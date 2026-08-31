All-in-One Document
Here you will find the All in One document. It includes all presentations of the Capital Markets Day 2018.
All-in-One CMD 2018 (PDF, 11.53 MB)
|1:30 PM
|Registration (Deutsche Telekom, Landgrabenweg 151, Bonn)
|2:00 PM
|Group Strategy (including Q&A)
|T. Höttges (CEO)
|3:15 PM
|Germany Segment Presentation (including Q&A)
|D. Wössner (Board Member for Germany)
|4:30 PM
|Break
|4:45 PM
|Systems Solutions Segment Presentation (including Q&A)
|A. Al-Saleh (Board Member for T-Systems)
|5:45 PM
|Technology & Innovation (including Q&A)
|C. Nemat (Board Member for Technology & Innovation)
|6:30 PM
|Demonstrator Sessions
|Technology Top Management
|7:45 PM
|Evening Event
Group Strategy - Tim Höttges
|Presentation (PDF, 2.91 MB)
|Video: Webcast
|Video: Q & A
Germany - Dr. Dirk Wössner
|Presentation (PDF, 1.99 MB)
|Video: Webcast
System Solutions - Adel Al-Saleh
|Presentation (PDF, 1.09 MB)
|Video: Webcast System Solutions
Technology & Innovation - Claudia Nemat
|Presentation (PDF, 2.01 MB)
|Video: Webcast
|09:00
|Segment presentation: T-Mobile US
|Team T-Mobile
|10:15
|Segment presentation: Europe
|S. Gopalan (Board Member for Europe)
|11:15
|Break
|11:30
|Segment presentation: Group Development
|T. Langheim (Executive Vice President)
|12:00
|Finance
|T. Dannenfeldt (CFO)
|13:00
|Wrap-up (including Q&A)
|T. Höttges (CEO), T. Dannenfeldt (CFO), C. Illek, (CFO Jan 1st, 2019)
|13:30
|End of CMD
T-Mobile US - Team T-Mobile US
|Presentation (PDF, 3.24 MB)
|Video: Webcast
|Video: Q & A
Europe - Srinivasan Gopalan
|
Presentation (PDF, 1.11 MB)
|Video: Webcast
|Video: Q & A
Group Development - Thorsten Langheim
|Presentation (PDF, 803 KB)
|Video: Webcast
|Video: Q & A
Finance - Thomas Dannenfeldt
|Presentation (PDF, 827 KB)
|Video: Webcast
Introduction - Christian P. Illek
|Video
Wrap-up - Tim Höttges
|Video
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