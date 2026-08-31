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Capital Markets Days 2015

On February 26 and 27, Deutsche Telekom provided a detailed overview of its strategy and outlook at its headquarters in Bonn. You can find all documents and videos on this page. In line with international practice, the Capital Markets Day was held in English. All presentations and speeches are therefore available in English only. You can find video recordings of all presentations further down this page.

Presentations and videos

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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