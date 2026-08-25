Terms of Use for Media Content

Grant of Rights and Additional Information

Deutsche Telekom AG grants you, free of charge, a nonexclusive, worldwide right to use the media content provided for journalistic and editorial purposes. The rights of use are granted without time limitation unless otherwise specified in the additional information.

The material may be used exclusively for journalistic or editorial content that is factually and thematically related to Deutsche Telekom AG or its affiliated companies (hereinafter referred to as the "Deutsche Telekom Group").

The right of use includes:

publication on the internet and social media,

publication in print media,

use in broadcasting, especially television and radio,

reproduction in film and video productions, and

display and use in journalistic or editorial presentations.

Different or additional notices for the relevant media content (e.g., in the metadata or IPTC data, file name, or accompanying description) must be observed and take precedence over these general terms of use.

Factual context

If media content is provided in connection with a specific topic, occasion, or event, or is labeled accordingly, it may be used only in that factual and thematic context. Its message must not be distorted through its use.

Source and usage notices

Attribution and/or source credit (e.g., "Photo/graphic/text: creator," "Source: Deutsche Telekom AG") is generally voluntary, unless the additional notices for the relevant media content require such attribution.

Revocation of the right of use

Deutsche Telekom AG reserves the right to revoke any granted right of use at any time without stating reasons.

Upon receipt of the revocation, the affected media content may no longer be used. It must be removed from the systems and storage media controlled by the user, unless statutory retention obligations prevent this.

Prohibited Uses

You may not edit media content unless expressly permitted. Under no circumstances may you alter, falsify, distort the meaning of, or misleadingly modify the message of media content, or place it in a factually inaccurate context. In particular, you may not use media content in a way that could discredit the Deutsche Telekom Group or individuals who are named, depicted, or filmed, or create a false impression of them.

Using media content for advertising, marketing, merchandising, or other commercial purposes requires the prior written consent of Deutsche Telekom AG.

You may not provide, sell, or sublicense media content to third parties outside your own journalistic or editorial use. This does not affect your inclusion of media content in your own journalistic or editorial production or its publication.

You may not use the content to train AI systems.

Any use beyond these Terms of Use requires the prior written consent of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Special provisions for individual media assets

1. Photos and Footage

You may incorporate photo and footage material, in whole or in part, into your own productions and combine it with other content.

2. Publications and Infographics

Publications

The full or substantially full adoption, reproduction, or redistribution of a publication is permitted only if this is expressly allowed for the respective publication or has been approved in advance by Deutsche Telekom AG.

This does not affect the statutory right to quote, subject to the applicable legal requirements.

Infographics

Deutsche Telekom AG infographics may be used for journalistic and editorial purposes and incorporated in full into your own productions.

You may not alter the content or design of infographics or use excerpts from them. You must use the infographic in the form provided and in its factual context.

3. Media Releases, News, and Website Texts

You may reproduce media releases, news, and other editorial texts on this website in full or in part, shorten or adapt their language, and incorporate them into your own journalistic or editorial contributions.

Contact

If you have questions about usage rights, alternative uses, or required approvals, please contact us using the Group contact form.



For general press and media inquiries, please use our media contacts.