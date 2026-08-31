Capital Markets Days 2015

On February 26 and 27, Deutsche Telekom provided a detailed overview of its strategy and outlook at its headquarters in Bonn. You can find all documents and videos on this page. In line with international practice, the Capital Markets Day was held in English. All presentations and speeches are therefore available in English only. You can find video recordings of all presentations further down this page.
Group Strategy - Tim Höttges
|Presentation (PDF, 2.92 MB)
|Video
Cost and Portfolio Transformation - Thomas Dannenfeldt
|Presentation (PDF, 1.84 MB)
|Video
Lead in Business (including Q&A) - Reinhard Clemens
|Presentation (PDF, 1.83 MB)
|Video
Superior Production Model (including Q&A) - Claudia Nemat and B. Jacobfeuerborn
|Presentation (PDF, 3.10 MB)
|Video
Europe (including Q&A) - Claudia Nemat
|Presentation (PDF, 2.58 MB)
|Video
Germany - Niek Jan van Damme
|Presentation (PDF, 2.97 MB)
|Video
T-Mobile US (including Q&A) - John Legere, CEO TMUS, Braxton Carter, CFO TMUS, Neville Ray, CTO TMUS, Mike Sieviert, COO TMUS
|Presentation (PDF, 1.75 MB)
|Video
Finance - Thomas Dannenfeldt
|Presentation (PDF, 1.82 MB)
|Video
Connecting
Your world