Mobile Communications and Health

Yes. The limit value for mobile phones and smartphones is 2 watts per kilogram of the user's body weight. It is set out in the 1999 EU Council Recommendation and applies in Germany as well as in all European countries.

This value must also be met when a mobile phone or smartphone operates at maximum transmit power. It ensures that using mobile devices is safe for every user.

All mobile phones are designed not only to meet the established limit values of 2 watts per kilogram, but also to fall well below them.

The limit value is based on the recommendations of the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), an expert body recognized by the World Health Organization. ICNIRP continually reviews whether the limit values remain valid. Its current conclusion: Mobile phone use is safe when the applicable limit values are met.