliant communications solutions based on modern telecommunications technologies.

Partnerships for fiber rollout

September 15, 2025 / In 2025, Deutsche Telekom continues to rely on partnerships for fiber and broadband rollout. Across Germany, Deutsche Telekom already works with around 50 partners. Partnerships are a central part of its rollout strategy. At its fifth Partner Day in Bonn, Telekom once again underlined its ambition to advance fiber expansion in Germany in a collaborative and future-oriented manner.

Partnership with NVIDIA for the Industrial AI Cloud

November 4, 2025 / Deutsche Telekom is entering into a strategic partnership with NVIDIA. Together with other partners, it is building one of Europe’s largest AI data centers in Munich. The collaboration aims to provide companies in Germany and Europe with secure, high-performance infrastructure for developing and deploying artificial intelligence. The Industrial AI Cloud is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2026. The initiative strengthens Europe’s digital and technological sovereignty and lays the foundation for industrial AI applications that meet European data protection and security standards.