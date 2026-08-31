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Capital Markets Day 2024

Every three years, Deutsche Telekom invites its investors and securities analysts from the relevant banks to a two-day Capital Markets Day. After the last Capital Markets Day in 2021, this year’s Capital Markets Day took place on 10 and 11 October. As always, all presentations were live streamed publicly on YouTube, where the recordings are also permanently available.

The Capital Markets Day agenda followed the established order, with the CEO presenting the overall strategy and outlook. This was followed by other members of the Management Board and top managers providing details for their segments and topics.

To maximize transparency, all presentations adhered to a common structure, starting with a review of the targets set at the last Capital Markets Day. This was followed by a presentation of the strategy for the next three years. Finally, the targets for the next three years were announced.

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Thursday, October 10

Friday, October 11

Live Webcast for private investors with CEO Tim Höttges

On Tuesday, 10/22/2024, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM, Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, summarized the key highlights of the Capital Markets Day for you and then answered your questions.

Live Webcast
Webcast PA Q2 2024

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Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

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11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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