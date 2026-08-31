Every three years, Deutsche Telekom invites its investors and securities analysts from the relevant banks to a two-day Capital Markets Day. After the last Capital Markets Day in 2021, this year’s Capital Markets Day took place on 10 and 11 October. As always, all presentations were live streamed publicly on YouTube, where the recordings are also permanently available.
The Capital Markets Day agenda followed the established order, with the CEO presenting the overall strategy and outlook. This was followed by other members of the Management Board and top managers providing details for their segments and topics.
To maximize transparency, all presentations adhered to a common structure, starting with a review of the targets set at the last Capital Markets Day. This was followed by a presentation of the strategy for the next three years. Finally, the targets for the next three years were announced.
|All-in-one
|Media release
|Media Presentation
|Ad-hoc
|Download (PDF, 10.87 MB)
|Online
|Download (PDF, 1.38 MB)
|Online
|Time
|Topic
|Participants
|
1:00 PM
|
Intro + welcome
|
Hannes Wittig (Investor Relations)
|
1:05 PM
|Corporate strategy (including Q&A)
|
3:00 PM
|Germany (including Q&A)
|
Srini Gopalan (Board of Germany)
|
4:00 PM
|
Europe (including Q&A)
|
Dominique Leroy (Board Management for Europe) + Melinda Szabó (CEO SK+CZ)
|
5:15 PM
|T-Mobile US (including Q&A)
|
Mike Sievert (President & CEO) + Peter Osvaldik (CFO)
|
6:15 PM
|
Corporate brand
|
Ulrich Klenke (Chief Marketing Officer)
|
6:30 PM
|
End of Day 1
Corporate strategy - Tim Höttges (CEO) and Birgit Bohle (CHRO)
|Presentation (PDF, 4.84 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 383 KB)
|Video
Germany - Srini Gopalan (Board Member for Germany) + Wolfgang Metze (B2C)
|Presentation (PDF, 2.79 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 383 KB)
Europe - Dominique Leroy (Board Member for Europe) + Melinda Szabó (CEO Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Rep.)
|Presentation (PDF, 2.50 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 383 KB)
T-Mobile US - Mike Sievert (President & CEO) + Peter Osvaldik (CFO)
|Presentation (PDF, 1.72 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 383 KB)
|Video
Group Brand - Ulrich Klenke (Chief Marketing Officer)
|Presentation (PDF, 455 KB)
|Transcript (PDF, 383 KB)
|Time
|Topic
|Participants
|09:00
|Welcome
|Hannes Wittig (Investor Relations)
|09:05
|Technology & Innovation (incl. Q&A)
|
Claudia Nemat
+ Abdurazak Mudesir (CTO) + Jonathan Abrahamson (Chief Product + Digital Officer)
|05/10
|B2B (incl. Q&A)
|José Perdomo (Group Strategy) + Ferri Abolhassan (Board Member + CEO T-Systems) + Klaus Werner (DE) + Elvira González (EU)
|11:30 AM
|Corporate Development
|Thorsten Langheim (Board Member for U.S.A. & Group Development)
|12:00 PM
|Group Finance
|Christian Illek (CFO)
|1:00 PM
|Closing Q&A
|Tim Höttges (CEO)
Christian Illek (CFO)
Thorsten Langheim (U.S.A. & Group Development)
|1:30 PM
|End of Capital Markets Day
|
Technology & Innovation - Claudia Nemat (Board Member for Technology & Innovation) + Abdurazak Mudesir (CTO) + Jonathan Abrahamson (Chief Product + Digital Officer)
|Presentation (PDF, 4.37 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 351 KB)
|Video
B2B - José Perdomo (Group Strategy) + Ferri Abolhassan (Board Member + CEO T-Systems) + Klaus Werner (DE) + Elvira González (EU)
|Presentation (PDF, 3.03 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 351 KB)
Group Development - Thorsten Langheim (Board Member for USA and Group Development)
|Presentation (PDF, 1.99 MB)
|Transcript (PDF, 351 KB)
Group Financials - Christian Illek (CFO)
|Presentation (PDF, 868 KB)
|Transcript (PDF, 351 KB)
|Video
Closing Q&A - Tim Höttges (CEO), Christian Illek (CFO), Thorsten Langheim (USA and Group Development)
Wrap-up - Tim Höttges (CEO)
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