Guide Book: Stay Safe Online

Shopping, browsing, meeting friends: The internet is fun and makes everyday life easier. But it also has risks. We explain how you can navigate the digital world safely.
Shopping, browsing, meeting friends: The internet is fun and makes everyday life easier. But it also has risks. We explain how you can navigate the digital world safely.
How to protect your phone, computer, Router, and more.
What you should bear in mind when buying and paying online.
Protect yourself from viruses, Trojans, and other threats.
Take control of your privacy.