Recommended Content

Making participation possible
Everyone should have the opportunity to take part in the digital world safely, confidently, and with competence. Our employees are committed to making this happen.
For us, every day is Earth Day
Whether it's protecting the environment and climate, conserving resources, or promoting digital inclusion: at Telekom, taking responsibility isn't just part of our strategy; it's something we put into practice every day.
Today, we're saving the world. Even if just a little.
How each of us can make a difference. The infotainment magazine on MagentaTV.
Easy and simple
Sustainability covers many different aspects.
Connecting
Your world