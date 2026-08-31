Company History
Timeline: The most important milestones since Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995.
Timeline: The most important milestones since Deutsche Telekom AG was founded in 1995.
Telekom celebrates its 30th anniversary
July 12, 2025 / Deutsche Telekom is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its privatization in 1995, the company has evolved from a government agency into an international telecommunications company.
Telekom is celebrating its anniversary in its hometown of Bonn with a diverse program of sports, culture, and music. Highlights include a major city festival in downtown Bonn and along the Beuel Rhine riverbank, a free live concert by Clueso at Münsterplatz, and a large drone show. The sporting program begins the day before with an international 3x3 basketball festival featuring world-class athletes.
AI Phone: A new smartphone concept with integrated AI
August 14, 2025 / With the AI Phone, Telekom presents its vision for the next generation of smartphones. At the heart of the concept is an AI assistant integrated directly into the device, supporting users in a wide range of everyday situations. With an attractive entry-level price, Telekom is deliberately lowering barriers to accessing AI-based applications.
T-Mission: Portfolio for secure emergency communications
September 10, 2025 / At Digital X 2025 in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom introduces its new T Mission product portfolio. Under this name, Telekom brings together products and solutions designed specifically for public safety authorities and organizations. With T Mission, Telekom is strengthening its position in mission-critical services and supporting emergency personnel with future-ready, standards-compliant communications solutions based on modern telecommunications technologies.
Partnerships for fiber rollout
September 15, 2025 / In 2025, Deutsche Telekom continues to rely on partnerships for fiber and broadband rollout. Across Germany, Deutsche Telekom already works with around 50 partners. Partnerships are a central part of its rollout strategy. At its fifth Partner Day in Bonn, Telekom once again underlined its ambition to advance fiber expansion in Germany in a collaborative and future-oriented manner.
Partnership with NVIDIA for the Industrial AI Cloud
November 4, 2025 / Deutsche Telekom is entering into a strategic partnership with NVIDIA. Together with other partners, it is building one of Europe’s largest AI data centers in Munich. The collaboration aims to provide companies in Germany and Europe with secure, high-performance infrastructure for developing and deploying artificial intelligence. The Industrial AI Cloud is expected to be available from the first quarter of 2026. The initiative strengthens Europe’s digital and technological sovereignty and lays the foundation for industrial AI applications that meet European data protection and security standards.
Most valuable German brand of all time
January 17, 2024 / Deutsche Telekom is Germany’s most valuable brand of all time. The "Brand Finance Global 500" study confirms this. The experts rank the Group among the top 10 overall, making it the only European company in the top 10. Telekom has also become the world’s most valuable telecommunications brand for the first time, ahead of Verizon and AT&T. In Europe, the T remains the number-one corporate brand.
IoT plans for satellite connectivity
February 28, 2024 / Together with Intelsat and Skylo, Telekom is offering commercial satellite connectivity for the first time. Customers can choose between two plans, each combining terrestrial and satellite-based connectivity.
Telekom subsidiary Magenta Telekom is bringing the Internet of Things (IoT) to Austrian areas without terrestrial mobile coverage, such as mountain regions. Satellite connectivity ensures full availability and reliable connectivity for fail-safe M2M communication. This is made possible by a hybrid solution that seamlessly switches to Skylo's satellite network when a mobile connection is unavailable or no Roaming agreement is in place.
Deutsche Telekom is an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024
June 2024 / As an official national partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Telekom supports this year’s football highlight through telecommunications services, sponsorship, and media rights. More than 70 million viewers watch the matches on MagentaTV, the only platform showing all 51 matches live. Five of them exclusively.
“Magenta Mitte” now in Berlin
September 10, 2024 / Deutsche Telekom has moved its Berlin representative office into a new prestigious building. The new "Magenta Mitte" is intended to become Telekom’s central venue for engaging with political, business, and cultural interest groups, business customers, partners, media representatives, and decision-makers. It will also host events, workshops, and presentations on current topics in digitalization and telecommunications. By moving into the "Magenta Mitte," the company has left its previous address on Französische Straße and moved into the city’s vibrant center.
Green AI
September 12, 2024 / Using artificial intelligence (AI) can help protect the climate. For example, it helps make production more energy-efficient and distribute energy based on demand. At the same time, the technology consumes substantial energy, raw materials for hardware, and water for chip production or cooling data centers. Telekom therefore takes a holistic view of AI: The aim is to harness its benefits while keeping energy and resource needs as low as possible.
Telekom is introducing principles for green AI that support the sustainable development and use of the technology. AI is used in data centers and networks to improve energy efficiency. In addition, Telekom promotes AI solutions that contribute to greater sustainability.
End of an era: Telekom discontinues directory assistance
December 1, 2024 / Domestic and international directory assistance, along with the wake-up service, are ending operations. This marks the end of an era. In 1995, directory assistance received an impressive 550 million inquiries. Since then, demand has declined by around 20 percent each year. Telekom can no longer offer these services in a cost-effective way. Telekom is investing the funds saved in future-ready infrastructure, such as Optical fiber and mobile networks, as well as digital services.
Telekom secures majority stake in T-Mobile US
April 5, 2023 / Gaining a majority stake has been a stated goal of Telekom since its 2021 Capital Markets Day. The sale of GD Towers was completed on February 1, 2023, and the proceeds were used as planned, including to increase the stake in T-Mobile US. The threshold for a majority stake in T-Mobile US was surpassed on April 5, 2023, with a 50.2 percent stake as part of the 2022 share buyback program. Taking into account T-Mobile US treasury shares, the stake in T-Mobile US stood at 50.6 percent as of December 31, 2023.
Telekom introduces a new global claim
September 20, 2023 / Telekom is renewing its brand promise with “Connecting your world,” replacing several national claims with one strong international claim. Following the relaunch of the T logo in 2022, the new claim completes the brand strategy and aligns with the corporate strategy "Leading Digital Telko". A consistent global claim expresses the sense of belonging to an international Group even more clearly in the markets.
Establishment of Deutsche Telekom Tiefbau GmbH
October 5, 2023 / To accelerate network expansion, Deutsche Telekom established its own civil engineering company in 2023. This step increases the urgently needed capacity for civil engineering work in the German market. Deutsche Telekom Tiefbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telekom Deutschland, focuses on connecting buildings and apartments.
Joint network expansion for rail travel and highways
November 6, 2023 / In the two years since the start of the mobile network build-out cooperation with Deutsche Bahn, LTE coverage with speeds of 200 Mbit/s along Deutsche Bahn’s major routes has risen to around 97 percent as of the end of 2023. Germany’s freeways, too, are benefiting from nationwide simpler and faster mobile communications network build-out following an agreement reached with Autobahn GmbH in May 2023.
Network expansion in Germany and Europe
12/21/2023 / Telekom continues to expand network infrastructure in Germany. By the end of 2023, Telekom’s 5G network was available to 95.9 percent of the population. More than 80,000 antennas were transmitting 5G in Germany by the end of 2023. More than 10,000 of these antennas use the fast 5G Frequency in the 3.6 GHz band.
Optical fiber remained the focus of fixed-network expansion. By the end of 2023, Telekom had enabled more than 2.5 million additional Fiber-optic lines (FTTH) in Germany. In total, around 8 million households and businesses can now subscribe to a fiber-optic connection.
Network expansion also progressed significantly in Europe. By the end of 2023, Telekom’s European national companies provided 5G coverage to an average of 67.2 percent of the population. 9.1 million households had access to the fiber-optic network.
New brand strategy with a new T logo
February 28, 2022 / Telekom is consistently aligning its brand presence with its “Leading Digital Telco” strategy. This new direction is supported by a consistent umbrella-brand approach with a cross-border brand architecture. As part of its international brand positioning, the company now focuses in particular on participation in digital life, sustainable action, and social cohesion. To support this, it is introducing a new, more compact Group logo and placing the T more prominently at the center of its communications.
Partnership for GD Towers
July 13, 2022 / Telekom will further develop its radio tower business together with the North American investors Digital Bridge and Brookfield. The two investors will acquire 51 percent of the radio tower portfolio in Germany and Austria at an enterprise value of EUR 17.5 billion. The network equipment, primarily the antennas, will remain under Telekom’s control. A long-term agreement will also ensure uninterrupted operation and the continued expansion of the mobile network.
Goodbye, phone booths
October 26, 2022 / Demand for public phones has declined sharply since mobile communications were introduced. For years, public phone stations have therefore been removed in agreement with cities and municipalities. By the end of 2022, more than 90 percent of the former total of over 160,000 public phones had already disappeared from city streets because no one was using them anymore. The remaining phones will now also be removed by the end of 2025. Only around 3,000 will get a second life: they will be equipped with Small Cells to improve mobile coverage, especially in downtown areas.
Telekom tightens its climate targets
April 1, 2021 / Telekom’s network is already fully green worldwide thanks to renewable electricity. In March, the Board of Management adopted a new timeline for its further climate targets under Scope 1 through Scope 3, bringing forward the achievement of these targets. Climate neutrality for its own Emissions is to be achieved by 2025 at the latest. Emissions from production through to operations at customer premises are also to be fully climate-neutral by 2040 - ten years earlier than previously planned.
Shutdown of the 3G network (UMTS/HSPA+)
June 30, 2021 / The shutdown of the 3G network announced in September 2020 took place on June 30, 2021. Around 20 years ago, 3G (UMTS/HSPA+) ushered in the mobile internet era, but its performance could no longer keep pace with newer technologies (4G/5G). Since then, Telekom has used the 3G Frequencies previously in use for high-performance mobile communications standards, enabling Telekom customers to benefit from greater Bandwidth, among other benefits.
Telekom increases its ownership stake in T-Mobile US through an agreement with SoftBank as a new shareholder and strategic partner
September 7, 2021 / Deutsche Telekom and Japan's SoftBank enter into an agreement that will increase Telekom's stake in T-Mobile US to 48.4 percent in two steps. This brings the company another step closer to its stated strategic goal of acquiring a majority ownership stake in T-Mobile US. With a 4.5 percent stake, SoftBank becomes Deutsche Telekom's second-largest private shareholder. The two companies also agree on a strategic partnership for commercial and technological collaboration.
Sale of T-MobileNetherlands
September 7, 2021 / Deutsche Telekom and Tele2 sell T-Mobile Netherlands to a consortium of Apax and Warburg Pincus for EUR 5.1 billion. This transaction completes the review of strategic options for the Dutch business that was announced during the Capital Markets Day in May 2021. Telekom uses part of the proceeds to acquire additional shares in T-Mobile US.
World premiere of Beethoven's 10th Symphony, completed by artificial intelligence
October 9, 2021 / In spring 2019, Telekom assembled a team of international music and AI experts to complete the composition of the unfinished 10th Symphony with the help of AI, marking the 250th birthday of Ludwig van Beethoven. In March 2020, it became clear that the planned world premiere in the Beethoven anniversary year would have to be postponed due to COVID-19. In summer 2021, the Beethoven Orchester Bonn, conducted by Dirk Kaftan, finally recorded the symphony for release. On October 9, 2021, the long wait finally came to an end: the completed 10th Symphony celebrated its world premiere in Bonn.
Deutsche Telekom steps up Optical fiber expansion
November 5, 2021 / Telekom is accelerating Optical fiber expansion in the German market. The company is entering into a long-term partnership with the Australian IFM Global Infrastructure Fund. IFM is taking a 50 percent stake in the GlasfaserPlus expansion company. The resulting joint venture plans to build an additional four million gigabit-capable FTTH connections (Fiber to the Home) in rural areas and subsidized regions between 2022 and 2028. This supports Deutsche Telekom’s aim to be a leading company in Optical fiber expansion in Germany.
„We care for our planet” – Climate protection becomes part of the corporate strategy
In early 2020, Deutsche Telekom extends its corporate strategy with the addition “Act Responsibly”: the social and ecological consequences of all business decisions will be considered from the start. One example: Deutsche Telekom’s customers have been surfing on the company’s “green network” since January 1, 2020: 100 percent of the electricity used by the Group in Germany comes from renewable sources – and by the entire Group since 2021. To achieve these goals, we are implementing a large number of different measures as part of our Group-wide “We care for our Planet” program. Deutsche Telekom has been actively committed to protecting the climate and conserving resources since the 1990s.
All residential customer lines converted to IP
On March 4, 2020, Deutsche Telekom reached a milestone in its transition to IP (Internet Protocol). Twenty-five million residential customers are now using its fastest network, with all remaining customers to follow by the end of the year. This marks the completion of a major undertaking. Customers benefit from high bandwidth, while the simplified network infrastructure based on BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) makes Deutsche Telekom's network faster, greener, and more secure.
The new T-Mobile US launches
On April 1, 2020, the new T-Mobile US launches - a historic day for Deutsche Telekom. Following a merger process lasting nearly two years, Deutsche Telekom's U.S. subsidiary, T-Mobile US Inc., completes its combination with former competitor Sprint Corp. With 140 million mobile customers and a market capitalization of more than $100 billion at the time of the merger, T-Mobile US can continue its successful Un-Carrier strategy and accelerate 5G network expansion. Deutsche Telekom is now strong on both sides of the Atlantic.
Launch of the Corona-Warn-App
On June 16, 2020, the Robert Koch Institute's Corona-Warn-App launches. In just 50 days, Deutsche Telekom and its subsidiary T-Systems developed the app together with SAP on behalf of the German federal government. The app is available to all German citizens free of charge. With millions of downloads, it is one of the world's most successful coronavirus tracing apps. The Corona-Warn-App is regularly updated and improved. It is an important part of efforts to combat the pandemic.
Deutsche Telekom holds virtual shareholders’ meeting for the first time
Premiere: On June 19, 2020, Deutsche Telekom’s shareholders’ meeting is held virtually for the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A legal amendment was required to enable this at all. At the virtual shareholders’ meeting, without an audience but with an Internet dialog, Deutsche Telekom celebrates 25 years of company history, declares its targets for the future, and resolves to pay a dividend of 60 euro cents. The shareholders follow the event on a web portal.
#TAKEPART
On March 1, 2019, Deutsche Telekom launches a campaign aimed at promoting participation in the modern digital world. Its central message is #TAKEPART. The idea behind the campaign is that everyone should have access to the many opportunities afforded by digitalization; nobody should be left behind or excluded. According to the latest D21 digital index, some 13 million Germans are not really participating in the digital world. They feel overwhelmed, and even completely left out, by the ever-increasing digitalization around them. Deutsche Telekom sees it as its responsibility to give everyone the opportunity to have a stake in our increasingly "smart" society. Through its networks, and extensive investments, the company is already doing much to help people profit from the opportunities inherent in digitalization.
5G auction comes at a high cost
At the 5G auction on June 12, 2019, Deutsche Telekom purchases 2.17 billion euros worth of spectrum. The company secures four frequency blocks in the 2 gigahertz band and nine frequency packages in the 3.6 gigahertz band. "We received exactly the spectrum that we wanted," reports Dirk Wössner, Managing Director of Telekom Deutschland. "The auction was long, but now we know what's what. And now we're going to build a first-class 5G network for Germany!"
Unique cooperation agreement with the Stuttgart Region
In May 2019, Gigabit Region Stuttgart signed a cooperation agreement with Deutsche Telekom. At its core, the agreement calls for expanding high-speed internet. It also aims to close gaps in the mobile network. In just a few months, Telekom laid 500 kilometers of Optical fiber in the region and carried out 200 kilometers of civil engineering work for the project. This gives 20,000 households and businesses access to an Optical fiber connection. A further 80,000 Optical fiber connections are planned for 2020. Telekom also launched 16 new mobile network sites and increased capacity at 128 existing sites.
Telekom consolidates its activities in Austria under Magenta
In May 2019, T-Mobile Austria and UPC Austria became „Magenta Telekom“. Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary brought its services together under the Magenta product brand. The internationally recognized T logo remains the corporate brand. With its combined mobile and fixed-network offering, Magenta Telekom in Austria follows the strategy of its parent company.
Telekom targets dead zones
As it expands its mobile network, Deutsche Telekom tries some new approaches, in cooperation with municipalities. For example, in August 2019 it launches a "We hunt down dead zones" campaign, aimed at eliminating 50 dead spots (with no mobile network coverage) in Germany. Normally, the company chooses the sites for its new cellular base stations. As a result, some municipalities keep missing out on coverage. This is where "We hunt down dead zones" comes in. In the campaign, cities and communities apply for cellular base stations, and they support Deutsche Telekom in the relevant planning, approval and installation processes. The company received a total of 624 applications for the program by the application deadline.
U.S. authorities approve merger with Sprint
The U.S. Department of Justice – the competent antitrust authority in the U.S. – and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC; the country's regulatory authority for communications) have given a green light, subject to certain conditions, for the merger between T-Mobile US and Sprint. The federal approvals required for the merger have thus been provided. Hearings on a multistate lawsuit filed against the deal begin on December 9, 2019 before a U.S. District Court in New York.
Telekom secures TV rights for UEFA EURO 2024 on home soil
Deutsche Telekom has acquired the media rights for the 2024 UEFA European Soccer Championship in Germany. The relevant agreement covers the exclusive exploitation rights for all 51 matches. In addition, Deutsche Telekom is reviewing the possibility of sublicensing rights to a free-TV partner. In any case, broadcasts of the matches of the German national team, the semifinal matches and the final will all be available to viewers free of charge.
MagentaMobil XL offers unlimited data
Telekom is expanding its mobile plan portfolio for the German market with a plan that includes unlimited data. This responds to customers’ growing need for more data and worry-free mobile internet use. At this time, this offering is unique in Germany.
T-Mobile US and Sprint plan to merge
In April 2018, T-Mobile US announces plans to merge with mobile carrier Sprint. Based on projected 2018 figures, the new, larger T-Mobile US would have around 127 million direct customers and revenue of approximately $76 billion. This would put it on par with the two nationwide competitors, AT&T and Verizon. Customers would benefit from lower prices. The larger T-Mobile could also roll out 5G technology faster and more effectively than T-Mobile US and Sprint could on their own. In the future, T-Mobile US also plans to offer fixed-line and mobile service bundles, which Deutsche Telekom has already successfully introduced in Europe.
5G data connection established in Berlin
On May 3, 2018, Deutsche Telekom laid the foundation for the rollout of 5G in Germany. Six 5G antennas transmitted under real-world conditions in central Berlin. Three each were installed on Leipziger Straße and Winterfeldtstraße and were based on the future 5G standard for the mobile component, 5G New Radio (NR). Using this standard technology, Telekom also successfully established Europe’s first 5G data connection on a live network. The Group is currently building an entire 5G cluster with more than 70 antennas in central Berlin, from Mitte to Schöneberg.
Digital initiative replaces traditional customer events
Digital X is Europe’s largest cross-industry digitalization initiative. More than 200 national and international partners are involved. Launched in 2018, it replaces Telekom’s previous customer events and CeBIT appearances. In spring 2019, Digital X tours six German regions. The grand finale takes place in Cologne on October 29 and 30, 2019. The concept: connecting, sharing ideas, and learning from one another to advance digital progress.
TEX: Regional Expert Teams in Customer Service
The first Telekom Expert Team (TEX) launches in Hanover in 2018. The goal: Teams take responsibility for all customer concerns in their regions. Concerns are routed to the relevant TEX team and resolved there. The team has all the expertise it needs. Additional teams launch in Ludwigshafen, Erfurt, and Dortmund in 2019.
500,000 kilometers of Optical fiber installed
In 2018, the 500,000th kilometer of Optical fiber is installed. This makes Telekom's network, and keeps it, the largest optical fiber network in Germany.
Public Cloud partnership with Microsoft
T-Systems and Microsoft have entered into a strategic partnership to advance Public Cloud services in four areas: SAP applications, managed services on Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, digital solutions using artificial intelligence (AI) and mixed reality, and the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT is the first area of collaboration: With Azure as its cloud platform, T-Systems develops and operates the "Cloud of Things - built on Microsoft Azure" platform. The solution offers preconfigured IoT services "out of the box", including remote monitoring for logistics, after-sales solutions for the automotive sector, and track & trace solutions.
StreamOn – Stream music and videos without worries
On April 19, 2017, Deutsche Telekom begins offering StreamOn as an additional option. With the StreamOn option, mobile subscribers can stream music and videos without using up any of the data allowance that comes with their cell phone plan. StreamOn adds an additional dimension to plans with unlimited mobile internet use. Also, at the Rock am Ring music festival, Deutsche Telekom presents its new MagentaMusik 360 music service. With the new service, users can stream concerts live, and enjoy 360° panoramic viewing. It's almost as good as being there in person!
40,000 km of Optical fiber cable to be laid
In 2017, Telekom is laying 40,000 km of Optical fiber cable in Germany. This will enable 2.8 million new fiber-based connections to be activated. It also plans to connect 100 business parks to the high-speed network. Over the next five years, it aims to connect 3,000 business parks.
Internet of Things shows available parking spaces
Deutsche Telekom is a pioneer in the "Internet of Things." It is upgrading its network with NarrowBand IoT technology to support sensors that, for example, show available parking spaces or report how full trash bins are. Deployment begins in Germany and the Netherlands in early 2017. Greece, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic follow.
Mergers and acquisitions
In December 2017, Tele2 NL and T-Mobile NL enter into an agreement to merge the two companies. The EU Commission approves the merger on November 27, 2018. In addition, T-Mobile Austria announces the acquisition of UPC in Austria in December 2017, which is completed in August 2018. This gives Deutsche Telekom an integrated product portfolio of internet, cable TV, landline, and mobile services in Austria as well.
First 5G antennas in testing
Since October 12, 2017, Deutsche Telekom's network has included four 5G Radio cells: The antennas in Berlin are the first in Europe to transmit live using the new high-speed technology in a real-world environment. Using the pre-standard for 5G New Radio (5G NR), the network in Berlin-Schöneberg achieves transmission rates of two Gigabit per second on a single device and a Latency of three milliseconds. Very high Bandwidths and a very short network response time are the key advantages of the new 5G mobile standard.
Open Telekom Cloud launched
Deutsche Telekom launches Open Telekom Cloud. It combines flexible IT resources with service and strict German data protection. With Open Telekom Cloud, Telekom enters a market segment that has previously been served primarily by American competitors.
MagentaONE now available across Europe
Introduced by Telekom Deutschland at IFA 2014, the convergent offering concept has expanded across the Group's European footprint in less than two years. Residential customers in all seven integrated markets can enjoy communications and entertainment services from a single source. Deutsche Telekom's subsidiaries in Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Macedonia, Greece, Montenegro, and now Croatia have adopted the bundled portfolio concept. This international marketing concept is tailored to local market conditions and requirements.
Sea Hero Quest – Playing for Science
In May 2016, Telekom launches the free mobile game Sea Hero Quest to advance basic research into dementia. The game was developed together with scientists and gamers. Players set out on a journey of discovery, navigating a boat through different landscapes. The way they use maps to navigate virtual worlds gives scientists insights into human spatial orientation. The anonymous data collected is analyzed extensively to develop tools for the early detection of dementia.
Loyal shareholders – High investments
At Telekom's suggestion, a large number of shareholders, who together hold 41 percent of dividend-eligible shares, choose to receive shares instead of dividend payouts for fiscal year 2015. This keeps the money within the Group. Telekom uses this opportunity and invests around 11 billion euros in high-quality networks and products in 2016 - in Germany, Europe, and the United States.
17 goals for sustainable development
In September 2015, the UN adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which for the first time address all three dimensions of sustainability: society, the environment, and the economy. Their aim is to foster economic progress and prosperity worldwide - in line with social justice and with due regard for the ecological limits to growth. To make it clearer how its products, services, and activities contribute to the individual goals, Telekom has since marked the relevant sections of its annual report with the respective SDG symbol.
Europe Network launches
Deutsche Telekom has connected the first three of ten countries to form a future Europe-wide network. Starting March 2, 2015, Croatia, Hungary, and Slovakia can access standardized products through a single platform. This makes Telekom the first multinational telecommunications company able to leverage its synergies in this way. The first product is „Cloud VPN,“ a business customer service for Virtual Private Networks. Television services and video game offerings will follow for residential customers. By 2018, Telekom plans to invest around six billion euros in this transformation.
Campaign: „We connect people in Europe“
In 2015, Deutsche Telekom supports the establishment of its pan-European network by running a "We connect people in Europe" advertising campaign in twelve European countries. A 45-second "We connect people in Europe" commercial is launched on high-reach TV networks, and large-format advertisements are run in newspapers and magazines.
Progress in fiber-optic expansion and LTE
Telekom now provides fiber-based connections to 55 percent of all households in Germany. It is also expanding significantly through its European national companies. In addition, 90 percent of Germany’s population is connected to the LTE network.
„Future Work“ as a new work model
Deutsche Telekom is redesigning its work environments under the title „Future Work.“ Future Work means that Telekom will increasingly focus on virtual collaboration rather than physical presence, that trust matters more than control, that there will no longer be „my office“ but, increasingly, „our work environment.“ Last but not least, it means bringing work and personal life into better balance.
Change of CEO: Obermann hands off to Höttges
With effect as of December 31, 2013, René Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, leaves the company at his own request. After 16 years with Deutsche Telekom, including seven years at the helm of the company, he hands over the company's reins to Chief Financial Officer Timotheus Höttges. Höttges came to the company in 2000, in a capacity as Chief Financial Officer of the company's mobile-network subsidiary in Germany. In 2004, he became head of sales and service for Deutsche Telekom's European-wide mobile-network business. In 2006, he was appointed to the Group's Board of Management, with responsibility for the company's German fixed-network business, and in 2009 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer for the Group.
IP migration in full swing
Among many larger countries in Europe, Macedonia can claim to be the first country to have fully switched its fixed network to All-IP. Slovakia will also complete its transition by the end of the year. With All-IP, services such as Voice over IP, IP TV, online gaming, data transfer, and multimedia messages run over the internet and are available to any user anytime, anywhere. Germany is also continuing its IP transition at full speed. At peak times, up to 60,000 connections are switched each week.
New super cloud data center opens near Magdeburg
On July 3, Deutsche Telekom opens a high-performance data center in Biere, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Thanks to its improved energy efficiency, it uses 30 percent less energy – and has correspondingly lower CO2 emissions – than more-conventional, comparable data centers. Biere and its partner data center in Magdeburg form a "twin core" arrangement – the two data centers are interconnected to form one virtual data center, a configuration that enhances operational reliability and maximizes security. Standardized cloud platforms require less space and less equipment than non-standardized platforms do, and yet they provide significantly higher IT performance.
MagentaEINS offers everything from a single source
On September 5, Telekom Deutschland Chief Niek Jan van Damme presents Germany's first integrated offering for residential customers at the International Radio Exhibition in Berlin: MagentaEINS combines fixed-line and mobile services in one offering. Telekom customers can choose from a modular system based on Small (S), Medium (M), and Large (L) options. For less than 50 euros, the S option already includes a Flat rate for mobile and fixed-line calls, an SMS flat rate, and a high-speed fixed-line connection. On the go, they can always browse at the maximum available speed on Telekom's high-speed LTE network.
T-Mobile USA – Successful Un-Carrier Strategy
On March 26, 2013, John Legere, the new CEO of T-Mobile USA, announces a new strategy: all customer contracts and plans are radically simplified ("Simple Choice"), and affordable devices are offered without contractual commitments; T-Mobile US becomes the "Un-Carrier." This strategy continues to this day with remarkable success: while T-Mobile US had 33.4 million customers at the end of 2012, it gains 4.4 million in 2013 alone. Since then, T-Mobile US's customer base has grown by more than one million in each of 28 consecutive quarters, reaching more than 84 million today. This makes T-Mobile US the fastest-growing mobile network operator in the United States.
The first Vectoring cities
Customers in Albstadt-Ebingen, Bad Nenndorf, Hennigsdorf, Hosenfeld, Kalbach, Kevelaer, Löhne, Lübbecke, Neuhof-Hauswurz, and Prenzlau can now sign up for VDSL connections (Very High Speed Digital Subscriber Line). Deutsche Telekom has connected nearly 500 multifunction cabinets and installed nearly 300 kilometers of Optical fiber in the ten local networks. Initially, speeds of up to 50 Mbit/s are available; from the second half of 2014, Vectoring technology is expected to increase speeds significantly. Vectoring is a technology that enables higher Bandwidth over existing copper lines.
Right to return for employees working part-time
Deutsche Telekom becomes one of the first German companies to grant rights of return to employees who sign new part-time contracts. As of January 2014, such "guaranteed rights of return" allow part-time employees to terminate existing part-time employment arrangements early, in order to return to their original contingent of weekly working hours.
First customers on the new fiber-optic network
Deutsche Telekom is connecting customers to the fiber-optic network in twelve fiber rollout cities. The new connections enable download speeds of up to 200 Mbit/s and upload speeds of up to 100 Mbit/s. The high transmission speeds also benefit Entertain plans by supporting TV and video offerings in 3D and HD quality.
Telekom Security attracts attackers with „Honeypots“
The honeypots have been set, and attackers on the internet get caught by Telekom's specially prepared decoys: Telekom records up to 400,000 attacks each day. It uses these findings to continually improve the security of its systems. The „Honeypots“ are just one of many measures Telekom uses to continuously analyze the significantly heightened threat landscape online. However, internet security cannot be achieved alone. Deutsche Telekom is committed to collaboration and hosts the first IT Security Summit of German Business in 2012.
Merger of T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS
Deutsche Telekom plans to merge T-Mobile USA with mobile provider MetroPCS, thereby expanding its business. The merger is completed on May 1, 2013. This also gives Deutsche Telekom's U.S. business its own listing on the U.S. technology exchange NASDAQ.
T-Mobile USA and AT&T – antitrust authority blocks merger
Deutsche Telekom agrees to sell T-Mobile USA to AT&T for $39 billion. In return, Deutsche Telekom is to receive a stake of up to 8 percent in the leading U.S. telecommunications company. In December 2011, the U.S. antitrust authority and telecommunications regulator signal their opposition to the proposed sale. Deutsche Telekom receives a record $3 billion breakup fee, along with a comprehensive package of AWS mobile Frequencies.
René Obermann appoints two women to the Board of Management
Telekom CEO René Obermann publicly introduces Claudia Nemat and Marion Schick as new Board of Management members. Claudia Nemat assumes responsibility for the Board of Management department for Europe, with immediate effect, while Marion Schick succeeds Thomas Sattelberger as the company's Board Member for Human Resources, with effect as of May 2012.
PTC becomes T-Mobile Polska
On June 5, 2011, the Polish mobile network operator PTC is renamed "T-Mobile Polska." Over 1,000 PTC shops are remodeled in keeping with the T-Mobile brand presence. All in all, the global "T-Mobile" brand's arrival in the Polish market both leads to changes in PTC's name and image and to a new product and services portfolio for the company.
Telekom merges its networks
Deutsche Telekom continues to focus on the growth area of mobile internet. With its new “Telco plus” strategy, the Group aims to merge mobile and fixed networks and bring new offerings and services online. With the “Travel & Surf” data Roaming offering, Telekom provides internet access from as little as EUR 1.95 per day in all European Union countries. Telekom customers also benefit from a Flat rate for data Roaming when they travel within the EU.
Fiber rollout launches at CeBIT
At CeBIT 2011, Deutsche Telekom launches its fiber rollout: Up to 160,000 households in ten German cities are to be connected in 2011. Selected areas of Braunschweig, Brühl, Hannover, Hennigsdorf, Neu-Isenburg, Kornwestheim, Mettmann, Offenburg, Potsdam, and Rastatt will be connected to the superfast fiber network. Telekom favors the Fibre to the Home solution, i.e., fiber-optic lines extending all the way to customers’ apartments. Modern in-building networks are a prerequisite for the rollout and, ultimately, for maximum speeds.
Telekom seeks more women in leadership roles
As the first DAX 30 company, Deutsche Telekom has introduced a quota for women. Worldwide, women are to fill 30 percent of upper- and middle-management positions at the company. Along with expanding its talent pool, Deutsche Telekom expects greater diversity in management to create more value for the company over the long term. Studies show that companies with a higher proportion of women achieve significantly better business results and greater profitability. Investors and funds are also placing increasing emphasis on sustainable business practices, which include equal opportunities for men and women.
One Company brings together fixed-network and mobile activities
The Group's fixed-network and mobile business units are being combined under new management. The new One Company, operating as Telekom Deutschland GmbH, launches on 04/01/2010. It is intended to offer residential and business customers products and services from a single source. The operating segment includes all fixed-network and mobile business activities in Germany.
Launch of the new LTE standard
At Germany's largest frequency auction to date, Deutsche Telekom secured a total of 95 MHz of spectrum. This will help further advance the expansion of the mobile network and provide customers with even better broadband coverage. By acquiring the frequencies and expanding its network accordingly, Telekom can lay the foundation for introducing LTE (Long Term Evolution) and offer bandwidths of more than 100 Mbit/s. The first LTE base stations will be set up in Kyritz and Ziesar, Brandenburg. Another 1,000 are to follow.
The "Telekom Hilft" Facebook fan page launches
Following the success of the "Telekom Hilft" Twitter account, Internet Sales and Service and the Customer Service Competence Center are expanding their presence to another Social Media channel: Facebook. A team of twelve employees in Kiel is available to provide Facebook users with straightforward, fast help, as well as tips and tricks.
Telekom secures ownership of Polish PTC
Deutsche Telekom has concluded an agreement with the French company Vivendi, the Polish company Elektrim, and Elektrim's creditors. The agreement gives Telekom sole, full, and undisputed ownership of the Polish mobile communications company Polska Telefonia Cyfrowa (PTC).
Separation between fixed-line and mobile communications is eliminated
Telekom is once again restructuring its corporate organization. The separation between fixed-line and mobile communications is eliminated. Product development, IT, and technology are consolidated across Europe. Shareholders approve the restructuring and the related merger of the German fixed-line and mobile communications businesses at an Extraordinary General Meeting in November 2009.
Trade show highlights at CeBIT and IFA
At CeBIT, Deutsche Telekom is showcasing an innovative, integrated product portfolio for connected living and working. The focus is on universal access to applications, content, and personal and social networks, regardless of the device or access network. Whether personal contacts, communication services, or photos, videos, and music, everything can be used, managed, and shared with others conveniently and at the same time via a PC, mobile phone, and TV. At IFA, Telekom is presenting the new Mediacenter. It lets customers store photos, addresses, or emails online and access them via mobile phone, Entertain, and PC.
Entertain and LIGA total! are popular
In Germany, the internet-based TV service Entertain has already been sold more than one million times. The success of the LIGA total! product, which Telekom has offered since summer 2009, has also contributed to this. Customers can follow matches in the first and second German soccer leagues both at home on TV in HD quality and on the go via mobile phone.
Telekom acquires a stake in Greece’s OTE
In May 2008, Deutsche Telekom successfully concluded negotiations with a private investor group and the Greek government on an investment in the Greek telecommunications company OTE. Deutsche Telekom acquired a 25 percent stake plus one vote in OTE. Over the following years, the stake was increased to 45 percent by the end of 2018.
Improper use of connection data
On May 14, 2008, Deutsche Telekom involves the public prosecutor's office and files a criminal complaint. There are alleged to have been cases of improper use of connection data in 2005 and 2006. The allegations do not involve the unlawful use of call content or the interception of calls. The connection data in question includes information on the participant, time, and duration. As early as summer 2007, the company had investigated an individual case following internal reports and was able to clarify the incident. The findings from this internal investigation led to far-reaching personnel and organizational changes. Through a 10-point program, the introduction of a public data protection report, and the consolidation of all future Group activities to improve data protection in a dedicated Board division headed by Manfred Balz, the company creates greater transparency.
New brand slogan: “Life is for sharing”
Deutsche Telekom receives a new, standardized brand slogan. The idea behind the new brand slogan is that life is made up of a multitude of big and small personal experiences that people like to share with one another. With top-quality communications and support services, Deutsche Telekom aims to facilitate its customers' access to such experiences – including access via telephone, the internet and IPTV, and including both home and mobile access. A special TV commercial with the English tenor Paul Potts generates great publicity for the campaign.
Telekom advances broadband expansion
Telekom aims to provide high-speed internet access throughout Germany. Since 2007, EUR 600 million has been allocated for this purpose, including EUR 200 million to expand access in rural areas. The new VDSL fiber-optic network will be available in 50 cities by the end of the year. In August, the company welcomes its ten-millionth DSL customer.
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Commitment to disability sports
For the past two years, Deutsche Telekom has supported disability sports and the international Paralympic movement. Thanks to the support program from Deutsche Telekom and Allianz, the more than 50 athletes of the "German Paralympics Top Teams" were able to prepare thoroughly for the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing.
Learn more about sports sponsorship and inclusion
New products and services are introduced
In 2007, several new products and services are introduced. Under the motto "Communication as easy as fast food," congstar, Deutsche Telekom's new second brand, offers flexible, straightforward plans for browsing and calling without a minimum contract term. The IPTV service "Entertain" launches at IFA, and Saturdays are now also service days for Telekom customer service.
T-City Friedrichshafen – the modern city
In 2006, Deutsche Telekom launches the T-City competition. A German city with a population between 25,000 and 100,000 is to be equipped with advanced broadband technology and innovative communications solutions. The winner: Friedrichshafen on Lake Constance. Over the following years, Telekom invests up to 115 million euros in building modern infrastructure. Specific services include an e-ticketing service for the catamaran. In the years that follow, Smart City becomes increasingly important to Telekom. This leads to the development of intelligent solutions such as the “Park and Joy” app, which has used an algorithm since 2017 to find the most suitable parking space at the destination and provide navigation.
New strategy focuses on growth
Telekom aims to win over its customers and position itself as a provider of personal and social connectivity. The new strategy has four priorities: safeguarding competitiveness in Germany, growing internationally through mobile communications, growing through new Internet trends, and expanding the ICT business for major customers. In addition, the Board of Management has announced a fundamental simplification of the brand presence to improve customer focus. Going forward, T-Home will stand for at-home offerings, while T-Mobile will stand for on-the-go offerings.
Strikes accompany T-Service
Following months of warning strikes and strikes, the ver.di negotiating commission in Bad Neuenahr finally approved the internal outsourcing of service employees on June 20, after a final negotiating marathon lasting seven days and seven nights. The planned 6 percent salary reductions are cushioned in a socially responsible manner. Three new Group companies are then established: Deutsche Telekom Technischer Service GmbH, Deutsche Telekom Netzproduktion GmbH, and Deutsche Telekom Kundenservice GmbH.
iPhone revolutionizes mobile communications
It is fair to say that the introduction of the iPhone has revolutionized the mobile communications market. It reinforces the trend toward mobile internet use, opening up entirely new possibilities. Starting November 9, Telekom is offering the first Apple iPhone exclusively in its stores. The following year, sales also begin in Austria, the Netherlands, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.
The end of an era – Telekom ends its involvement in cycling
Any cycling fan will have heard of Team Telekom – or of Team T-Mobile, from the period as of 2004. From 1991 to 2007, Deutsche Telekom sponsors a professional cycling team. During this period, the company's team is highly successful, with highlights including the victories of Bjarne Riis and Jan Ullrich in the 1996 and 1997 (respectively) editions of the Tour de France and Erik Zabel's six wins of the Tour de France's Green Jersey. On November 27, 2007, Deutsche Telekom terminates its cycling sponsorship, with immediate effect. The move comes in response to doping scandals that greatly damage the sport's image and reputation.
Blackstone acquires 192 million T shares
On April 24, 2006, the private-equity company Blackstone purchases 192 million Deutsche Telekom shares from KfW (Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau). The purchase amounts to 4.5 percent of the company's share capital. Deutsche Telekom AG welcomes the sale with the following words of its CEO Kai-Uwe Ricke: "We are delighted over the fact that, in Blackstone, we have gained a shareholder with proven expertise in the area of telecommunications." The transaction lowers the Federal Government's and KfW's joint stake in Deutsche Telekom to about 33 percent.
Summer fairy tale: World Cup in Germany powered by Telekom
Deutsche Telekom is one of the winners of the 2006 World Cup. As Germany’s most recognizable World Cup sponsor, the company made the Berlin TV Tower a World Cup landmark through Operation Alex, for example. Telekom also contributes to the success of the World Cup with a wide range of services and solutions. World Cup stadiums were equipped with state-of-the-art IT technology, T-Systems delivers the TV broadcast around the world, and at T-Mobile, the ball rolls on Mobile TV.
Kai-Uwe Ricke leaves, René Obermann takes over
Effective November 13, 2006, Kai-Uwe Ricke steps down as Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG. He is succeeded by René Obermann, who previously served on the Board of Management of T-Mobile at Deutsche Telekom AG and, since December 2002, had also served as Chief Executive Officer of T-Mobile International AG & Co. KG. With more than 20 years of experience in an industry marked by rapid technological change and ever-new market challenges, Obermann places a high priority on customer focus and service. At the same time, he intends to continue strict cost management.
Restructuring service units affects 45,000 employees
In October, Deutsche Telekom announces plans to restructure its service units and reduce costs. As part of the “T-Service” project, around 45,000 T-Com employees are to be transferred to new service companies.
Four pillars become three
On 01/01/2005, T-Com and T-Online merge to form the new "Broadband/Fixed Network" business area. This move positions Deutsche Telekom for a strategic realignment, supporting its transformation into a customer-focused service company and sustainable, profitable growth. The integrated offering is designed to focus not only on delivering products and technologies, but above all on the value it creates for customers.
Toll Collect launches
In the early 1990s, the German government decided to introduce a toll for trucks using German autobahns. In March 2002, "Toll Collect" was founded, as a joint venture of Deutsche Telekom (45 percent), Daimler (45 percent) and the French company Cofiroute (10 percent). Shortly thereafter, Toll Collect was chosen as the operator of the new toll system. After a number of delays in preparations, the launch of the toll system was postponed. On January 1, 2005, the system was launched. It has been in operation since 2006, without interruption and with full functionality. Toll Collect, the operating company, has been owned by the Federal Republic of Germany since September 2018.
Acquisition of gedas AG from Volkswagen
On December 15, 2005, T-Systems announced the acquisition of gedas AG, a Volkswagen subsidiary. At the same time, the Telekom subsidiary and Volkswagen AG agreed on a framework contract for IT services worth 2.5 billion euros over a seven-year period. A project team will manage the integration of the company, which has 5,500 employees and annual revenue of more than 600 million euros. Integrating gedas AG is intended to strengthen T-Systems’ position as one of the leading providers of information and communications technology and, with more than 50 international locations in 13 countries, make a key contribution to T-Systems’ international growth.
"T-Com House" shows the latest home and living trends
In Berlin, Telekom presents advanced technology for the home at the T-Com Haus. Visitors have the opportunity to live in the T-Com Haus and try out innovative telecommunications solutions for themselves in a modern home setting.
Tutankhamun visits Bonn
Around 860,000 visitors come to the Bonn Art and Exhibition Hall to experience “Tutankhamun – the Golden Afterlife.” This sets an attendance record. Deutsche Telekom made the exhibition, featuring the burial treasures of the legendary Egyptian pharaoh, possible as part of its celebration marking ten years as a publicly traded company.
T-Online merger
In October 2004, Deutsche Telekom announces its intention to merge its Subsidiary, T-Online International AG, into Telekom. The move is intended to position the Group for the future as telecommunications and Internet services become increasingly integrated. At the annual general meeting in April 2005, T-Online shareholders approve the plan by a large majority. The merger is entered in the commercial register in June 2006.
32,000 program avoids layoffs
Losses in market share, partly due to regulation, are leaving their mark. Telekom announces that a total of 32,000 employees will be affected by job cuts between 2006 and 2008. Layoffs are avoided. The workforce reduction is cushioned as socially responsibly as possible through severance packages, partial retirement, and early retirement arrangements. With support from Telekom's own employment-transition company, Vivento, many employees find new jobs within the Group or return to public service.
UMTS becomes available
T-Mobile Deutschland leads the way: On May 4, 2004, the mobile market leader becomes the first network operator to launch a commercial offering for a UMTS-enabled mobile phone. With the Nokia 7600, T-Mobile customers can now experience the full range of mobile broadband communications, as this device enables mobile data exchange at transmission speeds of up to 384 kilobits per second and supports multimedia services such as Mobile Jukebox and the recording and sending of video clips, known as Video Messaging.
Establishment of Deutsche Telekom Stiftung
The official founding meeting of the foundation Deutsche Telekom Stiftung takes place on February 11, 2004 in Berlin. The aim of the foundation is to strengthen Germany's position as a leader in education, research and technology. In a move seen as supportive of that aim, the organization is given headquarters in Bonn. The non-profit foundation, with its endowment of 50 million euros, has the task of promoting the development of a connected knowledge and information society, both nationally and internationally. To that end, it carries out numerous projects in the areas of education, research and innovative technologies.
Telekom conducts research in Berlin with TU Berlin
In 2004, Deutsche Telekom and the Technical University of Berlin founded the affiliated institute Telekom Innovation Laboratories (T-Labs) as a public-private partnership. Together, they conduct research in information and communication technologies and digital innovations.
T-Com introduces its own brand identity
In 2003, T-Com, Deutsche Telekom's fixed-network subsidiary, launches its own brand identity. Alongside T-Mobile, T-Online, and T-Systems, which customers have known as brands for some time, T-Com, a specialist in fixed-network solutions, now also gains its own distinct profile. Many fixed-network products and services that customers previously knew under the name „Deutsche Telekom“ will now carry a new brand: „T-Com“.
Corporate image campaign: „Alles, was uns verbindet“
Under the slogan „Alles, was uns verbindet,“ Deutsche Telekom launches its new corporate image campaign. TV commercials and media advertising make the key aspects of the Group's new image, "quality, efficiency and innovation," come alive. The declared aim of the campaign is to establish the "T" as a seal of quality.
Telekom exits the cable business for good
After Telekom began the process of selling its cable business in 1999 and operational control of the cable companies in North Rhine-Westphalia and Hesse passed to their new owners in July 2000, the final step is now taking place. The 40 percent stake in Kabel Baden-Württemberg that had remained with Deutsche Telekom is being sold. This completes the sale of all of Telekom's cable companies.
Telekom opens new Berlin Representative Office
On February 7, 2002, German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and Deutsche Telekom CEO Ron Sommer open Deutsche Telekom's new Representative Office in Berlin. It is located on the German capital's Französische Straße. The building in which the office is located, the country's former central imperial telegraph office (Kaiserliches Haupttelegrafenamt) was built in 1863. A restored section of the building, with an address on Berlin's Jägerstraße, is opened in 2000. A new addition, with its address on Französische Straße, is opened some two years later, and the Berlin Representative Office is officially dedicated. The event facilities available at the office include an atrium with a height of about 20 meters. The atrium connects with a seven-story office building with working space for about 120 persons.
T-Mobile Day in London, Vienna, and Prague
Establishing a presence under the shared T-Mobile brand name is the goal of the extensive brand migration in 2002. T-Mobile Day therefore takes place in London, Vienna, and Prague on April 18, 2002. The day marks the simultaneous launch of the “T-Mobile” brand in the United Kingdom, Austria, and the Czech Republic. It is accompanied by three simultaneous press conferences and show events.
Telekom becomes FC Bayern Munich's main sponsor
As of July 1, Deutsche Telekom becomes a new main sponsor of the FC Bayern München soccer club, supplanting the carmaker Opel in this sponsorship role. The pertinent agreement, which has an initial term of six years, accords Deutsche Telekom an extensive range of communication and advertising rights. The players' jerseys now bear a T-Mobile logo, in support of the company's European subsidiaries' transition to the new unified brand. The Bayern München team now figures continuously in Deutsche Telekom's public communication.
Ron Sommer resigns
At its meeting on July 16, Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board decided to appoint Helmut Sihler as interim CEO for six months. Helmut Sihler served as chair of Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board from July 1, 1996, to 2000. Following Ron Sommer's resignation, he served as the Group's interim CEO until Kai-Uwe Ricke took office in November 2002.
VoiceStream becomes T-Mobile USA
In the United States, the VoiceStream brand is replaced by T-Mobile USA. Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones is brought on as a prominent spokesperson for the transition.
Reducing debt
The “6 plus 6” program is intended to drive Deutsche Telekom's debt reduction and growth. Six billion euros from the sale of non-strategic investments are to go directly toward reducing debt. Another six billion euros are to be generated from the free cash flow of operating activities. The program is completed ahead of schedule in the third quarter of 2003, more quickly and with greater debt reduction than planned.
Flood of the century causes outages
The flooding in August 2002 enters Saxony's history books. Large parts of the fixed network, as well as mobile sites, are out of service for days. At the last minute, the important central exchange in Dresden is secured against the floodwaters. Along many roads and bridges in the Elbe region, floodwaters tear apart cables and inundate switching facilities.
Kai-Uwe Ricke is appointed as the new CEO
With effect as of November 15, 2002, Kai-Uwe Ricke is appointed as the new CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG. Ricke's first position with the Deutsche Telekom Group was as CEO of DeTeMobil. He joined the company in January 1998. His direction, which emphasized a focus on the company's T-D1 core business, provided the basis for a return to German-market leadership. In February 2000, Ricke became CEO of the newly founded company T-Mobile International AG. In May 2001, he was appointed to the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom, as Chief Operating Officer for Deutsche Telekom's mobile-communications and online businesses.
Introduction of the Four-Pillar Strategy
In 2001, the Group's restructuring continues under the Four-Pillar Strategy. Starting January 1, the Telekom Group organizes its business into four divisions: T-Com, T-Systems, T-Mobile, and T-Online. At the same time, the Telekom Board of Management is reorganized around these pillars. Josef Brauner takes charge of the CS division (T-Com and T-Systems), while Kai-Uwe Ricke leads the MO division (T-Mobile and T-Online). Gerd Tenzer takes charge of the newly restructured "Production and Technology" division.
VoiceStream Success Story
Over the course of the year, VoiceStream increases its customer base by more than 45 percent and ultimately ends 2001 with a record quarter. In addition to holiday sales, customer retention measures have had a positive impact. As a result, VoiceStream stands out clearly from an otherwise relatively weak market trend.
T-Mobile becomes the first transatlantic GSM mobile provider
With the acquisition of the two U.S. mobile providers VoiceStream and Powertel at the end of May 2001 for a total purchase price of around €40 billion, T-Mobile International becomes the world's first transatlantic GSM mobile provider. Tennis legends Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi serve as brand ambassadors.
T-Online partners with BILD and ZDF
A wide range of partnerships with respected partners such as ZDF and BILD advances T-Online's development into a leading Internet media network. The portal increases its customer base by 35 percent and segment revenue by 28.5 percent. This is due in no small part to a new customer- and revenue-oriented pricing structure and the accelerated development of new, high-quality paid content offerings.
T-Online: The Internet goes public
On April 17, 2000, just two days after the issue price of 27 euros was announced, T-Online shares begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s “Neuer Markt.” This gives T-Online a market capitalization of 32.6 billion euros.
The public offering of just over 106 million shares is around 20 times oversubscribed, with demand for approximately 2.1 billion shares.
Federal government places 200 million shares in third IPO
In June 2000, as part of Deutsche Telekom’s third IPO, 200 million federal government shares held by Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau are sold on the stock exchange for the first time. The issue price is 66.50 euros. Retail investors again receive a reduced price of 63.50 euros. Loyalty shares are also offered again, this time after a holding period of 18 months.
Internationalization gains momentum
The year 2000 is marked by several acquisitions and investments. Deutsche Telekom increases its stake in the Austrian mobile operator max.mobil to 100 percent. It also gains a majority stake in Hungary’s Matáv by increasing its shares to 60 percent. Telekom now also holds a majority stake in Slovenské Telekomunikácie (Slovakia). In September, Telekom participates in the founding of the Dutch mobile operator Ben through its mobile communications holding company, T-Mobile International. The full acquisition follows in 2002.
From Europe Across the Atlantic
Deutsche Telekom takes a step into the North American market: On July 24, 2000, it enters into an agreement to acquire the mobile providers Voice Stream Wireless Corporation and Powertel, later known as T-Mobile USA, making it the world's leading GSM provider. With customer growth of 18.5 percent in the first quarter, Voice-Stream is the fastest-growing operator in the United States. Together with its U.S. companies, Deutsche Telekom now reaches 375 million potential mobile customers, measured by the number of reachable customers through majority holdings. The acquisition of the smaller company Powertel is also agreed upon.
Expensive but important: German UMTS licenses for T-Mobile
On August 18, 2000, in an auction of German UMTS frequencies, T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom's mobile communications subsidiary, acquires two 5 MHz frequency blocks of paired spectrum and one 5 MHz block of unpaired spectrum, for a total cost of 16.7 billion deutschmarks. With this success, the company, as an established GSM-network operator with a customer base of more than 15 million, has an outstanding starting position in the UMTS sector. In the years that follow, the high costs paid in the auction, for licenses limited to a term of about 20 years, are a focus of considerable controversy, because they limit the available options for investments in network infrastructure and resources.
T-Systems is established
T-Systems International GmbH is founded in Frankfurt am Main on September 21, 2000. Telekom brings together its existing Subsidiaries DeTeSystems, DeTeCSM, Detecon, T-Data, and T-Nova; its Data Communications and Media Broadcast business units; and the debis Systemhaus acquired from Daimler. This consolidates its entire systems solutions business, making it the first company to offer telecommunications and information technology globally from a single source. After IBM, T-Systems is Europe's second-largest systems integrator.
Kabel Deutschland GmbH is established
As planned, at the beginning of 1999 Deutsche Telekom AG spins off its cable business and establishes its new Subsidiary, Kabel Deutschland GmbH, in Bonn to manage the entire cable business, including all technical facilities. On February 1, it establishes a second Subsidiary, the central service company MediaServices GmbH in Munich, which serves as the central provider of content and programming services. Later that year, the process of selling the cable business begins.
Planned merger with Telecom Italia ultimately falls through
Deutsche Telekom is working intensively on its internationalization and globalization strategy. A merger with Telecom Italia is planned, with the aim of becoming Europe’s leading global telecommunications company. More than 100 million customers around the world, one-third of the population, and more than one-third of the leading companies in Euroland are to gain access to the two companies’ networks. The mobile communications sector would be significantly strengthened, with more than 33 million subscribers worldwide. Ultimately, the merger falls through. Nevertheless, the path toward internationalization and globalization continues to be pursued consistently.
High speed: Launch of T-DSL
In 1999, T-DSL marketing begins first for business customers and shortly afterward for residential customers. The high-speed data line is implemented using ADSL technology over the copper pair of standard telephone lines.
Second public offering places 286 million shares
The second public offering follows in June 1999. As part of a capital increase, around 286 million shares are placed with private investors through a Europe-wide offering. The issue price is EUR 39.50. Private investors receive a reduced issue price of EUR 37.50. Loyalty shares are once again offered after a holding period of around 14 months. Total proceeds from the issue amount to EUR 11 billion.
Acquisition of One 2 One strengthens European strategy
The acquisition of the British mobile provider One 2 One for £6.7 billion marks another step toward becoming Europe’s leading mobile provider. Following a merger with France Telecom’s British mobile business, the joint venture Everything Everywhere is sold again in 2016. In return, Deutsche Telekom receives a stake of around 12 percent in the British Telecom Group for its shares. This reflects the view that, in the long term, integrated business models with fixed-line and mobile operations have better prospects in competition than mobile-only providers.
New Regulatory Authority for Postal Services and Telecommunications
The Federal Ministry for Postal Services and Telecommunications is established in 1949 under the name Federal Ministry for Telecommunications Affairs, later renamed the Federal Ministry for Postal and Telecommunications Affairs, and finally receives its last name in 1989. At the end of 1997, it is dissolved after nearly 49 years as a result of the privatization of postal services and telecommunications. On January 1, 1998, the new Regulatory Authority for Postal Services and Telecommunications begins its work under its president, Klaus-Dieter Scheurle. With the opening of the market, the German telecommunications market becomes one of the most liberal markets in the world starting in 1998.
Simplified communication between Berlin and Bonn
On February 5, 1998, the Federal Ministry of the Interior commissions Deutsche Telekom AG to establish a multimedia Berlin-Bonn information network following the relocation of the government. For communication between the federal authorities, Telekom is to provide a dedicated fiber-optic infrastructure, transmission and switching technology, and a state-of-the-art network management system. The sites are connected at bandwidths of up to 155 megabits per second, based on ATM (Asynchronous Transfer Mode) and ISDN technology. The plan calls for 30,000 users at 100 locations.
ADSL – Fast Internet in a pilot test
On June 15, 1998, Deutsche Telekom AG launches a pilot project for broadband multimedia applications in collaboration with the state of North Rhine-Westphalia and Initiative NRW. It is based on the new Asymmetrical Digital Subscriber Line technology, known as ADSL for short. Four hundred fifty households and businesses in Bonn, Cologne, Dortmund, and Düsseldorf test data communications over copper cable at speeds around 50 times faster.
T-Mobile launches its first prepaid plan
Prepaid cards mark the beginning of mobile communications' rise. The first of these cards was T-Mobile's Telly D1 Xtra. Customers pay 50 DM per month, which they can use for calls. If needed, they can top up their account to 350 DM by calling a hotline or purchasing a „telephone check.“
The first general shareholders' meeting
Deutsche Telekom AG's first general shareholders' meeting, held in the Festhalle facility on the Frankfurt exhibition grounds, attracts some 10,000 shareholders. The speech given by CEO Ron Sommer is posted immediately on the internet.
Digitalization of the Telekom network completed
With the completion of network digitalization in Germany in December 1997, all local exchanges are digitalized. This measure is intended to enable the Telekom network to also admit competitors. Seven years after reunification, Germany has the world's most modern telecommunications network.
VAT obligation for DTAG's monopoly services
As of 1996, the new stock corporations pay taxes just like all other companies; they no longer pay a levy to the Federal Government. Full VAT liability for Deutsche Telekom AG, as of January 1, 1996, was approved in the framework of the first postal reform.
New pricing concept with distance and time zones
At the heart of the reform was ending the practice of subsidizing local calls through long-distance calls. Local call rates were raised, while long-distance call prices were reduced sharply in return. Only then did Telekom have a chance to hold its own against other providers. Domestic rates were divided into four distance tiers: City, Region 50, Region 200, and Long Distance. In addition, instead of the previous two, there were five time zones: the morning rate, afternoon rate, leisure rate, moonlight rate, and night rate.
Skyper paging service for mobile short messages
At CeBIT Home 1996, T-Mobile introduces the Skyper paging service. It receives messages up to 80 characters long, half the length of an SMS. Users can choose from a wide range of information programs and select the topics they want to stay informed about, a new information service that keeps them up to date while on the go.
The T-Share becomes a people's share
In November 1996, Deutsche Telekom AG goes public in Frankfurt, New York, and Tokyo. 690 million shares are offered to retail investors in Germany and institutional investors worldwide at DM 28.50 (EUR 14.57). Retail investors receive a reduced price of DM 28. A further 23.7 million shares are offered to employees. Retail investors who hold their shares through the end of September 1999 can receive free loyalty shares at a 10:1 ratio for up to 300 shares acquired in the IPO. The T-Share reaches its highest level to date on March 6, 2000, at EUR 103.50, and its lowest on June 5, 2012 at EUR 7.71. The first IPO was preceded by an unprecedented advertising campaign designed to interest Germans in shares as an attractive form of investment. Actor Manfred Krug was at the center of the campaign.
Learn more about the T-Share
What came before
In the early 1990s, Telekom operated in a highly dynamic market. Mobile communications, based on GSM, the first European mobile communications standard, grew rapidly, fueled from 1992 onward by competition between the two providers, Telekom and Mannesmann Mobilfunk (now Vodafone). Around the middle of the 1990s, Internet technology and its related applications began their rapid rise. At the same time, intensifying competition in the liberalized telecommunications market posed enormous challenges for all competitors. As a market and technology leader, Telekom began consistently aligning its business strategies and processes with the demands of national and increasingly international competition.
Postreform II takes effect
When Postreform II takes effect on January 1, 1995, the public-law enterprise Deutsche Bundespost Telekom becomes the stock corporation Deutsche Telekom AG. The legal basis for this privatization was the “Gesetz zur Neuordnung des Postwesens und der Telekommunikation,” known as Postreform II. It was preceded in 1990 by Postreform I, which divided Deutsche Bundespost into three independent companies: Postdienst, Postbank, and Deutsche Bundespost Telekom. Converting these business units into stock corporations, along with the associated privatization, was the next logical step in light of economic and technological developments.
Ron Sommer becomes Telekom CEO
On May 16, 1995, Ron Sommer becomes CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG. He succeeds Wilhelm Pällmann, who had initially served as interim CEO since the company was founded. Pällmann had succeeded Helmut Ricke as Telekom CEO. Ricke had unexpectedly resigned from office in December 1994 after leading the public-law enterprise Deutsche Bundespost Telekom for five years and preparing it for privatization.
T for Telekom
The large T becomes the corporate symbol of the new Deutsche Telekom AG. Derived from the name „Deutsche Bundespost Telekom,“ which has been used since 1990, it serves as a symbol of continuity, reflects the transition to a private company, and stands out in an environment with a growing number of competitors. It appears surrounded by at least four small squares, known as Digits, which are intended to symbolize and make the company's services visible.
International Board of Management division begins operations
As globalization advances, Telekom begins to enter into partnerships and joint ventures around the world on a significant scale. To successfully integrate these and future collaborations into the Telekom Group, the International Board of Management division is established on January 1, 1995. Initially, Carl-Friedrich Meißner, Board of Management member for Systems Customers, takes over the new division. By the end of the 1990s, Telekom is active in Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.
A global alliance – Germany, France, the United States
Deutsche Telekom's internationalization strategy moves forward. In June 1995, the global alliance with France Télécom and the joint investment in Sprint Corporation clear the final hurdles. „Global One“, the joint venture of Deutsche Telekom, France Télécom, and Sprint, marks an important step on the path to becoming a global telecommunications company. It begins operations in January 1996.
T-Online launches
The company's venerable "Bildschirmtext" (Btx) online service is upgraded into a new email service with internet access, "T-Online Classic." (The Btx era ends in 2001.)
Microsoft comes out with Windows 95 and Internet Explorer 1.0. This new software makes the internet increasingly attractive for private users and commercial providers alike.
Tim Höttges
Chairman of the Board of Management since January 1, 2014 - MagentaEINS, the launch of 5G, and the merger of T-Mobile US with Sprint are just some of the highlights of the former Chief Financial Officer’s term of office. We can't wait to see what happens next.
René Obermann
Chairman of the Board of Management from November 13, 2006 until December 31, 2013 - he refocused Deutsche Telekom in Germany with the “One Company” project and the founding of the service companies. Decisive momentum was created for the U.S. business with the “Un-carrier strategy”. Other notable events during his tenure include the relaunch of the brand and the introduction of the “Life is for sharing” brand promise.
Kai-Uwe Ricke
Chairman of the Board of Management from November 15, 2002 until November 13, 2006 - he had the difficult task of debt reduction and consolidation. Through staff restructuring and cost-cutting measures, he managed to make the company more efficient. By merging T-Com and T-Online, he also set a milestone in terms of opening up the broadband market in Germany. The Deutsche Telekom Foundation was also established under his leadership.
Prof. Dr. Helmut Sihler
Chairman of the Board of Management from July 16, 2002 until November 14, 2002 - As interim CEO, the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board launches the necessary cost-cutting and efficiency program. He supports the introduction of the T-Mobile brand in the United States.
Dr. Ron Sommer
Chairman of the Board of Management from May 16, 1995 until July 15, 2002 - The IPOs under his leadership and the capital raised through them enable international investments, most notably the acquisition of Voice-Stream – now T-Mobile US - in the United States. His four-pillar strategy decentralizes Telekom and gives the individual units greater entrepreneurial independence.
Wilhelm Pällmann
Acting Chairman of the Board of Management from January 1, 1995 until May 15, 1995 - The former Member of the Board of Management responsible for the Development Program for Eastern Germany began his four months as interim Chairman at the same time as the launch of Deutsche Telekom AG and the founding of the “International” Board of Management department.
Helmut Ricke
Chairman of the Board of Management from January 1, 1990 until December 31, 1994 - He was DTAG's first Chairman of the Board of Management and guided Telekom through its transformation from a public authority into a private company.