Our approach to inclusion and values in the digital society

We believe that three key factors enable equal participation in the digital society: Access, plans and devices for every budget (affordability), and the ability and motivation to use digital media competently (ability).

Access: To ensure equitable access, Deutsche Telekom continuously expands its network and drives the development of technologies and products for diverse audiences.

To ensure equitable access, Deutsche Telekom continuously expands its network and drives the development of technologies and products for diverse audiences. Affordability: Deutsche Telekom offers affordable plans, devices, and services for those who need them most.

Deutsche Telekom offers affordable plans, devices, and services for those who need them most. Ability: Digital inclusion requires the ability to use digital media safely, competently, and confidently. Deutsche Telekom supports people by providing free, easy-to-understand, and engaging materials on various aspects of media literacy.

Alongside our commitment to digital participation, we work to ensure that everyone can participate in the digital world according to democratic principles. Through a wide range of campaigns, initiatives, and projects, we promote democratic values such as diversity, tolerance, equal opportunity, and social cohesion. At the same time, we take a clear stand against opinion manipulation, exclusion, and online hate.

Digital education

In the digital society, we foster connections among institutions that play key roles in society. We offer affordable plans, devices, and services for those who need them most, especially schools and educational institutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of consulting, operations, and service offerings, along with a wide range of civic engagement and volunteer initiatives, we help digitize education so everyone can take part.

Media literacy with Teachtoday

Using digital media confidently begins with protecting your privacy and includes being able to identify fake content. To cover the many aspects of media literacy, we offer free, easy-to-understand, engaging materials across a range of platforms and formats. Our projects are designed for different age groups and build media literacy through interactive web formats and informative magazines that meet people where they are. We continually expand our offerings to ensure they remain current and relevant.

Our initiative " Teachtoday " supports children and young people, parents and grandparents, and education professionals with practical tips and materials for using media safely and confidently.

We take a cross-border approach to media literacy: An overview of our platforms and formats available internationally is available at " Teachtoday International ".

Deutsche Telekom Stiftung

As one of Germany’s major education foundations, Deutsche Telekom Stiftung is committed to improving education in STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). Its programs and projects aim to equip children and young people ages 6 to 18 with essential skills for their educational and life journeys, both in and outside of school. Along with subject-specific STEM skills, these include critical thinking, sound judgment, creativity, and communication and teamwork skills. The foundation’s activities range from organizing student competitions and providing innovative teaching materials to working with partners across policy and society.

Taking action against online hate

Since summer 2020, our “ No Hate Speech ” initiative has championed an internet where everyone can benefit from the opportunities of the digital world—without fear of exclusion or hate. Through this initiative, we aim to raise awareness and empower society to uphold and defend democratic values online. We also launch targeted initiatives that help strengthen democracy and foster diverse communities living together. To do this, we work with nongovernmental organizations and partners committed to the same goal. Through our efforts, we encourage society to take a stand and promote digital civic courage.