Circular economy

Deutsche Telekom wants to make the entire value chain of our technologies and devices almost completely recyclable by 2030. To do this, we look at the entire life cycle of products: from design and use to reuse, recycling and recovery of materials.

Product design: A good start sets circularity in motion

The foundation for circularity is laid during product development. Design determines whether products are built to last, energy-efficient, and repairable, and whether they are made from materials that can be reused or recycled as effectively as possible at the end of their life cycle.

With our own-brand devices, we can incorporate these requirements into product development in a particularly targeted way. This applies to the devices themselves as well as to packaging and material selection. For example, the casings of all our Router, receivers, and repeaters are made from at least 90 percent recycled plastic. Since its first generation, we have continued to improve T-Phone both technologically and environmentally. For packaging, too, we use as few materials as possible and choose environmentally friendly options. We also avoid single-use plastic in our packaging entirely. This helps us prevent unnecessary waste before it is created.

In addition, digitalization can replace many physical products with virtual alternatives or reduce the materials and resources used in production and logistics. Virtual models, known as digital twins, can help plan and manage products, or entire factories, more efficiently.

Reuse rather than produce new: Return and refurbishment

According to Bitkom, 86 percent of people in Germany keep at least one unused cell phone or smartphone at home. For a circular system to work, processes need to make it possible for everyone to take part: Deutsche Telekom offers private and business customers various options for using devices for as long as possible. These include rental models for Router and Mediareceiver, cell phone buyback programs, Device-as-a-Service solutions for business customers, in which devices are provided, supported, and refurbished, and the mobile phone collection center. Our cell phone repair service and portfolio of refurbished devices keep devices in circulation longer. We also work internally with IT and network technology to use and refurbish functional components for as long as possible, and to increase the share of recycled materials such as copper, iron, aluminum, and plastic.

Recovering valuable raw materials

At the end of a product's life cycle, materials and devices remain that cannot be reused. We aim to avoid waste wherever possible and recycle any waste that does arise as effectively as we can. Since 2022, we have achieved a 100 percent recycling rate for electrical and electronic waste. This means that no e-waste ends up in landfills.

Telco Circularity Score: Making circularity measurable

The circular economy can only be improved systematically when progress is measurable. That is why Deutsche Telekom developed the Telco Circularity Score (TCS).

The TCS measures circularity across the entire product life cycle in a way that is tailored to our industry, helping us guide our circularity activities in a targeted manner. It considers aspects such as product design and material use to prevent waste, reuse, recycling, and waste-disposal metrics. We disclose the TCS's detailed metrics in our annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

This provides a basis for transparently assessing progress and systematically advancing the circular economy.

Circular economy creates added value

The circular economy helps us use raw materials for longer and keep valuable materials in circulation. This means fewer resources need to be newly extracted or produced. It reduces environmental impacts and conserves natural resources - key levers for operating within planetary boundaries over the long term.

In addition, reusing and recovering materials strengthens security of supply and makes companies less dependent on scarce raw materials, fluctuating prices, or long delivery lead times.

In this way, the circular economy contributes to a resilient digital infrastructure and a sustainable future - in line with our vision: Taking responsibility. Enabling sustainability.