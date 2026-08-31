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Capital Markets Day 2012

Here you can find all the information about Deutsche Telekom's 2012 Capital Markets Day. On December 6 and 7, Deutsche Telekom invited its investors and financial analysts to Bonn for the Capital Markets Day. Watch the webcast recordings to get your own impression: you can find the links below. To enjoy the full image quality, turn on HD resolution on YouTube (720p).

All presentations are compiled here in one PDF file, including bookmarks for easy navigation: Capital Markets Day 2012 Overview (PDF, 10.42 MB)

In line with international practice, the Capital Markets Day was held in English. The most important information is summarized for you in the German media release.

Media release (PDF, 149 KB)

Deutsche Telekom ad hoc announcement pursuant to § Section 15 WpHG

Agenda (PDF, 71 KB)

Transcript (PDF, 930 KB)

12/06/2012

December 7, 2012

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