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Capital Markets Day 2018

Following the tradition of our past Capital Markets Days event Tim Höttges and the management team presented DT’s new mid term strategy and financial outlook followed by detailed presentations including Q&A sessions for the major DT segments.

All-in-One Document

Here you will find the All in One document. It includes all presentations of the Capital Markets Day 2018.

All-in-One CMD 2018 (PDF, 11.53 MB)

Transcript CMD 2018 (PDF, 759 KB)

Thursday, May 24

Friday, May 25

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