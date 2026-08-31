Every three years, Deutsche Telekom invites its investors and securities analysts from the relevant banks to a two-day Capital Markets Day. After the last Capital Markets Day in 2021, this year’s Capital Markets Day took place on 10 and 11 October. As always, all presentations were live streamed publicly on YouTube, where the recordings are also permanently available.

The Capital Markets Day agenda followed the established order, with the CEO presenting the overall strategy and outlook. This was followed by other members of the Management Board and top managers providing details for their segments and topics.

To maximize transparency, all presentations adhered to a common structure, starting with a review of the targets set at the last Capital Markets Day. This was followed by a presentation of the strategy for the next three years. Finally, the targets for the next three years were announced.