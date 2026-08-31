Ten basic rules for digital security

- Install protective software.
Use up-to-date software to protect against viruses and attempted attacks, and always keep it current. This applies to every device you use to access the internet.
- Install available updates right away.
Make sure you always install software updates right away. This also closes newly discovered security vulnerabilities. Once a vulnerability is known, it can sometimes take only a few hours before someone tries to exploit it.
- Use secure passwords.
Create strong passwords and do not reuse them. Eight characters are considered the minimum; a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters is recommended.
- Be cautious with unfamiliar sources.
Don't open email attachments from unknown senders. They may contain viruses or other malware. Download apps and programs only from official stores and trusted sites.
- Encrypt sensitive data.
Enter passwords and banking information only on encrypted websites to help prevent unauthorized people from reading along.
- Create a backup.
Back up your data, such as photos, videos, and text files, regularly. Most systems support automatic backups.
- Protect yourself from phishing.
Always enter the web addresses of banks and stores directly. Links in emails or on websites could lead you to a fake site. There, even visiting the site can be enough to infect your device with malware – even on your smartphone.
- Use multiple email addresses.
For example, use a second email address for newsletters. This helps you avoid an overflowing primary inbox and increases your security. Email addresses are often used as usernames for all kinds of services.
- Use additional security factors.
A so-called passkey can authenticate you using, for example, a fingerprint on your smartphone. Or you may receive security codes before accessing sensitive features or programs. This may seem inconvenient at first - but it also creates a barrier for fraudsters and criminals.
- Share your data sparingly.
In general, consider what information you share online. Whether profile photos, your place of residence, or phone numbers – once stored online, they can be difficult to delete. Being selective helps protect you.
You can find more detailed tips in our guide „ Sicher digital “.