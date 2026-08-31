Company History

Telekom celebrates its 30th anniversary

July 12, 2025 / Deutsche Telekom is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its privatization in 1995, the company has evolved from a government agency into an international telecommunications company.

Telekom is celebrating its anniversary in its hometown of Bonn with a diverse program of sports, culture, and music. Highlights include a major city festival in downtown Bonn and along the Beuel Rhine riverbank, a free live concert by Clueso at Münsterplatz, and a large drone show. The sporting program begins the day before with an international 3x3 basketball festival featuring world-class athletes.