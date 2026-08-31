"Switch language"

Mobile Communications and Health

Responsible Approach

We are convinced that following safety standards and limits ensures the safe use of mobile communications.

Learn more
Mobile Communications and Health

How mobile communications work

Today, it is natural to make calls or transmit data anytime, from anywhere. What technology makes this possible?

Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH

Free Environmental Hotline

emvu@telekom.de 0800 08 52 606 vCard
Image: Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH
Connecting
Your world