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Ten basic rules for digital security

2 min read Simple language

These measures help protect you and your data online.

  1. Install protective software. 
    Use up-to-date software to protect against viruses and attempted attacks, and always keep it current. This applies to every device you use to access the internet.
  2. Install available updates right away.
    Make sure you always install software updates right away. This also closes newly discovered security vulnerabilities. Once a vulnerability is known, it can sometimes take only a few hours before someone tries to exploit it.
  3. Use secure passwords.
    Create strong passwords and do not reuse them. Eight characters are considered the minimum; a mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters is recommended. 
  4. Be cautious with unfamiliar sources.
    Don't open email attachments from unknown senders. They may contain viruses or other malware. Download apps and programs only from official stores and trusted sites.
  5. Encrypt sensitive data.
    Enter passwords and banking information only on encrypted websites to help prevent unauthorized people from reading along.
  6. Create a backup.
    Back up your data, such as photos, videos, and text files, regularly. Most systems support automatic backups.
  7. Protect yourself from phishing.
    Always enter the web addresses of banks and stores directly. Links in emails or on websites could lead you to a fake site. There, even visiting the site can be enough to infect your device with malware – even on your smartphone.
  8. Use multiple email addresses.
    For example, use a second email address for newsletters. This helps you avoid an overflowing primary inbox and increases your security. Email addresses are often used as usernames for all kinds of services.
  9. Use additional security factors.
    A so-called passkey can authenticate you using, for example, a fingerprint on your smartphone. Or you may receive security codes before accessing sensitive features or programs. This may seem inconvenient at first - but it also creates a barrier for fraudsters and criminals.
  10. Share your data sparingly.
    In general, consider what information you share online. Whether profile photos, your place of residence, or phone numbers – once stored online, they can be difficult to delete. Being selective helps protect you.

You can find more detailed tips in our guide „ Sicher digital “.

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