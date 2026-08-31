- Revenue: Growing – by an annual average rate of +4% from 2023 to 2027.
- Indirect Cost base: Falling – not only in relative terms (costs/revenue ratio in %) but also in absolute terms (amount of costs in €) by €1.2bn from 2023-2027. This does not include the US business
- Adjusted EBITDA: Growing – by an annual average rate of +4 to +6% from 2023 to 2027.
- Free cash flow: Growing to more than 21bn in 2027.
- Adjusted earnings per share: Growing to around 2.50€ per share in 2027.
- Continuous investment in core business outside the US: around € 8 billion in 2027
For more information on our outlook, click here.