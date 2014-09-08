How electromagnetic fields affect us

Thermal effects

The electromagnetic fields used in mobile communications barely penetrate the body. Scientific studies have only confirmed the heating effect of high-frequency electromagnetic fields on living organisms. In this context, these are also referred to as the thermal effects of electromagnetic fields.

Thanks to the current exposure limits, the electromagnetic fields from mobile communications are so weak that they do not cause any temperature increases in tissue that could affect your health.

No effects below the limits

Current research on mobile communications and health focuses mainly on the biological effects of very weak, low-energy electromagnetic fields below the current limits. Any temperature increase in the body caused by these fields is either not measurable or remains extremely low. That’s why these effects are often called 'athermal' or 'non-thermal'.

Whether these effects actually exist and have any health significance is still debated in the scientific community. Based on the current state of research, various expert bodies have concluded that there is no robust evidence of non-thermal effects that are relevant to health.