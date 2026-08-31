Reinhard Clemens, Member of the Board of Management, T-Systems
Klaus Werner, Managing Director, T-Systems, Finance & Controlling
Here you can find all the information about Deutsche Telekom's 2012 Capital Markets Day. On December 6 and 7, Deutsche Telekom invited its investors and financial analysts to Bonn for the Capital Markets Day. Watch the webcast recordings to get your own impression: you can find the links below. To enjoy the full image quality, turn on HD resolution on YouTube (720p).
All presentations are compiled here in one PDF file, including bookmarks for easy navigation: Capital Markets Day 2012 Overview (PDF, 10.42 MB)
In line with international practice, the Capital Markets Day was held in English. The most important information is summarized for you in the German media release.
Deutsche Telekom ad hoc announcement pursuant to § Section 15 WpHG
John Legere, CEO, T-Mobile USA, Neville Ray, CTO, T-Mobile USA, Braxton Carter, CFO, MetroPCS
Claudia Nemat, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Europe and Technology
Niek Jan van Damme, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Germany
Reinhard Clemens, Member of the Board of Management, T-Systems
Timotheus Höttges, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance