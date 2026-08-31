A dividend of €1.00 per share was paid for the 2025 fiscal year. This represents an increase of 11%, following increases of 17% for the 2024 fiscal year, 10% for the 2023 fiscal year, and 9% for the 2022 fiscal year.

High reliability: With a payout ratio of between 40 and 60 percent of the adjusted earnings per share (EPS), the sustainability of the dividend is ensured.

Dividend growth: The adjusted EPS which determins the dividend per share is expected to rise from EUR 1.97 in FY2025 to around EUR 2.50 for FY2027.

Tax-free payout: The dividend for the 2025 financial year will be paid out without deduction of the German capital gains tax. As the dividend is to be paid in full from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz– KStG), payment will be made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge. Dividends paid to shareholders in Germany are not subject to taxation. Dividends do not entail tax refunds or tax credits. In the German tax authorities’ view the dividend payment reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes.