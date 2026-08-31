Mobile Communications and Health

Following the applicable exposure limits ensures that you can use mobile communications safely. These limits are based on extensive research findings. For more than 50 years, scientists in Germany and around the world have been investigating the potential health effects of electromagnetic fields.
The expert committees of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) set recommendations for exposure limits and review them on an ongoing basis. To do so, they continually evaluate the latest research findings. Both committees are confident that mobile communications pose no health concerns when the applicable exposure limits are observed. The international and German radiation protection commissions (ICNIRP in 2020) (SSK in 2011 and 2021)), as well as the German federal government and the Federal Office for Radiation Protection, have recently confirmed this.