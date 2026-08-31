"Switch language"

Guide Book: Stay Safe Online

Shopping, browsing, meeting friends: The internet is fun and makes everyday life easier. But it also has risks. We explain how you can navigate the digital world safely.

10 basic rules for digital security

Shopping, browsing, meeting friends: The internet is fun and makes everyday life easier. But it also has risks. We explain how you can navigate the digital world safely.

Learn more
Connecting
Your world