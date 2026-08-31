Here you can find all information about Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day 2010. Deutsche Telekom hosted Capital Markets Day 2010 at its headquarters in Bonn on March 17 and 18.
Presentation by René Obermann (English) (PDF, 360 KB)
Presentation by Timotheus Höttges (English) (PDF, 355 KB)
Germany presentation by Niek Jan van Damme (English) (PDF, 946 KB)
T-Systems presentation by Reinhard Clemens (English) (PDF, 970 KB)
U.S. presentation by Robert Dotson (English) (PDF, 767 KB)
Europe presentation by Guido Kerkhoff (English) (PDF, 414 KB)
SEE presentation by Guido Kerkhoff (English) (PDF, 662 KB)
Here you will find all the key financial publications from Deutsche Telekom AG.
You find the current annual report here.
Watch interesting videos and playlists.
Find all information on Deutsche Telekom AG's ordinary Shareholders' Meeting.
Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.
On Thursday, 02/25/2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.
Deutsche Telekom
Senior IR Manager
Senior Expert IR focus ESG